HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 22 – APRIL 28

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Orlando Arcia share a moment together in Braves dugout - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, April 22nd – Sunday, April 28th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Mark Vientos becomes Walk Off Hero for Mets

Mexico City Series Wrap Up

Wenceel Pérez’s first career MLB home run

Jorge Soler sends one to the Moon

WARNING: Don’t run on Gabriel Moreno

See ya later Yordan Álvarez, his second HR of the game 

Alex Verdugo gets one on the sweet spot

Orlando Arcia electrifies all of Truist Park

Luis Castillo, 2023 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year, mows down the Rangers

Francisco Lindor’s historic day in San Francisco: 4-4 with 2 HR and 4 RBI 

Your 2023 American League LatinoMVP Julio Rodríguez

ART: Pablo López records six strikeouts against White Sox

20-year-old Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio makes diving snag

Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes the Atlanta Braves all-time stolen base leader

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter 

