HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 24 – APRIL 30

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday April 24th – Sunday April 30th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Don’t Run on Adolis García!

Running on Adolis García rarely ends well 🎯 (via @BallySportsSW)pic.twitter.com/t8N8QxC9RK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 30, 2023

Yasmani Grandal Gets A Hold Of One

Yaz goes yard! pic.twitter.com/8HqB0R9Ycd — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 30, 2023

Padres take part in Mexico City Slugfest

El juego de esta noche fue un carnaval de jonrones 🤪#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/EpPLWXXrhq — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 30, 2023

Ramón Laureano with the Cannon

Rafael Devers goes yard at Fenway

That baseball had a family. 😳 pic.twitter.com/n7Xy3QrhPU — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 29, 2023

Jean Segura comes up Clutch

𝙈𝘼𝙍𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙎 𝙒𝘼𝙇𝙆 𝙄𝙏 𝙊𝙁𝙁 🔥 "Buy me some Jean Segura right now!" 📈 Jean Segura comes through, and the Marlins win 3-2! Miami is now 8-0 in one-run games this season!!!@Marlins | #MakeItMiami pic.twitter.com/qz0UIuBh0v — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) April 29, 2023

Randy Arozarena the Superhero

Oswaldo Cabrera flashing the Leather

Anthony Santander sends baseball into Orbit

J-Rod Strikes Again

Julio la tocó y hasta la próxima. pic.twitter.com/EaEfACBZXK — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 27, 2023

Gleyber Torres goes Second Deck

Hasta la vista, Gleyby 💥 pic.twitter.com/npGJJMW9rK — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 26, 2023

David Peralta – Defensive Web Gem

What A Play By Alan Trejo

Luis García Dominates On The Mound

¡Luis García con una joya de pitcheo!💎 Recetó 7 ponches en 6 entradas en blanco. pic.twitter.com/nJsebqGtfa — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) April 26, 2023

Wander Franco with the Catch of the Year?

Umm, Wander… WUT IN THE WORLD WAS THAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/D3KxYLzD8a — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 25, 2023

