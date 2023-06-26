HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 19 – JUNE 25

Eury Pérez, Miami Marlins top-prospect, ranked 5th overall across MLB - Image Credit: Bally Sports Florida

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 19th – Sunday June 25th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Mauricio Dubón Puts on a Show in LA!

¡Mauricio Dubón nos regaló una joyita a la defensiva en el momento que más importaba! 💎🇭🇳. pic.twitter.com/GMzRXqDCAp — ESPN Béisbol ⚾️ (@ESPN_Beisbol) June 26, 2023

Anthony Santander Robs J-Rod At The Wall!

We are all the grounds crew rn. pic.twitter.com/eDHuHKu0bi — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 25, 2023

Ezequiel Tovar Extends The Rockies Lead!

¡Ezequiel Tovar sumando a la pizarra con un BAMBINAZO! #LosRockies pic.twitter.com/j9Ys6H4wGt — Rockies de Colorado (@LosRockies) June 25, 2023

Eury Pérez’s Last Six Starts: 38 Strikeouts with a 0.27 ERA

Eury trajo hoy el mangú, los tres golpes y 9️⃣ ponches. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tYKNYqZECH — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 25, 2023

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Deep Center!

Los HR de Vladdy Jr. siempre tienen algo diferente. pic.twitter.com/HkToQ3ZGFC — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 24, 2023

JULIO!!!!!!! Julio Rodríguez with the Catch of his Life!

That's why they call it the No Fly Zone 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hGlGGDFeFA — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 24, 2023

Christopher Morel Celebrates His 24th Birthday with a 3-Hit Game in London!

Con ustedes… ¡Christopher Morel! 🇩🇴 Un día especial para él en su cumpleaños y por su desempeño en el primer desafío de la #LondonSeries. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/h5moExF0eN — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 24, 2023

Adolis García Delivers In Extras At Yankee Stadium

Randy Arozarena Giving Back To The Fans

Randy Arozarena hid baseballs in his jersey to throw them to fans in Randy Land 😂@RaysBaseball | #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/K3eOkx0Vav — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) June 24, 2023

Willy Adames’ 2 HR Night against Cleveland

Luis Arráez – The Hitting Machine, Currently Batting .399

"LuIS ARRaeZ onLy hITS siNgLes" pic.twitter.com/uyvswNLPAa — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 24, 2023

LATINOMVP 3-RUN HR: Manny Machado (2022 NL LatinoMVP) hits HR with Juan Soto (2021 NL LatinoMVP) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (2020 NL LatinoMVP) on base

Lockdown Defense by David Peralta

Amigas y amigos: ¡David Peralta! Homenaje en el plato. pic.twitter.com/1OExMtaPDC — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 22, 2023

Christian Vázquez Makin’ It Look Easy Behind-The-Plate

Elly De La Cruz’s Weekly Highlight!

The timeline needed more Elly De La Cruz content. @ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/eA7iEUn1DW — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 21, 2023

Alex Verdugo Clears The Bases!

Dugie really is that dude. pic.twitter.com/adAHuWnYxA — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 20, 2023

