HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: AUGUST 21 – AUGUST 27

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday August 21st – Sunday August 27th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
LEGENDARY STATUS: Miguel Cabrera hits 510th career HR, moves to 26th on all-time HR list
Every at-bat counts.
Miggy gets No. 510! pic.twitter.com/NqGDXWBT4z
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 27, 2023
50th stolen base on the year for Esteury Ruiz, first AL player to hit the benchmark since José Altuve in 2014
5️⃣0️⃣@RuizEsteury stole his 50th base this season! pic.twitter.com/ntowrAnoOq
— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 27, 2023
William Contreras sends one way back!
William Contreras crushes this ball 450 feet. 😯 pic.twitter.com/Njr57i2yGV
— MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2023
ANYONE NEED GUM? Ildemaro Vargas leaves Luis Arráez a special delivery at second base during Nationals-Marlins
Ildemaro Vargas sabe cómo tratar a los panas. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kQ5Q5if23g
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) August 27, 2023
OUT AT THE PLATE: Carlos Correa delivers an absolute missile
El brazalete de Correa no come cuentos. 😅 pic.twitter.com/1MgtfXQTwK
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) August 27, 2023
150 Trips Around The Bases – Juan Soto hits 150th career HR
Son 2️⃣5️⃣… CONSISTENCIA. pic.twitter.com/helWZVvAON
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 27, 2023
PURE MAGIC: Andrés Giménez makes sensational play up the middle
Genio absoluto. ¡Maravilloso lo de Andrés Giménez! pic.twitter.com/aAYtYMNIAm
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 26, 2023
Alex Verdugo goes beast mode at Fenway against Dodgers
DUGIE DOES IT. pic.twitter.com/ysS4k3stfS
— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 25, 2023
AT THE WALL: Luis Robert Jr. with some Gold Glove caliber defense
Luis Robert Jr.'s glove is golden. 😱 pic.twitter.com/BmYgZz9ysU
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 25, 2023
Everson Pereira records first career hit in the Big Leagues!
First hit in the majors for Pereira 👊
Congratulations Everson! pic.twitter.com/xQsDewP9GU
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 24, 2023
Randy Arozarena proving once again why he’s one of the most-liked superstars in the game
Randy Arozarena: man of the people
(We knew that already) pic.twitter.com/yzPj47QAcT
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 24, 2023
BASEBALL MOMENTS: Elly De La Cruz meets Shohei Ohtani
Elly De La Cruz gotta check if Shohei is real 😂🦄@Angels | #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/JLcIHEhdr3
— Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) August 24, 2023
Lockdown Defense by Bo Bichette
BO MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/nHnlgHzRYS
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 23, 2023
Martín Maldonado and Mauricio Dubón catch Red Sox sleeping
On the bunt. pic.twitter.com/Uvz3fXXhJ0
— Houston Astros (@astros) August 23, 2023
LA PIEDRA: Luis Castillo shuts down White Sox with Nine Strikeouts across Seven Innings
Luis Castillo aplicó la receta de ponches hoy. Dio 9 en 7 entradas. pic.twitter.com/Ear9qhOESm
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) August 22, 2023
