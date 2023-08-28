Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: AUGUST 21 – AUGUST 27

Superhuman Elly De La Cruz meets fellow superhuman Shohei Ohtani - Image Credit: MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday August 21st – Sunday August 27th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

LEGENDARY STATUS: Miguel Cabrera hits 510th career HR, moves to 26th on all-time HR list

50th stolen base on the year for Esteury Ruiz, first AL player to hit the benchmark since José Altuve in 2014

William Contreras sends one way back!

ANYONE NEED GUM? Ildemaro Vargas leaves Luis Arráez a special delivery at second base during Nationals-Marlins

OUT AT THE PLATE: Carlos Correa delivers an absolute missile

150 Trips Around The Bases – Juan Soto hits 150th career HR

PURE MAGIC: Andrés Giménez makes sensational play up the middle

Alex Verdugo goes beast mode at Fenway against Dodgers

AT THE WALL: Luis Robert Jr. with some Gold Glove caliber defense

Everson Pereira records first career hit in the Big Leagues! 

Randy Arozarena proving once again why he’s one of the most-liked superstars in the game

BASEBALL MOMENTS: Elly De La Cruz meets Shohei Ohtani

Lockdown Defense by Bo Bichette

Martín Maldonado and Mauricio Dubón catch Red Sox sleeping

LA PIEDRA: Luis Castillo shuts down White Sox with Nine Strikeouts across Seven Innings

