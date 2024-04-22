HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 15 – APRIL 21

Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. makes leaping catch in Sunday's win vs. Blue Jays - Image Credit: MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, April 15th – Sunday, April 21st. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Fernando Tatís Jr. = Superman

Who needs Superman when you have @tatis_jr? 😎 pic.twitter.com/QzZRQ5MqGF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 21, 2024

What a Play by José Altuve!

José Altuve la empezó y el lanzador la terminó. pic.twitter.com/Hamqb6KhTz — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 21, 2024

Catching up with Randy Arozarena, a finalist for the 2023 American League LatinoMVP, & winner of 2020 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year

Randy Arozarena knows that baseball is more than just a game, & for that, paired to his incredible 2023 season performance, he was named a finalist for the 2023 American League #LatinoMVP award ⚾️🏆🇲🇽🇨🇺 Yesterday, we presented him with his gift, a special LatinoMVP shirt 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X5L9nFeYKb — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 21, 2024

Starling Marte crushes one 432 feet to deep center

WALK OFF HERO: Joey Meneses sends the Nats home with a Win

MADNESS: Rickie Ricardo’s Electric Call for Juan Soto’s home run at Yankee Stadium

Freddy Peralta’s Friday night performance vs. St. Louis: seven K in six innings

7 ponches en 6 entradas para Freddy Peralta. pic.twitter.com/xU4wX4Cn4w — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 20, 2024

Don’t get caught sleeping with Salvador Pérez behind the dish

Salvador Pérez, la pesadilla de los corredores. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9DKjNa2a8t — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 19, 2024

Jarren Duran legs out a triple

Jarren Duran produjo par de carreras con este triple.#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/QgrLuDDyZz — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) April 19, 2024

CLUTCH MODE ACTIVATED: A Ketel Marte Part-AY in Arizona, tying the game at 11 in the ninth

From One LatinoMVP to Another: Julio Rodríguez, (2022 AL LatinoMVP ROTY, 2023 AL LatinoMVP) guns down Elly De La Cruz (2023 NL LatinoMVP ROTY) at third

¡Julio sorprendió a Elly en 3ra! 😱 pic.twitter.com/M2k7cZuPiK — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 17, 2024

Abner Uribe proves to us that pitchers are athletes too!

Oh, señoras y señores, ESTO es defensa. pic.twitter.com/tInpKdT98f — LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 17, 2024

A Complete Game Shutout by Ranger Suárez, his second in his MLB career

COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT FOR MR. RAGER pic.twitter.com/3UxY41knEZ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 17, 2024

Javier Báez appears on Highlights of the Week for the second week in a row!

Por algo le dicen EL MAGO, lo hace ver fácil. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cNNS5FBhk7 — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) April 16, 2024

Need Insurance? Call Luis García Jr.

Elly De La Cruz outta nowhere!

