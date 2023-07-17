Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 14 – JULY 16

Julio Urías, a recipient of 2021 National League LatinoMVP award - Image Credit: Los Angeles Dodgers/MLB

ALL-STAR BREAK EDITION: Friday, July 14th – Sunday, July 16th

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Friday July 14th – Sunday July 16th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Alan Trejo and Rockies Walk-Off Yankees At Coors!

Ain’t No Problem for Andrés Giménez

‘I GOT 4 ON IT’ — Luis Robert Jr. records his fourth-career 4 Hit Game

Check The Radar Gun on Elly De La Cruz

Framber Valdez Ks Up Ohtani — Finishes his outing @ Angels with 13 Ks (Tied Career-High)

Jose Siri calls time to have some fun with fans in Kansas City

Ronald Acuña Jr. on his way to the 40-40 Club

Welcome to Texas, Aroldis Chapman

YOUR TIME IS NOW: Johan Rojas puts on a show in his MLB Debut!

2021 LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award winner — Julio Urías Dominates Mets in Queens

ON HIS KNEES: Gabriel Moreno Snags Bichette at 2nd!

In his first at-bat since winning the 2023 HR Derby, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes yard!

See Ya Later! Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a Moonshot to Second Deck!

BONUS CLIP FROM THE MINORS: Ronny Mauricio sends a rocket to right!

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

