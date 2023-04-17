HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 10 – APRIL 16

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday April 10th – Sunday April 16th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports.
We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
We'd call that a successful weekend. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/5ZQYqzBGmd
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 16, 2023
3 for JP3. pic.twitter.com/hE4kXWMjNm
— Houston Astros (@astros) April 17, 2023
No. 42 WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/tINNsJT1fa
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 16, 2023
An instant classic Miggy Moment. #WALKOFF pic.twitter.com/WEylh9M6J5
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 15, 2023
A sweet swing from Francisco. @DairyQueen | #LGM pic.twitter.com/cEfjoTYhEH
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 15, 2023
Raffy being Raffy. pic.twitter.com/rJbKKMLuYS
— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 15, 2023
Ill advised to test @AdolisJose. #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/h5wLufwGaS
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 15, 2023
Back-to-back-to-back in the Bronx. 😱😱😱#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/XCvjTf6YHB
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 13, 2023
Machad-oppo blast 💥 #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/n5jjemovYC
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 14, 2023
Clutch Cabrera 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CvDkIodaAx
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 12, 2023
A 453 ft Soto Smash 💥 #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/2t22lBhWKa
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 12, 2023
First, it was @TeoscarH… pic.twitter.com/QFbYJg3I5c
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 12, 2023
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣@ozzie | #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/JQkzZa6XBb
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 12, 2023
🚨 LUIS ARRAEZ CYCLE ALERT 🚨
Luis Arraez singles in the 8th and has hit for the 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 🌟@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/E5kBSKlb1O
— Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) April 12, 2023
Cuban dominos 🤝 RBI pic.twitter.com/JIXjRwOG91
— Houston Astros (@astros) April 10, 2023
Can we get another moment for these two artists at work pic.twitter.com/gkhAqmdy08
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 11, 2023
