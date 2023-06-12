HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 5 – JUNE 11

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 5th – Sunday June 11th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Alexis Díaz Secures The Win For Cincy
20th consecutive save for Alexis Díaz‼️#ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/svOdUYYYG5
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 11, 2023
Ain’t No Stoppin’ Esteury Ruiz
Vote 4 Ruiz
🗳️: https://t.co/SBezYOtGtG pic.twitter.com/iSrWN7Hkei
— Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 11, 2023
NL LatinoMVP Manny Machado with Gold Glove Acrobatics
One bobble, two bobbles… no problem.
Vote Manny ⭐️ https://t.co/gyd80CEbUT pic.twitter.com/tAyi5fINla
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 10, 2023
Grand Salami from Carlos Correa
¡GRAND SALAMI para Carlos Correa! pic.twitter.com/d6cRXXKSAB
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 10, 2023
Sandy Alcántara, 2022 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award Winner – Seven Innings of One-Run Ball
Our guy was solid today. 👊 pic.twitter.com/4p0tEPI9kq
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 10, 2023
Rafael Devers with his Annual HR in the Bronx
Raffy doing Raffy things. pic.twitter.com/N2YHpPNZ3j
— Red Sox (@RedSox) June 10, 2023
Raise The Jolly Roger! Carlos Santana Sends One 409 Feet, 106 MPH Off The Bat
SLAAAAMTANA 💥 pic.twitter.com/isAmG746GH
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 10, 2023
4 HR in 2 Games! What Can José Ramírez Not Do?
Mr. Lapara es el hombre que todos necesitamos. ¡UN ANIMAL! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/01AZyYmhy6
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 10, 2023
Gleyber Day at Yankee Stadium – Gleyber Torres’ 10th HR of 2023
Gley. Gone. pic.twitter.com/1F9DvSbaup
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 9, 2023
Orlando Arcia Activates Clutch Mode!
Orlando Arcia lo empató y lo bailó. pic.twitter.com/UGl3wKRJpT
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 9, 2023
Randy Arozarena Ends Game with One Swing
They're partying in Randy Land.
It's a #walkoff blast for Randy Arozarena! pic.twitter.com/xmxGomRPth
— MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2023
First Career Home Run For Elly De La Cruz!
Elly De La Cruz casually goes 458 feet for his first MLB career home run… pic.twitter.com/diImkK58YP
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023
Juan Soto Records 5 Hits!
Have a (5 hit) day, @JuanSoto25_!#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/fwpyGO3K3F
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 7, 2023
Luis Urías Outta Nowhere!
¡UN ESPÉCTACULO CON EL GUANTE! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/D12gbqS0EM
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 7, 2023
Nolan Arenado Ties The Game!
Tie game! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/9b5OYTUslZ
— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 6, 2023
