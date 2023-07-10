Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 3 – JULY 9

Elly De La Cruz - Image Credit: Cincinnati Reds/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday July 3rd – Sunday July 9th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Your 2022 NL LatinoMVP — Manny Machado! 

What in the ‘Freddy Fermín’ was that?!

Joey Meneses Turnin’ It Up Before The All-Star Break

Stop what you’re doing and appreciate Elly De La Cruz

Wander Franco Belts One To Right At The Trop!

J-ROD AT THE WALL! 

Andrés Giménez is HIM!!!

Francisco Álvarez delivers in the Clutch — 3-2 count, 2 outs in the 9th

Pablo López Throws Complete Game Shutout

Seriously, what can Elly De La Cruz not do?

EL BOMBI! Adolis García Shows Off The Power

1,000 career-hits for Carlos Correa! Congratulations Carlos!

Gleyber Torres goes from first to home!

Ronald Acuña Jr. — Next Member of 40-40 Club?

Christopher Morel Goes Yard At Wrigley!

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Taína Pabon

    July 10, 2023 at 11:56 am

    💙 watching these highlights ⚾️ hard to watch a full game @ home but these highlights gave me that fun 🤩 feeling of being at a real game ! Thank you Latino Sports 🙌🏽

    Reply

  2. Abraham Cruz

    July 10, 2023 at 12:02 pm

    Abr Cruz
    Thank you for these Highlights 🫶

    Reply

