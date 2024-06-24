Connect with us

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 17 – JUNE 23

Miami's Vidal Bruján celebrates with Marlins teammates following his walk-off single against the Cardinals - Image Credit: MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, June 17th – Sunday, June 23rd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

KING PABLO: Pablo López records 14 strikeouts in his Sunday outing against Oakland

A Monster Blast by 2021 AL LatinoMVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

ART: Cristopher Sánchez fans four across seven innings of three-run ball

Oneil Cruz sends one to Allegheny River

13th HR of 2024 for Elly De La Cruz

Need A Highlight to Watch? Just call José Siri

Brayan Rocchio makin’ it look easy at shortstop

Francisco Lindor doing Francisco Lindor things

Yandy Díaz provides some insurance for Rays in the Twin Cities

ALEX VERDUGO AT THE WARNING TRACK

GRAND SALAMI FROM JORGE SOLER

Vidal Bruján walks off the Cardinals in Miami

Ozzie Albies is the definition of clutch

Jurickson Profar locking up his All Star spot week-by-week

