HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 1 – MAY 7

Latino Sports presents 'Highlights of the Week' – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 1st – Sunday May 7th.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Joey Meneses & Nationals Pull Off Unreal Comeback
🗣GO 'HEAD, JOEY MENESES#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/FmnHStXF7c
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 7, 2023
The J-Rod Show Strikes Again
JULIOOOOOOOO 🔱 pic.twitter.com/AkWMCeD4Uv
— MLB (@MLB) May 7, 2023
2022 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award Winner – Sandy Alcántara
La ley de Sandy se impuso en el norte de Chicago. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SCHxDMpxog
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 7, 2023
Jose Ramírez works his way around the bases
José Ramírez jugando la pelota viva. pic.twitter.com/oXH9CshPFH
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 6, 2023
Nolan Arenado With An Absolute Missile!
Arenado goes second deck for the lead! pic.twitter.com/mXvRn8JRTd
— MLB (@MLB) May 6, 2023
Wilmer Flores with Some Insurance!
Flo fly pic.twitter.com/M8RHbaOMxz
— SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 6, 2023
Carlos Correa Goes Yard
¡CORREAZO, AL JARDÍN IZQUIERDO! 🏌 pic.twitter.com/6QisilLUec
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 7, 2023
El Niño Takes Kershaw Deep Twice
NANDO. AGAIN. #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/3VcL9wZJSJ
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 6, 2023
Raimel Tapia Shows Off His Arm Strength
Raimel Tapia le dijo, ¿para dónde tú vas? pic.twitter.com/JlxDtHLSrX
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 5, 2023
No Stoppin’ Vladdy Jr.
PLAKATA Number 7 💥 pic.twitter.com/sIFPAjkIq3
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 4, 2023
Luis Regnifo Adds On Three!
Luis Rengifo for 3! 💪😇
(via @BallySportWest)pic.twitter.com/ep9QBXlh4v
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 4, 2023
Framber Valdez – Lockdown Defense On The Mound
Framber Valdez was all smiles after this slick double play.
(MLB x @Woodbridge_Wine) pic.twitter.com/ltiq3lM38Q
— MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2023
Ronald Acuña Jr. – The Somersault Master
He sticks the landing!
Ronald Acuña Jr. with a 10/10 somersault 🤣👏
(via @BravesOnBally)pic.twitter.com/aiiQlhjiqU
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 3, 2023
Ultimate Teamwork From Wander Franco and José Siri
Franco Wandered over to second, so Siri went ahead and stole home pic.twitter.com/6ONTHpZ0Pj
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 3, 2023
David Peralta Airs One To Deep-Right
🚨 ATENCIÓN: El Tren de Carga Peralta se encendió con 401 pies de distancia. 🚂@DPFreightTrain6 | @LosDodgers pic.twitter.com/63bRA0EA2W
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 2, 2023
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
