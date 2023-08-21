Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: AUGUST 14 – AUGUST 20

Fernando Tatís Jr. electrifies all of Petco Park with a clutch home run against D-Backs. Fernando won the National League LatinoMVP award in 2020.- Image Credit: San Diego Padres/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday August 14th – Sunday August 20th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Javier “El Mago” Báez, A True Defensive Magician 

Joey Meneses and stars from Team Mexico spend time together in Williamsport during Little League World Series!

Rafael Devers enjoying his weekend in the Bronx

CLUTCH MODE ACTIVATED BY EDDIE ROSARIO

The Superhero Randy Arozarena at it once again!

Elly De La Cruz cruisin’ into home with a Little League Home Run

🇩🇴Cleveland Guardians honor Manny Ramírez with Hall of Fame Weekend

Manny Ramírez made his MLB debut with the then called ‘Indians,’ during the 1993 season and played in Cleveland from 1993-2000. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native recorded 236 home runs in that span. He was inducted into the Guardians Hall of Fame this past weekend. A special touch to the ceremony was Carlos Baerga and Sandy Alomar Jr. presenting Manny with his Guardians Hall of Fame jacket.

Eury Pérez locks in against Dodgers, records career-high in strikeouts with 10

Fernando Tatís Jr. doing Fernando Tatís Jr. things

2022 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year – Julio Rodríguez hits one to the train tracks in H-Town! 

Heads Up Baseball By Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 

THE MOST ELECTRIC PLAY IN BASEBALL – featuring Fernando Tatís Jr.

WALK OFF MOMENTS: Christopher Morel ends game on storybook ending

Wilmer Flores socks one to left! 

🇻🇪José Altuve showing us what baseball is all about!

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter

Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Julio Pabón

    August 21, 2023 at 11:13 am

    Latino Sports continues to give us the emotional highlights of Latino players that few would understand how important it is for the Latino & non- Latino community to appreciate.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball

en English
en Englishit Italianes Spanish