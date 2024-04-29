HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 22 – APRIL 28

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, April 22nd – Sunday, April 28th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Mark Vientos becomes Walk Off Hero for Mets
Vientos called game 💪@MarkVientos_5 | #LGM pic.twitter.com/y5KVn8krHM
— New York Mets (@Mets) April 28, 2024
Mexico City Series Wrap Up
¡Otra exitosa #MexicoCitySeries es historia!
¡Muchas gracias, México! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/jSM7HmwtBl
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 29, 2024
Wenceel Pérez’s first career MLB home run
#PorSiTeLoPerdiste: ¡Gózatelo, Wenceel Pérez conectó el 1er HR de su carrera en @LasMayores! 👏 pic.twitter.com/cb88grgWSV
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 29, 2024
Jorge Soler sends one to the Moon
Hay jonrones y luego están los de este señor Soler. ¡Qué poder! 😅 pic.twitter.com/IwIcVjHetP
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) April 28, 2024
WARNING: Don’t run on Gabriel Moreno
Gabriel Moreno haciendo de las suyas. 😏 pic.twitter.com/P77u9pExRp
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 28, 2024
See ya later Yordan Álvarez, his second HR of the game
¿El Gigante de Ébano por 2da vez? ¡¡SÍ, DE NUEVO!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/reEhvwpPTc
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) April 28, 2024
Alex Verdugo gets one on the sweet spot
¡Alex Verdugo sumó su 3er cuadrangular de la campaña! pic.twitter.com/LbOwF96qbd
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 27, 2024
Orlando Arcia electrifies all of Truist Park
Orlando ubicó ese lanzamiento y el jardinero no quiso mirar. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NFvAayN0ge
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 27, 2024
Luis Castillo, 2023 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year, mows down the Rangers
La Piedra no solo salió de aprietos esta tarde sino que registró 6 ponches en su segunda victoria de la temporada. 💪 pic.twitter.com/pczjHeouvf
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 26, 2024
Francisco Lindor’s historic day in San Francisco: 4-4 with 2 HR and 4 RBI
FRANCISCO LINDOR. ¡Ya suma 3 HR en 2024! pic.twitter.com/fYZsdMyfeY
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 24, 2024
Your 2023 American League LatinoMVP Julio Rodríguez
¡J-ROD SHOW! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/QwLoo2869k
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 24, 2024
ART: Pablo López records six strikeouts against White Sox
#PorSiTeLoPerdiste: 6 ponches recetados por el Doctor López. 🩺 pic.twitter.com/gkMIuuYdeo
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 24, 2024
20-year-old Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio makes diving snag
¡Cobertura total! ¡Jackson Chourio! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fxT7NTwC2Q
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 23, 2024
Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes the Atlanta Braves all-time stolen base leader
190 stolen bases!
Ronald Acuña Jr. now has the most in Atlanta-franchise history for the @Braves. pic.twitter.com/hcjwZimYzC
— MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2024
