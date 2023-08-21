HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: AUGUST 14 – AUGUST 20

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday August 14th – Sunday August 20th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Javier “El Mago” Báez, A True Defensive Magician
HOLY JAVY! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4ufW0BbfBz
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 20, 2023
Joey Meneses and stars from Team Mexico spend time together in Williamsport during Little League World Series!
Team Mexico stars, meet Team Mexico star 🌟 @JoeyMeneses3 // @LittleLeague pic.twitter.com/cmsa6FvVYU
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 20, 2023
Rafael Devers enjoying his weekend in the Bronx
Filing this under "Absolute moon bombs". pic.twitter.com/g5YZVkw8SZ
— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 20, 2023
CLUTCH MODE ACTIVATED BY EDDIE ROSARIO
SUPER. ROSARIO. No. Doubter. pic.twitter.com/j8PWvc4Syq
— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 20, 2023
The Superhero Randy Arozarena at it once again!
¡Arozaaaaareeeenaaaaa! Randy al rescate. pic.twitter.com/ptSuKPrE7N
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 20, 2023
Elly De La Cruz cruisin’ into home with a Little League Home Run
Elly De La Cruz is ELECTRIC!! pic.twitter.com/3qXyyRcwPJ
— MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2023
🇩🇴Cleveland Guardians honor Manny Ramírez with Hall of Fame Weekend
Manny Ramírez made his MLB debut with the then called ‘Indians,’ during the 1993 season and played in Cleveland from 1993-2000. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native recorded 236 home runs in that span. He was inducted into the Guardians Hall of Fame this past weekend. A special touch to the ceremony was Carlos Baerga and Sandy Alomar Jr. presenting Manny with his Guardians Hall of Fame jacket.
Manny Ramirez, in the Guardians Hall of Fame.
Right where he belongs. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/6TJUQ4naWg
— Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) August 19, 2023
Eury Pérez locks in against Dodgers, records career-high in strikeouts with 10
#MangúPower 💪 @Marlins pic.twitter.com/fnUFBFCvbK
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) August 19, 2023
Fernando Tatís Jr. doing Fernando Tatís Jr. things
You get the bat and fumble it, I get the bat and flip it and tumble it. pic.twitter.com/vHr4QmlvRu
— MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2023
2022 AL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year – Julio Rodríguez hits one to the train tracks in H-Town!
julio's absolutely locked in rn pic.twitter.com/aezRDwFX8m
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 19, 2023
Heads Up Baseball By Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
This is chess, not checkers 😅 pic.twitter.com/nUqyGXRNGo
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 19, 2023
THE MOST ELECTRIC PLAY IN BASEBALL – featuring Fernando Tatís Jr.
FERNANDO JUST STOLE HOME 🤯 #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/LbBAJTmmzT
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 17, 2023
WALK OFF MOMENTS: Christopher Morel ends game on storybook ending
What More(l) can you ask for?! #Walkoff pic.twitter.com/ndpj3F176R
— MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2023
Wilmer Flores socks one to left!
Friendly welcome to the game from Wilmer 🤭 pic.twitter.com/hK9Q3rnrvD
— SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 16, 2023
🇻🇪José Altuve showing us what baseball is all about!
Even after an Astros loss in Miami, Jose Altuve signed autographs after the game and gave his jersey to a kid in the stands 🥹
(via @SportsVanessa)pic.twitter.com/5C4QOmot29
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 15, 2023
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter
Julio Pabón
August 21, 2023 at 11:13 am
Latino Sports continues to give us the emotional highlights of Latino players that few would understand how important it is for the Latino & non- Latino community to appreciate.