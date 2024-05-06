Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 29 – MAY 5

Juan Soto, 2021 National League LatinoMVP award recipient - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, April 29th – Sunday, May 5th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

CLUTCH GENE: Randy Arozarena ties the game on a 3-2 count with 2 outs in the ninth 

Javier Assad tosses six innings of four-hit ball with four K

Oneil Cruz being Oneil Cruz

Juan Soto making an impact on the field for Yanks, and memories with fans off it

Welcome to San Diego Luis Arráez: 4-6 night in his Padres Debut

Heads up play from 2020 NL LatinoMVP Fernando Tatís Jr.

CLUTCH: An absolutely fabulous play by 2016 AL LatinoMVP Francisco Lindor

Dodgers rookie Angel Pages walks-off Braves in LA

Jeremy Peña completes unreal defensive web gem

Make that back to back appearances for Jeremy Peña on Highlights of the Week

Anthony Maldonado records his first career MLB save

José Buttó strikes out six across six innings of work

WALK OFF MOMENT: Houston’s Victor Caratini sends Astros fans home with a W

Alexander Canario tracks one down at the warning track

Luis Severino leaves the game after eight lockdown innings on the hill

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter 

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball