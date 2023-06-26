Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 19 – JUNE 25

Eury Pérez, Miami Marlins top-prospect, ranked 5th overall across MLB - Image Credit: Bally Sports Florida

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 19th – Sunday June 25th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Mauricio Dubón Puts on a Show in LA!

Anthony Santander Robs J-Rod At The Wall!

Ezequiel Tovar Extends The Rockies Lead!

Eury Pérez’s Last Six Starts: 38 Strikeouts with a 0.27 ERA

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Deep Center!

JULIO!!!!!!! Julio Rodríguez with the Catch of his Life!

Christopher Morel Celebrates His 24th Birthday with a 3-Hit Game in London!

Adolis García Delivers In Extras At Yankee Stadium

Randy Arozarena Giving Back To The Fans

Willy Adames’ 2 HR Night against Cleveland

Luis Arráez – The Hitting Machine, Currently Batting .399

LATINOMVP 3-RUN HR: Manny Machado (2022 NL LatinoMVP) hits HR with Juan Soto (2021 NL LatinoMVP) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (2020 NL LatinoMVP) on base

Lockdown Defense by David Peralta

Christian Vázquez Makin’ It Look Easy Behind-The-Plate

Elly De La Cruz’s Weekly Highlight!

Alex Verdugo Clears The Bases!

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

1 Comment

1 Comment

  Julio Pabón

    June 26, 2023 at 11:09 am

    Randy Arozarena throwing baseballs to fans in the outfield engages fans and that's what baseball needs more of.

    Reply

