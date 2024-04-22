HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 15 – APRIL 21

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, April 15th – Sunday, April 21st. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Fernando Tatís Jr. = Superman
Who needs Superman when you have @tatis_jr? 😎 pic.twitter.com/QzZRQ5MqGF
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 21, 2024
What a Play by José Altuve!
José Altuve la empezó y el lanzador la terminó. pic.twitter.com/Hamqb6KhTz
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 21, 2024
Catching up with Randy Arozarena, a finalist for the 2023 American League LatinoMVP, & winner of 2020 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year
Randy Arozarena knows that baseball is more than just a game, & for that, paired to his incredible 2023 season performance, he was named a finalist for the 2023 American League #LatinoMVP award ⚾️🏆🇲🇽🇨🇺
Yesterday, we presented him with his gift, a special LatinoMVP shirt 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X5L9nFeYKb
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 21, 2024
Starling Marte crushes one 432 feet to deep center
That one was CRUSHED 😮💨@Starlingmart | #LGM pic.twitter.com/7GNdOwwsv0
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 20, 2024
WALK OFF HERO: Joey Meneses sends the Nats home with a Win
just. like. that. pic.twitter.com/q1mj4p5kFO
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 20, 2024
MADNESS: Rickie Ricardo’s Electric Call for Juan Soto’s home run at Yankee Stadium
Madness. pic.twitter.com/RnCOmhQx2P
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 20, 2024
Freddy Peralta’s Friday night performance vs. St. Louis: seven K in six innings
7 ponches en 6 entradas para Freddy Peralta. pic.twitter.com/xU4wX4Cn4w
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 20, 2024
Don’t get caught sleeping with Salvador Pérez behind the dish
Salvador Pérez, la pesadilla de los corredores. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9DKjNa2a8t
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 19, 2024
Jarren Duran legs out a triple
Jarren Duran produjo par de carreras con este triple.#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/QgrLuDDyZz
— MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) April 19, 2024
CLUTCH MODE ACTIVATED: A Ketel Marte Part-AY in Arizona, tying the game at 11 in the ninth
¡¡KETEL!! 🤯 En el clutch. pic.twitter.com/mdZS2qkPHG
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 17, 2024
From One LatinoMVP to Another: Julio Rodríguez, (2022 AL LatinoMVP ROTY, 2023 AL LatinoMVP) guns down Elly De La Cruz (2023 NL LatinoMVP ROTY) at third
¡Julio sorprendió a Elly en 3ra! 😱 pic.twitter.com/M2k7cZuPiK
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 17, 2024
Abner Uribe proves to us that pitchers are athletes too!
Oh, señoras y señores, ESTO es defensa. pic.twitter.com/tInpKdT98f
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 17, 2024
A Complete Game Shutout by Ranger Suárez, his second in his MLB career
COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT FOR MR. RAGER pic.twitter.com/3UxY41knEZ
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 17, 2024
Javier Báez appears on Highlights of the Week for the second week in a row!
Por algo le dicen EL MAGO, lo hace ver fácil. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cNNS5FBhk7
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) April 16, 2024
Need Insurance? Call Luis García Jr.
Luis García Jr. pads the @Nationals lead! #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/6lgFt7Jynb
— MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2024
Elly De La Cruz outta nowhere!
Elly doing Elly things. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/ailS2Gaf7s
— MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2024
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Sports/ 3 hours ago
Explicación Muy Amable Envía Douglas Terán
Explicación Muy Amable Envía Douglas Terán “Ese hombre tiene una amante tan fea que...
-
Sports/ 6 hours ago
Carroll’s Column: 60th Anniversary of Shea Stadium
NEW YORK — Citi Field, the home of the New York Mets since 2009,...
-
Baseball/ 10 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 15 – APRIL 21
Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton...
-
Baseball/ 11 hours ago
Letters from Beyond: From Casey Stengel To Carlos Mendoza – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Casey Stengel Para Carlos Mendoza
Admired Carlos: I write to you with the emotions that I always experience, when...