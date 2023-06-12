HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 5 – JUNE 11

Kenley Jansen, one of eight pitchers in MLB history with 400+ career saves - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 5th – Sunday June 11th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Alexis Díaz Secures The Win For Cincy

Ain’t No Stoppin’ Esteury Ruiz

NL LatinoMVP Manny Machado with Gold Glove Acrobatics

One bobble, two bobbles… no problem. Vote Manny ⭐️ https://t.co/gyd80CEbUT pic.twitter.com/tAyi5fINla — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 10, 2023

Grand Salami from Carlos Correa

¡GRAND SALAMI para Carlos Correa! pic.twitter.com/d6cRXXKSAB — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 10, 2023

Sandy Alcántara, 2022 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award Winner – Seven Innings of One-Run Ball

Our guy was solid today. 👊 pic.twitter.com/4p0tEPI9kq — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 10, 2023

Rafael Devers with his Annual HR in the Bronx

Raffy doing Raffy things. pic.twitter.com/N2YHpPNZ3j — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 10, 2023

Raise The Jolly Roger! Carlos Santana Sends One 409 Feet, 106 MPH Off The Bat

4 HR in 2 Games! What Can José Ramírez Not Do?

Mr. Lapara es el hombre que todos necesitamos. ¡UN ANIMAL! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/01AZyYmhy6 — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 10, 2023

Gleyber Day at Yankee Stadium – Gleyber Torres’ 10th HR of 2023

Orlando Arcia Activates Clutch Mode!

Orlando Arcia lo empató y lo bailó. pic.twitter.com/UGl3wKRJpT — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) June 9, 2023

Randy Arozarena Ends Game with One Swing

They're partying in Randy Land. It's a #walkoff blast for Randy Arozarena! pic.twitter.com/xmxGomRPth — MLB (@MLB) June 8, 2023

First Career Home Run For Elly De La Cruz!

Elly De La Cruz casually goes 458 feet for his first MLB career home run… pic.twitter.com/diImkK58YP — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

Juan Soto Records 5 Hits!

Luis Urías Outta Nowhere!

Nolan Arenado Ties The Game!

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

