Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 31 – AUGUST 6

Ronald Acuña Jr., finalist for 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award - Image Credit: Atlanta Braves/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday July 31st  – Sunday August 6th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

29th HR for El Bombi: Adolis García with a towering blast!

Jeimer Candelario since becoming a Chicago Cub: .571 batting average in six games

CLUTCH GENE: Manny Machado delivers in Padres W over Dodgers

Red Sox shortstop Pablo Reyes goes AIR-BORN

WELCOME BACK: ‘Nasty’ Nestor Cortes returns in style – Eight strikeouts against Houston

Postgame SALSA with Jose Siri 

SHOW OFF THE WHEELS: Ronald Acuña Jr. legs out a triple

Pitching Lessons with the Cuban Missile, Aroldis Chapman

Julio Urías says “Hey, look what I found!”

MAYHEM IN MIAMI: Jesús Sánchez sends Marlins fans home happy

Salvador Pérez is a Wizard on the Bases!

Wander Franco takes Gerrit Cole deep at the Stadium

FRAMBER VALDEZ RECORDS NO-NO IN H-TOWN

Sandy Alcántara doing Sandy Alcántara things

O’s Félix Bautista shuts the door on Blue Jays

Juan Soto lays down a Beautiful Bunt: 10/10

