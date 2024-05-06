HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 29 – MAY 5

Juan Soto, 2021 National League LatinoMVP award recipient - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, April 29th – Sunday, May 5th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

CLUTCH GENE: Randy Arozarena ties the game on a 3-2 count with 2 outs in the ninth

Behold the power of the SKYRAAAANDY pic.twitter.com/4YHe6XTGlw — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 5, 2024

Javier Assad tosses six innings of four-hit ball with four K

¡VICTORIA DEL TIJUANENSE! 🫡 Con una gran salida, Javier Assad se lleva su tercer triunfo de la temporada 🔥 6 innings donde no permitió carrera y bajó su ERA a 1.66 😎 No solo eso, también es líder de efectividad en la Liga Nacional 👌🏼 ¡Tremendo! #YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/bxXSk0mZwH — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) May 5, 2024

Oneil Cruz being Oneil Cruz

Juan Soto making an impact on the field for Yanks, and memories with fans off it

Juan Soto regalando sonrisas y una memoria para toda la vida. ⚾❤️ pic.twitter.com/uoMUhm1Mg3 — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 5, 2024

Welcome to San Diego Luis Arráez: 4-6 night in his Padres Debut

¡Qué clase de estreno para Luis Arráez! 💥 Se convirtió en el primer pelotero en conectar 4 hits en su debut con @LosPadres. ✍️🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/qxXRYE6fgH — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 5, 2024

Heads up play from 2020 NL LatinoMVP Fernando Tatís Jr.

Expect the unexpected when it comes to @tatis_jr. pic.twitter.com/gBnZgeAQPa — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 5, 2024

CLUTCH: An absolutely fabulous play by 2016 AL LatinoMVP Francisco Lindor

Lindor jugando béisbol 101. ¡GENIO! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/USQspOR0f4 — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 5, 2024

Dodgers rookie Angel Pages walks-off Braves in LA

WALK IT OFF, ANDY. pic.twitter.com/EyXPe61ZS0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 4, 2024

Jeremy Peña completes unreal defensive web gem

JP showing off the leather pic.twitter.com/bDFFjFfCky — Houston Astros (@astros) May 4, 2024

Make that back to back appearances for Jeremy Peña on Highlights of the Week

JP got moves pic.twitter.com/FAN5o4B4fX — Houston Astros (@astros) May 3, 2024

Anthony Maldonado records his first career MLB save

¡Anthony Maldonado consiguió anoche el primer juego salvado de su carrera en @LasMayores! #PorSiTeLoPerdiste pic.twitter.com/KbBnOTjvok — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 2, 2024

José Buttó strikes out six across six innings of work

José Buttó sigue mostrando su talento con otra apertura de calidad en Queens. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BPmbvpEJ9L — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 2, 2024

WALK OFF MOMENT: Houston’s Victor Caratini sends Astros fans home with a W

Párense, recojan y VÁMONOS. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/mgO96ufTK6 — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 1, 2024

Alexander Canario tracks one down at the warning track

Luis Severino leaves the game after eight lockdown innings on the hill

Luis Severino tuvo un desempeño FENOMENAL: 8.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 5 SO 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zy4addpv29 — LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 30, 2024

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports