Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 26 – JULY 2

Fernando Tatis Jr., a recipient of 2020 NL LatinoMVP Award - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 26th – Sunday July 2nd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

WANDERFUL! Some Fabulous Glovework by Wander Franco

Clowning Around with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jean Segura

William Contreras Sends One 435 Feet!

Alex Verdugo From Right Field, Cuts Down Bo Bichette!

2021 & 2022 NL LatinoMVP’s Go Back-To-Back: Juan Soto and Manny Machado

Fun Exchange between Fernando Tatis Jr. and Elly De La Cruz

Carlos Santana and The Pirates = MUST WATCH TV

Manny Machado Robs De La Cruz!

Pablo López Picks Up 6 Ks against O’s

JOSÉ RAMÍREZ STEALS HOME!!!

Domingo Germán and Yankees celebrate Perfection in Oakland! German became the first Dominican-born pitcher to throw a perfect game: 27 Up, 27 Down!

Holy Smokes — Félix Bautista Throws 103!

Ozzie Albies to Orlando Arcia for an Easy 4-6-1

LA PIEDRA: Luis Castillo finishes outing with Seven Strikeouts

Francisco Lindor Flashin’ The Leather

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks

