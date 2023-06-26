HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 19 – JUNE 25

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 19th – Sunday June 25th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Mauricio Dubón Puts on a Show in LA!
¡Mauricio Dubón nos regaló una joyita a la defensiva en el momento que más importaba! 💎🇭🇳. pic.twitter.com/GMzRXqDCAp
— ESPN Béisbol ⚾️ (@ESPN_Beisbol) June 26, 2023
Anthony Santander Robs J-Rod At The Wall!
We are all the grounds crew rn. pic.twitter.com/eDHuHKu0bi
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 25, 2023
Ezequiel Tovar Extends The Rockies Lead!
¡Ezequiel Tovar sumando a la pizarra con un BAMBINAZO! #LosRockies pic.twitter.com/j9Ys6H4wGt
— Rockies de Colorado (@LosRockies) June 25, 2023
Eury Pérez’s Last Six Starts: 38 Strikeouts with a 0.27 ERA
Eury trajo hoy el mangú, los tres golpes y 9️⃣ ponches. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tYKNYqZECH
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 25, 2023
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Deep Center!
Los HR de Vladdy Jr. siempre tienen algo diferente. pic.twitter.com/HkToQ3ZGFC
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 24, 2023
JULIO!!!!!!! Julio Rodríguez with the Catch of his Life!
That's why they call it the No Fly Zone 🙅♂️ pic.twitter.com/hGlGGDFeFA
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 24, 2023
Christopher Morel Celebrates His 24th Birthday with a 3-Hit Game in London!
Con ustedes… ¡Christopher Morel! 🇩🇴 Un día especial para él en su cumpleaños y por su desempeño en el primer desafío de la #LondonSeries. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/h5moExF0eN
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 24, 2023
Adolis García Delivers In Extras At Yankee Stadium
BRONX BOMBI 💪 pic.twitter.com/g6WkKnfjpL
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 24, 2023
Randy Arozarena Giving Back To The Fans
Randy Arozarena hid baseballs in his jersey to throw them to fans in Randy Land 😂@RaysBaseball | #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/K3eOkx0Vav
— Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) June 24, 2023
Willy Adames’ 2 HR Night against Cleveland
Willy Adames. What a night. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/nTIN594vG2
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 24, 2023
Luis Arráez – The Hitting Machine, Currently Batting .399
"LuIS ARRaeZ onLy hITS siNgLes" pic.twitter.com/uyvswNLPAa
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 24, 2023
LATINOMVP 3-RUN HR: Manny Machado (2022 NL LatinoMVP) hits HR with Juan Soto (2021 NL LatinoMVP) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (2020 NL LatinoMVP) on base
Manny Mash 💪 #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/rWQRsx6Tze
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 22, 2023
Lockdown Defense by David Peralta
Amigas y amigos: ¡David Peralta! Homenaje en el plato. pic.twitter.com/1OExMtaPDC
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 22, 2023
Christian Vázquez Makin’ It Look Easy Behind-The-Plate
Hay que pedir permiso… pic.twitter.com/pojId6WAdr
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 22, 2023
Elly De La Cruz’s Weekly Highlight!
The timeline needed more Elly De La Cruz content. @ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/eA7iEUn1DW
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 21, 2023
Alex Verdugo Clears The Bases!
Dugie really is that dude. pic.twitter.com/adAHuWnYxA
— Red Sox (@RedSox) June 20, 2023
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks
Julio Pabón
June 26, 2023 at 11:09 am
Randy Arozarena throwing baseballs to fans in the outfield engages fans and that’s what baseball needs more of.