HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 17 – APRIL 23

Francisco Lindor - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday April 17th – Sunday April 23rd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports.

We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

He would never play for them but he LOVES hitting here 🥰 #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/91MmOlz9KY — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 23, 2023

Touch 'em all, Francisco Álvarez! 💥 pic.twitter.com/HBJl9ea01D — New York Mets (@Mets) April 24, 2023

Do they not know? Have they not heard? THAT MAN RAKES pic.twitter.com/ShYuxYtfGc — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 22, 2023

He did it AGAIN!🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/e4wyg6F7Hr — New York Mets (@Mets) April 22, 2023

7 K day for the Hialeah Kid 🔥@Cortes_1210 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5HU9iSZtZY — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 20, 2023

Willson's first home run as a Cardinal goes 441 feet! pic.twitter.com/CAyVfSWmyC — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 19, 2023

Apologies to this baseball 😳 pic.twitter.com/X3a9sRaYRQ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 18, 2023

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

