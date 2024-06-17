Connect with us

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 10 – JUNE 16

Emmanuel Clase, recipient of 2022 American League LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer of the Year award - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, June 10th – Sunday, June 16th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Describe the 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz in one word: Electric.

Carlos Correa unloads on one to the third deck of Target Field

CLUTCH: José Siri gives the Rays the lead in the ninth

A Big League At Bat: MJ Melendez goes 12 pitches at the plate before going yard for a grand slam, his first in his MLB career

HOW DID RICHIE PALACIOS COME DOWN WITH THIS ONE?

Francisco Lindor flashin’ the leather

Alex Verdugo homers off his former team on the very first pitch he saw

Anthony Santander gets Baltimore rockin’ in the 8th

Walk Off Hero: Maikel Garcia walks off the Yankees in KC

Pablo López strikes out five Rockies across five innings

Carlos Rodríguez records his first MLB career strikeout

The Hot Corner featuring Miguel Rojas

Moving up the franchise ranks: Emmanuel Clase escapes the jam for the save in Cincy, his 130th MLB career save 

Luis Robert Jr. demolishes this baseball

