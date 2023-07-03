HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 26 – JULY 2

Fernando Tatis Jr., a recipient of 2020 NL LatinoMVP Award - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 26th – Sunday July 2nd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

WANDERFUL! Some Fabulous Glovework by Wander Franco

Smoooooth by Wander pic.twitter.com/h3TqhGI70O — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 2, 2023

Clowning Around with Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jean Segura

William Contreras Sends One 435 Feet!

Alex Verdugo From Right Field, Cuts Down Bo Bichette!

2021 & 2022 NL LatinoMVP’s Go Back-To-Back: Juan Soto and Manny Machado

¿Ready pa' la doble dosis de #MangúPower? Soto y Machado no están vacilando, señores. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y9aa6qaOU3 — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) July 1, 2023

Fun Exchange between Fernando Tatis Jr. and Elly De La Cruz

Carlos Santana and The Pirates = MUST WATCH TV

THERE IS NO ONE ON EARTH HOTTER THAN CARLOS SANTANA RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/HDAmz34DPr — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 1, 2023

Manny Machado Robs De La Cruz!

Pablo López Picks Up 6 Ks against O’s

El doctor Pablo López luciéndose en Baltimore. 👨‍⚕️ pic.twitter.com/Al54OuBloY — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) July 1, 2023

JOSÉ RAMÍREZ STEALS HOME!!!

There is nothing José Ramírez can't do. This slide is just…#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/xmvQrQ4e2c — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 29, 2023

Domingo Germán and Yankees celebrate Perfection in Oakland! German became the first Dominican-born pitcher to throw a perfect game: 27 Up, 27 Down!

It takes a team to achieve perfection 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZJShxAQs7a — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

Holy Smokes — Félix Bautista Throws 103!

Ozzie Albies to Orlando Arcia for an Easy 4-6-1

Albies to Arcia for the out 🤯 (Via @Braves)

pic.twitter.com/0jmol6WY7p — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 28, 2023

LA PIEDRA: Luis Castillo finishes outing with Seven Strikeouts

7️⃣ ponches recetados por LA PIEDRA. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/b54wkjeNfY — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 27, 2023

Francisco Lindor Flashin’ The Leather

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports