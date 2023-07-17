HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 14 – JULY 16

ALL-STAR BREAK EDITION: Friday, July 14th – Sunday, July 16th
Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Friday July 14th – Sunday July 16th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Alan Trejo and Rockies Walk-Off Yankees At Coors!
MILE HIGH MAGIC 🪄 pic.twitter.com/WRJcO4anlh
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 16, 2023
Ain’t No Problem for Andrés Giménez
Andrés Giménez, el Guante de Oro. 👀 pic.twitter.com/I7mrvZ1LMk
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) July 16, 2023
‘I GOT 4 ON IT’ — Luis Robert Jr. records his fourth-career 4 Hit Game
4-for-4. Luis Robert Jr. is hot today! pic.twitter.com/MH46OBv9f8
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 16, 2023
Check The Radar Gun on Elly De La Cruz
Elly De La Cruz just recorded the fastest-tracked infield assist in the Statcast era (2015). 🤯
Is there anything that he can't do?
h/t @SlangsonSports pic.twitter.com/5EiRHNocU5
— MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2023
Framber Valdez Ks Up Ohtani — Finishes his outing @ Angels with 13 Ks (Tied Career-High)
Show us the curveball, Framber! pic.twitter.com/WCbSraFCXV
— Houston Astros (@astros) July 16, 2023
Jose Siri calls time to have some fun with fans in Kansas City
Hey Siri, show me good vibes.
(Cut4 x @CoronaUSA) pic.twitter.com/gcIStrT1hx
— Cut4 (@Cut4) July 16, 2023
Ronald Acuña Jr. on his way to the 40-40 Club
.@ronaldacunajr24 continues to amaze! pic.twitter.com/VEBo1uEyKB
— MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2023
Welcome to Texas, Aroldis Chapman
Chapman: TERRITORIO 100.5 MPH. 🥵️ pic.twitter.com/6mYRyJyUZ7
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) July 15, 2023
YOUR TIME IS NOW: Johan Rojas puts on a show in his MLB Debut!
AS WE SAID… WELCOME JOHAN pic.twitter.com/PSmu96yvuj
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 15, 2023
2021 LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award winner — Julio Urías Dominates Mets in Queens
Julio Urías estuvo dominante esta noche en Queens. 🔥🔥🔥
Sus numeritos: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 7 K pic.twitter.com/tyqJX4pgvR
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) July 15, 2023
ON HIS KNEES: Gabriel Moreno Snags Bichette at 2nd!
Prohibido correrle a Gabriel. 😅 pic.twitter.com/FFTEqudQmd
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) July 15, 2023
In his first at-bat since winning the 2023 HR Derby, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. goes yard!
The Derby CONTINUES 💥 #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/HGN6R8DliT
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 14, 2023
See Ya Later! Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a Moonshot to Second Deck!
No doubter for Nando 😤 #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/0u9PE1CaJC
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 14, 2023
BONUS CLIP FROM THE MINORS: Ronny Mauricio sends a rocket to right!
"I think it's safe to say he's broken out of his slump."
Second-ranked @Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio has mashed two homers in the past three games for the @SyracuseMets: pic.twitter.com/ae5YgbMStk
— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 15, 2023
