Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: AUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 3

Jasson Domínguez (The Martian), goes yard on his first swing in the big leagues against Astros in Houston - Image Credit: New York Yankees/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday August 28th – Sunday September 3rd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

EL BOMBI! Adolis García ends game in Texas on walk-off BOMB

2022 National League LatinoMVP Manny Machado goes yard for his 26th HR of the season

THE J-ROD SHOW IN THE BIG APPLE: Julio Rodríguez receives 2022 American League LatinoMVP Rookie Award

Miguel Cabrera surpasses George Brett for 17th on the all-time hit list!

ON HIS FIRST SWING IN THE SHOW: Jasson Domínguez records a Home Run off Future Cooperstown Hall of Famer Justin Verlander

Ronny Mauricio marks his first career hit in Pros — 117 MPH off the bat

Noelvi Marte showing off his range across the diamond

Thairo Estrada the Magician!

Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes first player in MLB history to reach 30 Home Runs and 60 Stolen Bases in a season + gets married on the morning of game day

What in the world did José Siri just pull off?!?!

AND THAT’S THE BALLGAME: Alexis Díaz strikes on his 35th save of the season

Willson Contreras activates his clutch superpowers

RAISE THE JOLLY ROGER: Complete Game for Johan Oviedo

CYCLE ALERT: José Altuve doing José Altuve things!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter

