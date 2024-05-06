HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 29 – MAY 5

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, April 29th – Sunday, May 5th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.
CLUTCH GENE: Randy Arozarena ties the game on a 3-2 count with 2 outs in the ninth
Behold the power of the SKYRAAAANDY pic.twitter.com/4YHe6XTGlw
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 5, 2024
Javier Assad tosses six innings of four-hit ball with four K
¡VICTORIA DEL TIJUANENSE! 🫡
Con una gran salida, Javier Assad se lleva su tercer triunfo de la temporada 🔥 6 innings donde no permitió carrera y bajó su ERA a 1.66 😎
No solo eso, también es líder de efectividad en la Liga Nacional 👌🏼 ¡Tremendo! #YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/bxXSk0mZwH
— MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) May 5, 2024
Oneil Cruz being Oneil Cruz
Misiles Cruz. 🚀 ¡Qué potencia tiene Oneil! 😤 pic.twitter.com/mTAfgsXXM1
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 5, 2024
Juan Soto making an impact on the field for Yanks, and memories with fans off it
Juan Soto regalando sonrisas y una memoria para toda la vida. ⚾❤️ pic.twitter.com/uoMUhm1Mg3
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 5, 2024
Welcome to San Diego Luis Arráez: 4-6 night in his Padres Debut
¡Qué clase de estreno para Luis Arráez! 💥 Se convirtió en el primer pelotero en conectar 4 hits en su debut con @LosPadres. ✍️🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/qxXRYE6fgH
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 5, 2024
Heads up play from 2020 NL LatinoMVP Fernando Tatís Jr.
Expect the unexpected when it comes to @tatis_jr. pic.twitter.com/gBnZgeAQPa
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 5, 2024
CLUTCH: An absolutely fabulous play by 2016 AL LatinoMVP Francisco Lindor
Lindor jugando béisbol 101. ¡GENIO! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/USQspOR0f4
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 5, 2024
Dodgers rookie Angel Pages walks-off Braves in LA
WALK IT OFF, ANDY. pic.twitter.com/EyXPe61ZS0
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 4, 2024
Jeremy Peña completes unreal defensive web gem
JP showing off the leather pic.twitter.com/bDFFjFfCky
— Houston Astros (@astros) May 4, 2024
Make that back to back appearances for Jeremy Peña on Highlights of the Week
JP got moves pic.twitter.com/FAN5o4B4fX
— Houston Astros (@astros) May 3, 2024
Anthony Maldonado records his first career MLB save
¡Anthony Maldonado consiguió anoche el primer juego salvado de su carrera en @LasMayores! #PorSiTeLoPerdiste pic.twitter.com/KbBnOTjvok
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 2, 2024
José Buttó strikes out six across six innings of work
José Buttó sigue mostrando su talento con otra apertura de calidad en Queens. 👏 pic.twitter.com/BPmbvpEJ9L
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 2, 2024
WALK OFF MOMENT: Houston’s Victor Caratini sends Astros fans home with a W
Párense, recojan y VÁMONOS. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/mgO96ufTK6
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 1, 2024
Alexander Canario tracks one down at the warning track
¡Wow, Canario! Extensión al 💯. pic.twitter.com/60FJHFKjhW
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 1, 2024
Luis Severino leaves the game after eight lockdown innings on the hill
Luis Severino tuvo un desempeño FENOMENAL: 8.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 5 SO 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zy4addpv29
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 30, 2024
