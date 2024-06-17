HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 10 – JUNE 16

Emmanuel Clase, recipient of 2022 American League LatinoMVP Reliever/Closer of the Year award - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, June 10th – Sunday, June 16th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Describe the 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz in one word: Electric.

Carlos Correa unloads on one to the third deck of Target Field

Correa to the upper DECK for his 2nd HR today! pic.twitter.com/mKWxV4moFE — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 16, 2024

CLUTCH: José Siri gives the Rays the lead in the ninth

Hey Siri, find me directions to the left-field bleachers. pic.twitter.com/86rKVyKgDc — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2024

A Big League At Bat: MJ Melendez goes 12 pitches at the plate before going yard for a grand slam, his first in his MLB career

HOW DID RICHIE PALACIOS COME DOWN WITH THIS ONE?

¡No bateen por la zona de Richie! 👀 pic.twitter.com/EJUpXcoyKo — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 15, 2024

Francisco Lindor flashin’ the leather

“Paquito” Lindor con una asistencia de alto grado de dificultad. 😮 pic.twitter.com/NYkDYQf5tt — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 15, 2024

Alex Verdugo homers off his former team on the very first pitch he saw

Alex Verdugo was HYPED after homering on his first pitch back at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/48dKjpoZ8f — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2024

Anthony Santander gets Baltimore rockin’ in the 8th

TIE GAME TATER pic.twitter.com/zgRDpZppQF — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 15, 2024

Walk Off Hero: Maikel Garcia walks off the Yankees in KC

Pablo López strikes out five Rockies across five innings

Pablo López consiguió su 6ta victoria de la temporada esta tarde. pic.twitter.com/3JgG1A4Hee — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 13, 2024

Carlos Rodríguez records his first MLB career strikeout

¡Con una recta de 94.9 MPH, el orgullo de Rivas, Nicaragua, Carlos Rodríguez, logró su 1er ponche en #LasMayores! 🇳🇮 pic.twitter.com/Fu4qOyYp8o — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 12, 2024

The Hot Corner featuring Miguel Rojas

¡Así registró Miguel Rojas el 1er out del juego en Dodger Stadium! pic.twitter.com/WIyHnKJe4L — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 12, 2024

Moving up the franchise ranks: Emmanuel Clase escapes the jam for the save in Cincy, his 130th MLB career save

BOOK IT 📚 The @CleGuardians best the Reds in the #OhioCup opener in Cincinnati 🙌🙌🙌 #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/zbHDBCxf0r — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) June 12, 2024

Luis Robert Jr. demolishes this baseball

¡LA PANTERA LLEGÓ A SEATTLE! 🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/tY1ZwLfLBX — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 11, 2024

