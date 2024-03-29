Highlights, notes and more from Brewers-Mets 2024 Opening Day

Freddy Peralta allowed one hit across six innings in the Brewers' Opening Day win over the Mets at Citi Field on Friday afternoon - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — Outside of Jackson Chourio’s stellar MLB debut on Friday afternoon at Citi Field, there’s much more to hit on from the Milwaukee Brewers’ 3-1 Opening Day win over the New York Mets.

🇩🇴 Freddy was Ready

Milwaukee’s right-hander Freddy Peralta, a finalist for the 2023 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award, struck out eight Met hitters across six-innings of one-run ball. The 27-year-old, of Moca, Dominican Republic, became just the third Dominican-born pitcher in Brewers history to start an Opening Day game — joining Rafael Roque (1999) and Wily Peralta (2016).

🇨🇴 Quintana strikes out four in Opening Day outing

José Quintana, Colombia’s all-time pitching leader in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, and starts, tossed 4.2 innings against the Brewers, while allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Marking his second-career Opening Day start (2017), the southpaw from Arjona, Colombia, became the first Mets left-handed starter to go on Opening Day since Jon Niese (2013).

🇩🇴 A Marte Party

Mets right-fielder Starling Marte, hailing from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, coming off a season in which he only played in 86 games due to injury, recorded his first home run since July 4th, 2023. Marte, 35, was responsible for the Mets’ only hit on the day. Per usual in Mets home openers, he showed pop at-the-plate — marking his third consecutive Mets home opener with a home run.

🇻🇪 Venezuela’s Carlos Mendoza makes MLB History

The 44-year-old Carlos Mendoza (Barquisimeto, Venezuela), became just the second full-time manager from Venezuela in MLB history, as he made his managerial debut with the Mets on Friday afternoon — the only other? Ozzie Guillén (​​Ocumare del Tuy, Venezuela), who managed the Chicago White Sox from 2004-2011, as well as the Miami Marlins in 2012.

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports