HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 1 – MAY 7

Nick Castellanos - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 1st – Sunday May 7th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Joey Meneses & Nationals Pull Off Unreal Comeback

The J-Rod Show Strikes Again

2022 National League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher Award Winner – Sandy Alcántara

La ley de Sandy se impuso en el norte de Chicago. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SCHxDMpxog — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 7, 2023

Jose Ramírez works his way around the bases

José Ramírez jugando la pelota viva. pic.twitter.com/oXH9CshPFH — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 6, 2023

Nolan Arenado With An Absolute Missile!

Arenado goes second deck for the lead! pic.twitter.com/mXvRn8JRTd — MLB (@MLB) May 6, 2023

Wilmer Flores with Some Insurance!

Carlos Correa Goes Yard

El Niño Takes Kershaw Deep Twice

Raimel Tapia Shows Off His Arm Strength

Raimel Tapia le dijo, ¿para dónde tú vas? pic.twitter.com/JlxDtHLSrX — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 5, 2023

No Stoppin’ Vladdy Jr.

PLAKATA Number 7 💥 pic.twitter.com/sIFPAjkIq3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 4, 2023

Luis Regnifo Adds On Three!

Framber Valdez – Lockdown Defense On The Mound

Framber Valdez was all smiles after this slick double play. (MLB x @Woodbridge_Wine) pic.twitter.com/ltiq3lM38Q — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2023

Ronald Acuña Jr. – The Somersault Master

He sticks the landing! Ronald Acuña Jr. with a 10/10 somersault 🤣👏 (via @BravesOnBally)pic.twitter.com/aiiQlhjiqU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 3, 2023

Ultimate Teamwork From Wander Franco and José Siri

Franco Wandered over to second, so Siri went ahead and stole home pic.twitter.com/6ONTHpZ0Pj — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 3, 2023

David Peralta Airs One To Deep-Right

🚨 ATENCIÓN: El Tren de Carga Peralta se encendió con 401 pies de distancia. 🚂@DPFreightTrain6 | @LosDodgers pic.twitter.com/63bRA0EA2W — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 2, 2023

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

