HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 17 – JULY 23

Francisco Lindor signing autographs for fans in Boston. Lindor, a role model on-and-off the diamond, won the American League LatinoMVP award in 2016 - Image Credit: MLB/Twitter

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday July 17th – Sunday July 23rd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Oscar Cólas with a Cannon — Records 100.9 mph assist, fastest OF assist in MLB this season

IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE: Luis Severino executes pickoff! 

Pure Dominance from Jesús Luzardo: 13 strikeouts (career-high)

GAS🔥 Check the Radar Gun on Jhoan Duran! 

J.D. Martinez sends a three-run HR 417 Feet!

CLASS ACT: Francisco Lindor making lifelong memories with a young fan in Boston

STORYBOOK ENDING: Teoscar Hernández walks off his former team 

Elly De La Cruz can do it all! 

CLUTCH GENE: Ramon Urías saves the day for O’s

9Ks — Jose Berríos working all the corners

The Castellanos Father-Son Duo!

Randy Arozarena being Randy Arozarena 

NO, NO, NO, NOT TODAY: Randy Arozarena challenges his good-friend Adolis García! 

Gary Sánchez and Manny Machado replicate Home Runs in Toronto — Same Landing Spot?

Emmanuel Clase — 2022 AL LatinoMVP Relief/Closer of the Year

Eugenio Suárez’ 12th HR of 2023! 

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks

