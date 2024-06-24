HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 17 – JUNE 23

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, June 17th – Sunday, June 23rd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
KING PABLO: Pablo López records 14 strikeouts in his Sunday outing against Oakland
Pablo López has himself 11 Ks in 6 innings. 👏 pic.twitter.com/GhtQ0XAcuS
— MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2024
A Monster Blast by 2021 AL LatinoMVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Perfect. Perfect. #PLAKATA 💥 pic.twitter.com/hzuEoTaeE7
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 23, 2024
ART: Cristopher Sánchez fans four across seven innings of three-run ball
Christopher Sánchez ponchó a cuatro sin permitir carrera en 7 IP esta tarde. 0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ptx2VqWJlv
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 23, 2024
Oneil Cruz sends one to Allegheny River
¡Oneil Cruz con un misil directo al río! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/fb3xrGSbDp
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 22, 2024
13th HR of 2024 for Elly De La Cruz
¡Elly De La Cruz! ¡BANG! 💥 pic.twitter.com/bA2CGyle7R
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 22, 2024
Need A Highlight to Watch? Just call José Siri
¡SIRI SHOW! 🎬
Pa' acabar el juego. pic.twitter.com/4x1eKx1brY
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 22, 2024
Brayan Rocchio makin’ it look easy at shortstop
🗣️ ROCCHIOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/erQSB3irz4
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 22, 2024
Francisco Lindor doing Francisco Lindor things
¡Qué linda le quedo esa jugada a Lindor! pic.twitter.com/lc4egJ90oI
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 21, 2024
Yandy Díaz provides some insurance for Rays in the Twin Cities
Yandy Díaz demostrando el poder de su bate. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/xQ6lxM6DGe
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 20, 2024
ALEX VERDUGO AT THE WARNING TRACK
Guard Dawg.
🌟🗳️: https://t.co/tjcLdSQ5nl pic.twitter.com/Lv1h8mY5Ea
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 20, 2024
GRAND SALAMI FROM JORGE SOLER
¡444 PIES! ¡GRAND SLAM! ¡SE LE FUE LA MANO A JORGE SOLER! 💥 pic.twitter.com/9DVhiaTd6n
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 19, 2024
Vidal Bruján walks off the Cardinals in Miami
Fightin’ Fish come out on top!#MarlinsBeisbol pic.twitter.com/RXMMBd8NIb
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 19, 2024
Ozzie Albies is the definition of clutch
Ozzie Albies en el CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/Syo7lbcP1p
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 18, 2024
Jurickson Profar locking up his All Star spot week-by-week
Gran ATRAPADA de Profar. pic.twitter.com/lCOcTZk0bQ
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 17, 2024
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter
