HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 24 – JULY 30

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday July 24th – Sunday July 30th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
HOT CORNER: 10-consecutive Gold Glove awards for Nolan Arenado! Can he make it 11-straight this year?
Nolan Arenado makes the impossible look easy. #glovework pic.twitter.com/xCOHuhg4gk
— MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2023
Elly De LA Cruz in Hollywood!
And perhaps what is this?
A no-doubter. pic.twitter.com/JMA8wOwaHy
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 30, 2023
José Ramírez sends one to DEEP-RIGHT
Fastball, middle-middle. A choice.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/3jQZsujMng
— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 30, 2023
Well-Deserved Standing Ovation for Venezuelan Icon Miguel Cabrera on Venezuelan Heritage Night in Miami
Miggy made his MLB debut with the Marlins on June 20, 2003. He was a member of the 2003 World Series championship team and spent five seasons with the franchise from 2003-2007.
On the day of Miami's Venezuelan Heritage Celebration, @Marlins legend @MiguelCabrera gets a huge ovation and then comes through with a double! pic.twitter.com/PagO6lqQnk
— MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2023
40-40 UPDATE: Ronald Acuña Jr. has 24 HR and 51 stolen bases in 2023 — it’s not even August!
Ronald Acuña Jr. La Bestia. En otra galaxia. 💣 pic.twitter.com/Mhp5y1OgH8
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) July 30, 2023
MANNY MACHADO FROM HIS BACKSIDE
MANNY. MACHADO. #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/yodoZaTdHE
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 29, 2023
BEDLAM IN BALTIMORE: O’s Anthony Santander walks off the Yanks
SANTANDER SENDS US HOME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fr2aJPxR89
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 29, 2023
HATS OFF AS THE FAREWELL TOUR CONTINUES — Marlins honor 12-time All-Star, five-time AL LatinoMVP Miguel Cabrera in pre-game ceremony
You never forget your roots. 💙 pic.twitter.com/k39nci3msv
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 28, 2023
Rock, Paper, Scissors with Christopher Morel
A moment this kid will never forget thanks to @christopmorel5! ❤️
📹: johnnytheg.123 on TikTok pic.twitter.com/kmOOyv3Bc8
— MLB (@MLB) July 28, 2023
THROWBACK HIGHLIGHT FROM 1998: José Guillén makes one of the most incredible throws we’ll ever see!
THROWback Thursday. pic.twitter.com/WxH2PosGpE
— MLB (@MLB) July 27, 2023
EL BOMBI: Adolis García hits a moonshot GRAND SLAM
Got a problem? pic.twitter.com/xW4Xfm7Gob
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 27, 2023
2022 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher award winner Sandy Alcántara records complete game with seven strikeouts
JUEGO COMPLETO para Sandy Alcántara con 7 ponches. pic.twitter.com/woKLSmgUxs
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 26, 2023
Kiké Hernández returns to Dodgers in Kiké Hernández fashion!
It’s good to have you back, Kiké. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5mgVZwOmC2
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 26, 2023
Joey Meneses completes UNREAL comeback for Nats
¡CABAJOEY!
El culichi con el cuadrangular de tres carreras para darle la ventaja a @losnacionales.#MexicanPower #YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/Hh44Fe4Ksy
— MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) July 26, 2023
Fernando Tatis Jr. Up Against The Foul Pole!
Ni el poste de foul iba a evitar que Tatis Jr. completara esa jugada. pic.twitter.com/CtNebMQZsF
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 26, 2023
CLUTCH GENE: Carlos Correa walks-off the Mariners in Minnesota
C4 completes the comeback. #TwinsWin! pic.twitter.com/kXHSbx106A
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 25, 2023
Bonus Clip from All-Star Festivities in Seattle: Julio Rodríguez spends some time and cracks some jokes with Shohei Ohtani
J-Rod Sho.
This moment between J-Rod and Shohei before the #HRDerby was priceless. 😂
Full video: https://t.co/2NJgTI03Rt pic.twitter.com/Eotg72GnZT
— MLB (@MLB) July 28, 2023
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
