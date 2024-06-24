HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 17 – JUNE 23

Miami's Vidal Bruján celebrates with Marlins teammates following his walk-off single against the Cardinals - Image Credit: MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, June 17th – Sunday, June 23rd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

KING PABLO: Pablo López records 14 strikeouts in his Sunday outing against Oakland

Pablo López has himself 11 Ks in 6 innings. 👏 pic.twitter.com/GhtQ0XAcuS — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2024

A Monster Blast by 2021 AL LatinoMVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

ART: Cristopher Sánchez fans four across seven innings of three-run ball

Christopher Sánchez ponchó a cuatro sin permitir carrera en 7 IP esta tarde. 0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ptx2VqWJlv — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 23, 2024

Oneil Cruz sends one to Allegheny River

¡Oneil Cruz con un misil directo al río! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/fb3xrGSbDp — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 22, 2024

13th HR of 2024 for Elly De La Cruz

Need A Highlight to Watch? Just call José Siri

Brayan Rocchio makin’ it look easy at shortstop

Francisco Lindor doing Francisco Lindor things

¡Qué linda le quedo esa jugada a Lindor! pic.twitter.com/lc4egJ90oI — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 21, 2024

Yandy Díaz provides some insurance for Rays in the Twin Cities

Yandy Díaz demostrando el poder de su bate. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xQ6lxM6DGe — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 20, 2024

ALEX VERDUGO AT THE WARNING TRACK

GRAND SALAMI FROM JORGE SOLER

¡444 PIES! ¡GRAND SLAM! ¡SE LE FUE LA MANO A JORGE SOLER! 💥 pic.twitter.com/9DVhiaTd6n — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 19, 2024

Vidal Bruján walks off the Cardinals in Miami

Ozzie Albies is the definition of clutch

Ozzie Albies en el CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/Syo7lbcP1p — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 18, 2024

Jurickson Profar locking up his All Star spot week-by-week

