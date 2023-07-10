HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 3 – JULY 9

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday July 3rd – Sunday July 9th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Your 2022 NL LatinoMVP — Manny Machado!
¡MANNY! ¿A dónde mandaste esa pelota? 😱😱 #QuéPadre pic.twitter.com/n8kmd4Y0wa
— Padres de San Diego (@LosPadres) July 9, 2023
What in the ‘Freddy Fermín’ was that?!
Freddy Fermín. 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/5FK0sBt3PQ
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) July 9, 2023
Joey Meneses Turnin’ It Up Before The All-Star Break
JOEY MENESES is MASHING.
🔥 🔥 4 HOMERS IN 3 DAYS 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oHSA83Yxj7
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 9, 2023
Stop what you’re doing and appreciate Elly De La Cruz
ELLY DE LA CRUZ STOLE EVERY BASE@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/FrDKGn3pwl
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 8, 2023
Wander Franco Belts One To Right At The Trop!
That's ALL-STAR Wander Franco to you 😤 pic.twitter.com/3hkEnRMDo4
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 7, 2023
J-ROD AT THE WALL!
¡Julio se vistió de Spider-Man! pic.twitter.com/613JcpcjWH
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 8, 2023
Andrés Giménez is HIM!!!
Gimé's been barreling. 👀#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Mw7dESMDuO
— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 7, 2023
Francisco Álvarez delivers in the Clutch — 3-2 count, 2 outs in the 9th
This kid is an absolute STUD💪 pic.twitter.com/gb1b8mjAC1
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 6, 2023
Pablo López Throws Complete Game Shutout
What a complete Pablo Day! #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/95lrAb3Fv8
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 6, 2023
Seriously, what can Elly De La Cruz not do?
Wanna see it again?@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/KUokmWJAlt
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 6, 2023
EL BOMBI! Adolis García Shows Off The Power
Adolis está más que listo para el #HRDerby. pic.twitter.com/2Cmul2Vmei
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) July 6, 2023
1,000 career-hits for Carlos Correa! Congratulations Carlos!
¡Son 1⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ hits para el señor Correa en #LasMayores! pic.twitter.com/3EqPqMzjZl
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) July 4, 2023
Gleyber Torres goes from first to home!
Gleyb wheelin' 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qx0nJjbA9v
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 4, 2023
Ronald Acuña Jr. — Next Member of 40-40 Club?
.@ronaldacunajr24 is the first player since Rickey Henderson in 1986 with 40+ SB and 50+ RBI before the All-Star Game.
(MLB x @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/W9Pb0oONbN
— MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2023
Christopher Morel Goes Yard At Wrigley!
¡JONRONAZO número 15 de la temporada para Christopher Morel! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/IGWjRD2t9q
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 3, 2023
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Sports/ 3 hours ago
Carroll’s Column: First Half For Mets In The Books
NEW YORK — There is a long way to go for the New York...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 3 – JULY 9
Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
Letters From The Beyond: From Hank Aaron To The All Stars Game – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Hank Aaron Para El Juego De Estrellas
My dear boys of the 2023 All-Star Game: I am writing to you today,...
-
Baseball/ 17 hours ago
Predictions for 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
BACK, BACK, BACK, BACK, BACK, GONE! The stage is set for one of the...
Taína Pabon
July 10, 2023 at 11:56 am
💙 watching these highlights ⚾️ hard to watch a full game @ home but these highlights gave me that fun 🤩 feeling of being at a real game ! Thank you Latino Sports 🙌🏽
Abraham Cruz
July 10, 2023 at 12:02 pm
Abr Cruz
Thank you for these Highlights 🫶