HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 24 – APRIL 30

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday April 24th – Sunday April 30th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Don’t Run on Adolis García!
Running on Adolis García rarely ends well 🎯
(via @BallySportsSW)pic.twitter.com/t8N8QxC9RK
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 30, 2023
Yasmani Grandal Gets A Hold Of One
Yaz goes yard! pic.twitter.com/8HqB0R9Ycd
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 30, 2023
Padres take part in Mexico City Slugfest
El juego de esta noche fue un carnaval de jonrones 🤪#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/EpPLWXXrhq
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 30, 2023
Ramón Laureano with the Cannon
Welcome back, Ramón! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IvcaIglzpO
— Oakland A's (@Athletics) April 29, 2023
Rafael Devers goes yard at Fenway
That baseball had a family. 😳 pic.twitter.com/n7Xy3QrhPU
— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 29, 2023
Jean Segura comes up Clutch
𝙈𝘼𝙍𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙎 𝙒𝘼𝙇𝙆 𝙄𝙏 𝙊𝙁𝙁 🔥
"Buy me some Jean Segura right now!" 📈
Jean Segura comes through, and the Marlins win 3-2! Miami is now 8-0 in one-run games this season!!!@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/qz0UIuBh0v
— Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) April 29, 2023
Randy Arozarena the Superhero
Nah pic.twitter.com/CcUbAchvUa
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 29, 2023
Oswaldo Cabrera flashing the Leather
¡OSWALDO! ¡OSWALDO! ¡OSWALDO!¡ESPECTACULAR!👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OIA3UnUvPm
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 29, 2023
Anthony Santander sends baseball into Orbit
AAAANTH💣NY. pic.twitter.com/9Fs6QsyMD9
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 28, 2023
J-Rod Strikes Again
Julio la tocó y hasta la próxima. pic.twitter.com/EaEfACBZXK
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 27, 2023
Gleyber Torres goes Second Deck
Hasta la vista, Gleyby 💥 pic.twitter.com/npGJJMW9rK
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 26, 2023
David Peralta – Defensive Web Gem
Otra jugada impresionante de Peralta. 🤷♀️
🎙️: @KTNQ1020 | #AquíParaJugar pic.twitter.com/PcN0vm6q0g
— Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) April 25, 2023
What A Play By Alan Trejo
Trejo, desde el terreno, ¡OUT EN PRIMERA! pic.twitter.com/lBnHAzNjn9
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 25, 2023
Luis García Dominates On The Mound
¡Luis García con una joya de pitcheo!💎 Recetó 7 ponches en 6 entradas en blanco. pic.twitter.com/nJsebqGtfa
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 26, 2023
Wander Franco with the Catch of the Year?
Umm, Wander… WUT IN THE WORLD WAS THAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/D3KxYLzD8a
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 25, 2023
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
