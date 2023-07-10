HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 3 – JULY 9

Elly De La Cruz - Image Credit: Cincinnati Reds/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday July 3rd – Sunday July 9th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Your 2022 NL LatinoMVP — Manny Machado!

What in the ‘Freddy Fermín’ was that?!

Joey Meneses Turnin’ It Up Before The All-Star Break

JOEY MENESES is MASHING. 🔥 🔥 4 HOMERS IN 3 DAYS 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oHSA83Yxj7 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 9, 2023

Stop what you’re doing and appreciate Elly De La Cruz

ELLY DE LA CRUZ STOLE EVERY BASE@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/FrDKGn3pwl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 8, 2023

Wander Franco Belts One To Right At The Trop!

That's ALL-STAR Wander Franco to you 😤 pic.twitter.com/3hkEnRMDo4 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 7, 2023

J-ROD AT THE WALL!

¡Julio se vistió de Spider-Man! pic.twitter.com/613JcpcjWH — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 8, 2023

Andrés Giménez is HIM!!!

Francisco Álvarez delivers in the Clutch — 3-2 count, 2 outs in the 9th

This kid is an absolute STUD💪 pic.twitter.com/gb1b8mjAC1 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 6, 2023

Pablo López Throws Complete Game Shutout

Seriously, what can Elly De La Cruz not do?

EL BOMBI! Adolis García Shows Off The Power

Adolis está más que listo para el #HRDerby. pic.twitter.com/2Cmul2Vmei — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) July 6, 2023

1,000 career-hits for Carlos Correa! Congratulations Carlos!

Gleyber Torres goes from first to home!

Ronald Acuña Jr. — Next Member of 40-40 Club?

.@ronaldacunajr24 is the first player since Rickey Henderson in 1986 with 40+ SB and 50+ RBI before the All-Star Game. (MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/W9Pb0oONbN — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2023

Christopher Morel Goes Yard At Wrigley!

¡JONRONAZO número 15 de la temporada para Christopher Morel! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IGWjRD2t9q — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 3, 2023

