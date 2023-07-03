HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 26 – JULY 2

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 26th – Sunday July 2nd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
WANDERFUL! Some Fabulous Glovework by Wander Franco
Smoooooth by Wander pic.twitter.com/h3TqhGI70O
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 2, 2023
Clowning Around with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jean Segura
.@ronaldacunajr24 and Jean Segura interactions never get old. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hbSyWM7UrP
— MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2023
William Contreras Sends One 435 Feet!
Stop and stare: that's a 435-foot, three-run bomb!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/CEydQpSR9W
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 2, 2023
Alex Verdugo From Right Field, Cuts Down Bo Bichette!
DO. NOT. RUN. ON. DUGIE. pic.twitter.com/efHf19a9In
— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 1, 2023
2021 & 2022 NL LatinoMVP’s Go Back-To-Back: Juan Soto and Manny Machado
¿Ready pa' la doble dosis de #MangúPower?
Soto y Machado no están vacilando, señores. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y9aa6qaOU3
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 1, 2023
Fun Exchange between Fernando Tatis Jr. and Elly De La Cruz
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 1, 2023
Carlos Santana and The Pirates = MUST WATCH TV
THERE IS NO ONE ON EARTH HOTTER THAN CARLOS SANTANA RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/HDAmz34DPr
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 1, 2023
Manny Machado Robs De La Cruz!
Elly meets Manny. pic.twitter.com/HPZbyS0SQp
— MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2023
Pablo López Picks Up 6 Ks against O’s
El doctor Pablo López luciéndose en Baltimore. 👨⚕️ pic.twitter.com/Al54OuBloY
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) July 1, 2023
JOSÉ RAMÍREZ STEALS HOME!!!
There is nothing José Ramírez can't do.
This slide is just…#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/xmvQrQ4e2c
— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 29, 2023
Domingo Germán and Yankees celebrate Perfection in Oakland! German became the first Dominican-born pitcher to throw a perfect game: 27 Up, 27 Down!
It takes a team to achieve perfection 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZJShxAQs7a
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023
Holy Smokes — Félix Bautista Throws 103!
1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ from Félix Bautista. 😳 pic.twitter.com/hOyENrUd60
— MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023
Ozzie Albies to Orlando Arcia for an Easy 4-6-1
Albies to Arcia for the out 🤯
(Via @Braves)
pic.twitter.com/0jmol6WY7p
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 28, 2023
LA PIEDRA: Luis Castillo finishes outing with Seven Strikeouts
7️⃣ ponches recetados por LA PIEDRA. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/b54wkjeNfY
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 27, 2023
Francisco Lindor Flashin’ The Leather
¡Lindor! ¡Lindor! ¡Lindor! ¿Cómo lo haces? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Hrlre8Rxlc
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 26, 2023
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Community News/ 5 years ago
December is: 21 Days Of Clemente
Bronx, NY: December is the last month of the year where most families are...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 26 – JULY 2
Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights...
-
Baseball/ 4 hours ago
Letters From The Beyond: From Yogi Berra To Salvador Pérez – Cartas Desde El Más Allá: De Yogi Berra A Salvador Pérez
My admired Chava: If you are not the best catcher of the moment, you...
-
Baseball/ 15 hours ago
Complete 2023 All-Star Game rosters revealed
The following article was published on MLB.com Sunday, July 2nd – Complete 2023 All-Star...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
President Biden and Brewers-Mets – El Presidente Biden y Cerveceros-Mets
“There’s nothing wrong with me being naked. Wrong is what some think when they...