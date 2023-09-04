HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: AUGUST 28 – SEPTEMBER 3

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday August 28th – Sunday September 3rd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
EL BOMBI! Adolis García ends game in Texas on walk-off BOMB
WALK IT OFF, ADOLIS!!! pic.twitter.com/Bg2DYN4YP8
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 3, 2023
2022 National League LatinoMVP Manny Machado goes yard for his 26th HR of the season
¡EL MINISTRO! Manny Machado bateó su jonrón #26 de la temporada. pic.twitter.com/MtZfTtlOUU
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 3, 2023
THE J-ROD SHOW IN THE BIG APPLE: Julio Rodríguez receives 2022 American League LatinoMVP Rookie Award
PRESENTATION TIME! Julio Rodríguez received his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Rookie award today🏆⚾️🇩🇴
Latino Sports president Julio Pabón presented J-Rod the award with our exclusive LatinoMVP artists @MazAdamsArt & @JFiorentinoArt alongside. #LatinoMVP #SeaUsRise #MLB pic.twitter.com/4kbjVNpn1n
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 3, 2023
Miguel Cabrera surpasses George Brett for 17th on the all-time hit list!
¡El Papá de los Helados!
Con su hit #3,155, Miguel Cabrera sobrepasa a George Brett y se adueña de la posición #17 en la lista de imparables de todos los tiempos en Las Mayores. pic.twitter.com/rVBxoeFJ6b
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 2, 2023
ON HIS FIRST SWING IN THE SHOW: Jasson Domínguez records a Home Run off Future Cooperstown Hall of Famer Justin Verlander
Welcome to the Space Jam 🛸👽
Congratulations on your 1st big-league home run, @gonjass7! pic.twitter.com/oVTziNbSlP
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 2, 2023
Ronny Mauricio marks his first career hit in Pros — 117 MPH off the bat
First career knock for Ronny Mauricio! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xjqBySO51f
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 1, 2023
Noelvi Marte showing off his range across the diamond
Noelvi Marte con el combo. De pecho y strike para 1B. pic.twitter.com/UYeavsMkf1
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) September 2, 2023
Thairo Estrada the Magician!
Acrobacia 101 con Mr. Estrada. pic.twitter.com/HEZlTCIPW9
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) September 2, 2023
Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes first player in MLB history to reach 30 Home Runs and 60 Stolen Bases in a season + gets married on the morning of game day
I told my story and made history. 🎵 pic.twitter.com/PjFJphqznl
— MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2023
What in the world did José Siri just pull off?!?!
Lo imposible… posible: ¡José Siri! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eVpF9D0hmw
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 31, 2023
AND THAT’S THE BALLGAME: Alexis Díaz strikes on his 35th save of the season
¡35 juegos salvados para Alexis Díaz! pic.twitter.com/Ho3OYQY9PR
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) August 30, 2023
Willson Contreras activates his clutch superpowers
En candela. ¡Clutch! ¡Willson Contreras con su 2do estacazo de la noche! pic.twitter.com/uJOhuZtKdo
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 30, 2023
RAISE THE JOLLY ROGER: Complete Game for Johan Oviedo
Johan Oviedo dio una clase magistral de pitcheo en Kansas City. Juego completo + blanqueada. 🔪 pic.twitter.com/mUPMJhtRQ0
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) August 29, 2023
CYCLE ALERT: José Altuve doing José Altuve things!
¡LEYENDA! José Altuve es el 7mo jugador nacido en Venezuela que batea el ciclo en @LasMayores. 🇻🇪 👏 pic.twitter.com/q9Rz6mF3fT
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) August 29, 2023
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter
