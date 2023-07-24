HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 17 – JULY 23

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday July 17th – Sunday July 23rd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Oscar Cólas with a Cannon — Records 100.9 mph assist, fastest OF assist in MLB this season
Right on the money! pic.twitter.com/7PkyqcTxEM
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 23, 2023
IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE: Luis Severino executes pickoff!
¡SORPRESA! 🎁🎯 pic.twitter.com/hpMhIpeTeL
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 23, 2023
Pure Dominance from Jesús Luzardo: 13 strikeouts (career-high)
¡13 PONCHES! Jesús Luzardo con una nueva marca personal en Las Mayores. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rucwh2uKnK
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) July 23, 2023
GAS🔥 Check the Radar Gun on Jhoan Duran!
103 mph GAS from Jhoan Duran to end the game! ⛽️
The Twins beat the White Sox 3-2 pic.twitter.com/tYXmFz06sr
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 23, 2023
J.D. Martinez sends a three-run HR 417 Feet!
Just Dingers in Texas? You Otto believe it. pic.twitter.com/uD8AZ5RPi9
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 22, 2023
CLASS ACT: Francisco Lindor making lifelong memories with a young fan in Boston
Francisco Lindor met a young Red Sox fan who is attending a Red Sox game for the first time.
His message to her? "Be the best Red Sox fan ever" pic.twitter.com/oN7oH3zdij
— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 22, 2023
STORYBOOK ENDING: Teoscar Hernández walks off his former team
Looking for a walk-off, eh? pic.twitter.com/odIMb2yGAe
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 22, 2023
Elly De La Cruz can do it all!
99.8 MPH on that relay throw from @ellylacocoa18… pic.twitter.com/qmTEUCF5Yd
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 20, 2023
CLUTCH GENE: Ramon Urías saves the day for O’s
¡El juego de Ramón Urías habla por sí solo! 🥵️ pic.twitter.com/fYnfuzb6yB
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) July 21, 2023
9Ks — Jose Berríos working all the corners
9️⃣ ponches = LA MÁKINA 🤖 pic.twitter.com/STBjhkIMkp
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) July 20, 2023
The Castellanos Father-Son Duo!
Nick Castellanos' son is his No. 1 fan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hr9HG5eF7L
— MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2023
Randy Arozarena being Randy Arozarena
RANDY SIENDO RANDY. ¡ATRAPADA DE ATRAPADAS! pic.twitter.com/ofvBh9xzvF
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) July 19, 2023
NO, NO, NO, NOT TODAY: Randy Arozarena challenges his good-friend Adolis García!
Arozarena and Garcia are hilarious 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LMEgw9jVBd
— Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) July 19, 2023
Gary Sánchez and Manny Machado replicate Home Runs in Toronto — Same Landing Spot?
Abran paso que llegaron EL MINISTRO 🤝 EL KRAKEN. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pksV9a8v5g
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 19, 2023
Emmanuel Clase — 2022 AL LatinoMVP Relief/Closer of the Year
Fueron 3 por la vía del ponche para Emmanuel Clase. pic.twitter.com/X9KtrR2XGi
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 18, 2023
Eugenio Suárez’ 12th HR of 2023!
¡EUGENIOOOO PA’ LA CALLE!💣 pic.twitter.com/7hlsgFLVKc
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) July 18, 2023
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
