HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: AUGUST 21 – AUGUST 27

Superhuman Elly De La Cruz meets fellow superhuman Shohei Ohtani - Image Credit: MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday August 21st – Sunday August 27th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

LEGENDARY STATUS: Miguel Cabrera hits 510th career HR, moves to 26th on all-time HR list

Every at-bat counts. Miggy gets No. 510! pic.twitter.com/NqGDXWBT4z — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 27, 2023

50th stolen base on the year for Esteury Ruiz, first AL player to hit the benchmark since José Altuve in 2014

William Contreras sends one way back!

William Contreras crushes this ball 450 feet. 😯 pic.twitter.com/Njr57i2yGV — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2023

ANYONE NEED GUM? Ildemaro Vargas leaves Luis Arráez a special delivery at second base during Nationals-Marlins

Ildemaro Vargas sabe cómo tratar a los panas. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kQ5Q5if23g — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) August 27, 2023

OUT AT THE PLATE: Carlos Correa delivers an absolute missile

El brazalete de Correa no come cuentos. 😅 pic.twitter.com/1MgtfXQTwK — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) August 27, 2023

150 Trips Around The Bases – Juan Soto hits 150th career HR

PURE MAGIC: Andrés Giménez makes sensational play up the middle

Genio absoluto. ¡Maravilloso lo de Andrés Giménez! pic.twitter.com/aAYtYMNIAm — LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 26, 2023

Alex Verdugo goes beast mode at Fenway against Dodgers

AT THE WALL: Luis Robert Jr. with some Gold Glove caliber defense

Luis Robert Jr.'s glove is golden. 😱 pic.twitter.com/BmYgZz9ysU — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 25, 2023

Everson Pereira records first career hit in the Big Leagues!

First hit in the majors for Pereira 👊 Congratulations Everson! pic.twitter.com/xQsDewP9GU — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 24, 2023

Randy Arozarena proving once again why he’s one of the most-liked superstars in the game

Randy Arozarena: man of the people (We knew that already) pic.twitter.com/yzPj47QAcT — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 24, 2023

BASEBALL MOMENTS: Elly De La Cruz meets Shohei Ohtani

Elly De La Cruz gotta check if Shohei is real 😂🦄@Angels | #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/JLcIHEhdr3 — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) August 24, 2023

Lockdown Defense by Bo Bichette

BO MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/nHnlgHzRYS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 23, 2023

Martín Maldonado and Mauricio Dubón catch Red Sox sleeping

LA PIEDRA: Luis Castillo shuts down White Sox with Nine Strikeouts across Seven Innings

Luis Castillo aplicó la receta de ponches hoy. Dio 9 en 7 entradas. pic.twitter.com/Ear9qhOESm — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) August 22, 2023

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports