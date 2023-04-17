HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 10 – APRIL 16

Juan Soto - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday April 10th – Sunday April 16th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports.

We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

No. 42 WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/tINNsJT1fa — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 16, 2023

Clutch Cabrera 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CvDkIodaAx — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 12, 2023

A 453 ft Soto Smash 💥 #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/2t22lBhWKa — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 12, 2023

🚨 LUIS ARRAEZ CYCLE ALERT 🚨 Luis Arraez singles in the 8th and has hit for the 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 🌟@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/E5kBSKlb1O — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) April 12, 2023

Cuban dominos 🤝 RBI pic.twitter.com/JIXjRwOG91 — Houston Astros (@astros) April 10, 2023

Can we get another moment for these two artists at work pic.twitter.com/gkhAqmdy08 — New York Mets (@Mets) April 11, 2023

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports