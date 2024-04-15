HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: APRIL 8 – APRIL 14

Highlights of the Week, exclusively on Latino Sports, has returned for the entirety of the 2024 MLB season. Each and every Monday expect a new weekly set of highlights made by Latinos across MLB - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports is back in full force, presenting you this Major League Baseball season with ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, April 8th – Sunday, April 14th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our exclusive highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

The Big Bear Marcell Ozuna strikes when the Braves need it most

Marcell Ozuna's 3-run homer gives Atlanta the lead in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/lWUpKk5V5U — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2024

ART: José Berríos tosses seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts

José Berríos demostrando por qué le dicen “La Mákina”. 💪 pic.twitter.com/RzpxzwI0cp — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) April 14, 2024

WHAT WAS THAT? Nasty Nestor doing Nasty Nestor things!

NEW NESTOR CORTES MOVE UNLOCKED! pic.twitter.com/d90G8iQwAC — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2024

The Thairo Estrada Show in Tampa Bay

What a play by Luis Urías

CLUTCH MODE ACTIVATED: Fernando Tatís Jr. ties the game in the seventh

¡Tatis Jr. lo empató con su 5to HR del año! 😎 pic.twitter.com/lz4LDNoPKB — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 13, 2024

Javier “El Mago” Báez making it look easy on the diamond

¡Javy Báez no la dejaría escapar! pic.twitter.com/eObJ9cU0Zx — LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 13, 2024

Elly De La Cruz smacks one 449 feet

Francisco Lindor gives these Mets fans a memory that will last a lifetime

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor 🇵🇷 spending some time with fans before tonight’s game against the Royals at Citi Field ⚾️#LatinoSports #MLB #LGM pic.twitter.com/cs06QUxLpR — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) April 12, 2024

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. absolutely obliterated this baseball

¡Vladdy Jr. le dio con toda su fuerza! pic.twitter.com/DAAMdgsetQ — LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 10, 2024

Carlos Correa guns down Shohei Ohtani at the plate

Lo que Carlos tiró para HOME PLATE fue un misil. pic.twitter.com/IYggnp0yoP — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) April 10, 2024

WALK OFF HERO: Salvador Perez walks off the Astros in Kansas City

Raisel Iglesias secures his second save in the 2024 season

Así vivió Raisel Iglesias el ponche para cerrar su 2do salvado de la temporada. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VqvfUg5GBz — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) April 10, 2024

JUAN GONE! Juan Soto’s first home run in pinstripes at Yankee Stadium

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter

