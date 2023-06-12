Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: JUNE 5 – JUNE 11

Kenley Jansen, one of eight pitchers in MLB history with 400+ career saves - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday June 5th – Sunday June 11th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Alexis Díaz Secures The Win For Cincy

Ain’t No Stoppin’ Esteury Ruiz

NL LatinoMVP Manny Machado with Gold Glove Acrobatics

Grand Salami from Carlos Correa

Sandy Alcántara, 2022 NL LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award Winner – Seven Innings of One-Run Ball

Rafael Devers with his Annual HR in the Bronx

Raise The Jolly Roger! Carlos Santana Sends One 409 Feet, 106 MPH Off The Bat

4 HR in 2 Games! What Can José Ramírez Not Do?

Gleyber Day at Yankee Stadium – Gleyber Torres’ 10th HR of 2023

Orlando Arcia Activates Clutch Mode!

Randy Arozarena Ends Game with One Swing

First Career Home Run For Elly De La Cruz!

Juan Soto Records 5 Hits!

Luis Urías Outta Nowhere!

Nolan Arenado Ties The Game!

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball

en English
en Englishit Italianes Spanish