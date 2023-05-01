Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 24 – APRIL 30

Randy Arozarena, recipient of 2020 American League LatinoMVP Rookie Award - Image Credit: Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday April 24th – Sunday April 30th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Don’t Run on Adolis García!

Yasmani Grandal Gets A Hold Of One

Padres take part in Mexico City Slugfest

Ramón Laureano with the Cannon

Rafael Devers goes yard at Fenway

Jean Segura comes up Clutch

Randy Arozarena the Superhero

Oswaldo Cabrera flashing the Leather

Anthony Santander sends baseball into Orbit

J-Rod Strikes Again

Gleyber Torres goes Second Deck

David Peralta – Defensive Web Gem

What A Play By Alan Trejo

Luis García Dominates On The Mound

Wander Franco with the Catch of the Year?

