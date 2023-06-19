HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 12 – JUNE 18

David Peralta rounds third base following his home run against the White Sox at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 12th – Sunday June 18th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Nolan Arenado At It Again – Two Home Run Day!

What A Throw From Fernando Tatis Jr.!

Is Elly De La Cruz the Fastest Player in MLB?!?!

Did you know Elly De La Cruz is pretty fast?@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/YTyNQ1VZlq — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 18, 2023

Eddie Rosario Puts Atlanta On The Board!

SUPER ROSARIO MODE 🍄 Eddie Rosario homers for the third straight game. pic.twitter.com/e8dDByGQn1 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 18, 2023

Francisco Lindor’s First At-Bat after the Birth of his Second Daughter

Girl Dad Power 💙 pic.twitter.com/RZ6bTQiz7F — New York Mets (@Mets) June 18, 2023

Andrés Giménez Down The Line!

Javier ‘El Mago’ Báez Doin’ Javier ‘El Mago’ Báez Things!

5-5 day for Luis Arráez – Currently Batting .388 in 2023

Cuando les decimos que Luis Arráez es una máquina de bateo no les mentimos. De 5-5 HOY. pic.twitter.com/LHgQzwb2XN — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 17, 2023

Christopher Morel with a Moon Shot!

J-Rod and Mariners with Fans on Photo Day – Bigger Than Baseball

Félix Bautista Secures Series Win For O’s

Series won and done. pic.twitter.com/usMtSiwoph — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 15, 2023

BONUS REEL FROM THE MINORS: Ronny Mauricio Socks One To Dead Center!

Wanna see Ronny Mauricio hit a homer to dead centerfield? Of course you do. pic.twitter.com/4d63PFMsyE — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) June 16, 2023

Jesús Sánchez With The Catch Of The Year?

Miguel Cabrera’s First HR of 2023!

Carlos Correa = CLUTCH

Former LatinoMVP Award winner, Javier Báez, Makin’ it look Easy!

El Mago tiene las manos demasiado rápidas. 🎩🤲 pic.twitter.com/xhbCZqeJdI — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 12, 2023

