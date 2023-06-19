HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 12 – JUNE 18

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 12th – Sunday June 18th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Nolan Arenado At It Again – Two Home Run Day!
NOLAN ARENADO.
THAT IS THE TWEET.#STLCards pic.twitter.com/KlEsb6lWaq
— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 18, 2023
What A Throw From Fernando Tatis Jr.!
NANDO SAID NO!!!
Vote Tatis ⭐️ https://t.co/gyd80CEbUT pic.twitter.com/U12U7pUnDK
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 18, 2023
Is Elly De La Cruz the Fastest Player in MLB?!?!
Did you know Elly De La Cruz is pretty fast?@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/YTyNQ1VZlq
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 18, 2023
Eddie Rosario Puts Atlanta On The Board!
SUPER ROSARIO MODE 🍄
Eddie Rosario homers for the third straight game. pic.twitter.com/e8dDByGQn1
— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 18, 2023
Francisco Lindor’s First At-Bat after the Birth of his Second Daughter
Girl Dad Power 💙 pic.twitter.com/RZ6bTQiz7F
— New York Mets (@Mets) June 18, 2023
Andrés Giménez Down The Line!
Andrés HIMénez.
The @CleGuardians extend their lead! pic.twitter.com/EbL9dGqoN8
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 18, 2023
Javier ‘El Mago’ Báez Doin’ Javier ‘El Mago’ Báez Things!
WOW! What a throw by Báez! 👏👏👏
(via @BallySportsDET)pic.twitter.com/j8xcaNvaSI
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 17, 2023
5-5 day for Luis Arráez – Currently Batting .388 in 2023
Cuando les decimos que Luis Arráez es una máquina de bateo no les mentimos. De 5-5 HOY. pic.twitter.com/LHgQzwb2XN
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 17, 2023
Christopher Morel with a Moon Shot!
That baseball didn't stand a chance. 😱#VoteCubs | https://t.co/iq0lKgoH7i pic.twitter.com/s8WP7ZP8ox
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 16, 2023
J-Rod and Mariners with Fans on Photo Day – Bigger Than Baseball
Non-stop smiles 😄📸#MarinersSTM Photo Day is always memorable! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/vlVZ1PWBL8
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 15, 2023
Félix Bautista Secures Series Win For O’s
Series won and done. pic.twitter.com/usMtSiwoph
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 15, 2023
BONUS REEL FROM THE MINORS: Ronny Mauricio Socks One To Dead Center!
Wanna see Ronny Mauricio hit a homer to dead centerfield?
Of course you do. pic.twitter.com/4d63PFMsyE
— Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) June 16, 2023
Jesús Sánchez With The Catch Of The Year?
JESUS SAVES. pic.twitter.com/YeATwRvKaX
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 15, 2023
Miguel Cabrera’s First HR of 2023!
Miggy Mash 💪 pic.twitter.com/OrCTaLKmB0
— MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2023
Carlos Correa = CLUTCH
We’ve got your Carlos Correa moment right here. #TwinsWin | #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/RuWms0679b
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 14, 2023
Former LatinoMVP Award winner, Javier Báez, Makin’ it look Easy!
El Mago tiene las manos demasiado rápidas. 🎩🤲 pic.twitter.com/xhbCZqeJdI
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 12, 2023
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
