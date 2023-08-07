HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 31 – AUGUST 6

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday July 31st – Sunday August 6th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
29th HR for El Bombi: Adolis García with a towering blast!
EL BOMBI OVER THE BATTER'S EYE 😱 pic.twitter.com/YBPLiKF9Cz
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 6, 2023
Jeimer Candelario since becoming a Chicago Cub: .571 batting average in six games
It's Candy's land, we're all just living in it.@jeimer24C pic.twitter.com/Ls4nuV1fDu
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2023
CLUTCH GENE: Manny Machado delivers in Padres W over Dodgers
Manny, he's clutch. 😮💨
(MLB x @oriswatches) pic.twitter.com/lAD31Du3Gm
— MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2023
Red Sox shortstop Pablo Reyes goes AIR-BORN
¡JUGADÓN! ¡Pablo Reyes volando sin capa! pic.twitter.com/I2Ab5M30gm
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 5, 2023
WELCOME BACK: ‘Nasty’ Nestor Cortes returns in style – Eight strikeouts against Houston
Filth from Nasty Nestor 😤 pic.twitter.com/SDNV5SExBJ
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 5, 2023
Postgame SALSA with Jose Siri
Saaaaaaaaaaaaaaboooooooooooooooor con José Siri. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/2a0KkCSQzN
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 5, 2023
SHOW OFF THE WHEELS: Ronald Acuña Jr. legs out a triple
Run, Run, Ronald! pic.twitter.com/F8x10Z5l1m
— MLB (@MLB) August 4, 2023
Pitching Lessons with the Cuban Missile, Aroldis Chapman
¡La clase está a punto de comenzar! 🗣️
Aroldis Chapman nos enseña los agarres de sus pitcheos cuando va a la lomita. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HQdGj4ubmW
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 4, 2023
Julio Urías says “Hey, look what I found!”
Los reflejos de Julio Urías son 🔝. pic.twitter.com/lMZ2pS1UTq
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 4, 2023
MAYHEM IN MIAMI: Jesús Sánchez sends Marlins fans home happy
Recoge y apaga, se acabó. pic.twitter.com/Mld6T9hb6E
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) August 3, 2023
Salvador Pérez is a Wizard on the Bases!
¡Salvador Pérez y su magia! ¡Las tiene todas! 😅 pic.twitter.com/CCeG3UwQ8O
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 3, 2023
Wander Franco takes Gerrit Cole deep at the Stadium
A 2-run shot into the second deck for Wander Franco! pic.twitter.com/O7DQSHL4zT
— MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2023
FRAMBER VALDEZ RECORDS NO-NO IN H-TOWN
NO-HITTER. ¡Qué momento! Así fue el último out de la histórica actuación de Framber Valdez en Houston. 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HbXqMobg5b
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 2, 2023
Sandy Alcántara doing Sandy Alcántara things
#MangúPower 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/o4qH7zUsSF
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) August 2, 2023
O’s Félix Bautista shuts the door on Blue Jays
99.5, 100.5 y 90.4 MPH para que afinques, de parte de Félix Bautista. pic.twitter.com/FQdxRx15Wn
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) August 1, 2023
Juan Soto lays down a Beautiful Bunt: 10/10
Juan Soto educando con el bate. ⚾️💯 pic.twitter.com/vZdvjGXu0R
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 1, 2023
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
