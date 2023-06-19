Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 12 – JUNE 18

David Peralta rounds third base following his home run against the White Sox at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 12th – Sunday June 18th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Nolan Arenado At It Again – Two Home Run Day!

What A Throw From Fernando Tatis Jr.!

Is Elly De La Cruz the Fastest Player in MLB?!?!

Eddie Rosario Puts Atlanta On The Board!

Francisco Lindor’s First At-Bat after the Birth of his Second Daughter

Andrés Giménez Down The Line!

Javier ‘El Mago’ Báez Doin’ Javier ‘El Mago’ Báez Things!

5-5 day for Luis Arráez – Currently Batting .388 in 2023

Christopher Morel with a Moon Shot!

J-Rod and Mariners with Fans on Photo Day – Bigger Than Baseball

Félix Bautista Secures Series Win For O’s

BONUS REEL FROM THE MINORS: Ronny Mauricio Socks One To Dead Center!

Jesús Sánchez With The Catch Of The Year?

Miguel Cabrera’s First HR of 2023!

Carlos Correa = CLUTCH

Former LatinoMVP Award winner, Javier Báez, Makin’ it look Easy!

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks

