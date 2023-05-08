Connect with us

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 1 – MAY 7

Nick Castellanos - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 1st – Sunday May 7th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Joey Meneses & Nationals Pull Off Unreal Comeback

The J-Rod Show Strikes Again

2022 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award Winner – Sandy Alcántara

Jose Ramírez works his way around the bases

Nolan Arenado With An Absolute Missile!

Wilmer Flores with Some Insurance!

Carlos Correa Goes Yard

El Niño Takes Kershaw Deep Twice

Raimel Tapia Shows Off His Arm Strength

No Stoppin’ Vladdy Jr. 

Luis Regnifo Adds On Three!

Framber Valdez – Lockdown Defense On The Mound

Ronald Acuña Jr. – The Somersault Master

Ultimate Teamwork From Wander Franco and José Siri

David Peralta Airs One To Deep-Right

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

