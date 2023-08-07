HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JULY 31 – AUGUST 6

Ronald Acuña Jr., finalist for 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award - Image Credit: Atlanta Braves/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday July 31st – Sunday August 6th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

29th HR for El Bombi: Adolis García with a towering blast!

EL BOMBI OVER THE BATTER'S EYE 😱 pic.twitter.com/YBPLiKF9Cz — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 6, 2023

Jeimer Candelario since becoming a Chicago Cub: .571 batting average in six games

CLUTCH GENE: Manny Machado delivers in Padres W over Dodgers

Red Sox shortstop Pablo Reyes goes AIR-BORN

WELCOME BACK: ‘Nasty’ Nestor Cortes returns in style – Eight strikeouts against Houston

Filth from Nasty Nestor 😤 pic.twitter.com/SDNV5SExBJ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 5, 2023

Postgame SALSA with Jose Siri

SHOW OFF THE WHEELS: Ronald Acuña Jr. legs out a triple

Pitching Lessons with the Cuban Missile, Aroldis Chapman

¡La clase está a punto de comenzar! 🗣️ Aroldis Chapman nos enseña los agarres de sus pitcheos cuando va a la lomita. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/HQdGj4ubmW — LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 4, 2023

Julio Urías says “Hey, look what I found!”

Los reflejos de Julio Urías son 🔝. pic.twitter.com/lMZ2pS1UTq — LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 4, 2023

MAYHEM IN MIAMI: Jesús Sánchez sends Marlins fans home happy

Recoge y apaga, se acabó. pic.twitter.com/Mld6T9hb6E — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) August 3, 2023

Salvador Pérez is a Wizard on the Bases!

¡Salvador Pérez y su magia! ¡Las tiene todas! 😅 pic.twitter.com/CCeG3UwQ8O — LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 3, 2023

Wander Franco takes Gerrit Cole deep at the Stadium

A 2-run shot into the second deck for Wander Franco! pic.twitter.com/O7DQSHL4zT — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2023

FRAMBER VALDEZ RECORDS NO-NO IN H-TOWN

NO-HITTER. ¡Qué momento! Así fue el último out de la histórica actuación de Framber Valdez en Houston. 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HbXqMobg5b — LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 2, 2023

Sandy Alcántara doing Sandy Alcántara things

O’s Félix Bautista shuts the door on Blue Jays

99.5, 100.5 y 90.4 MPH para que afinques, de parte de Félix Bautista. pic.twitter.com/FQdxRx15Wn — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) August 1, 2023

Juan Soto lays down a Beautiful Bunt: 10/10

Juan Soto educando con el bate. ⚾️💯 pic.twitter.com/vZdvjGXu0R — LasMayores (@LasMayores) August 1, 2023

