HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 13 – MAY 19

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, May 13th – Sunday, May 19th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.
The Guardians’ Venezuelan Duo of Brayan Rocchio and Andrés Giménez with some lockdown defense
La combinación venezolana de Cleveland sigue brillando. 👀 pic.twitter.com/BrYm2CX66e
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 19, 2024
Camilo Doval records his 8th save of 2024 season
¡Ya son 8 salvamentos en el año para Camilo Doval! 🔒 pic.twitter.com/O2oPBXfTHL
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 19, 2024
BIGGER THAN THE GAME: At a youth baseball camp, Oswaldo Cabrera facetimes Juan Soto
When they found out Juan Soto was on the call ❤️🥹
— MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2024
Adolis García connects for his 11th home run of 2024
¡Adolis despedazó el cambio para su 11mo cuadrangular del 2024! pic.twitter.com/YmjrowVn8H
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 19, 2024
Edmundo Sosa showing off his defensive versatility
¡Qué elegante, “Mundito”! pic.twitter.com/TOuBSO0DcK
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 19, 2024
WHAT A MOMENT: Yanks RHP Luis Gil strikes out 14 White Sox batters – setting a new single-game Yankees rookie record, set by Orlando (El Duque) Hernández in 1998
14 Ks. Absolutely Electric. pic.twitter.com/ZeSBBB1xx1
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 18, 2024
Today, Luis Gil recorded 14 strikeouts, a Yankees single-game rookie record. Who held that record before him?
El Duque — who just so happened to throw out today's ceremonial 1st pitch.
Baseball is the Best. pic.twitter.com/zsboKhIpbz
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 18, 2024
NO FLY ZONE: 2023 American League LatinoMVP Julio Rodríguez commits home run robbery!
NO.
FLY.
ZONE. pic.twitter.com/gAvF6JgfCq
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 18, 2024
The Stars Come Out In Hollywood: 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz dashes for career-high four stolen bases
What a night for Elly De La Cruz.
A career-high 4 stolen bases for the @Reds star! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/qV9iEbuAy8
— MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2024
Cristian Javier tosses six innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts
Cristian Javier, POR TODO LO ALTO.
¡8 ponches y 0 carreras en 6 entradas esta noche! pic.twitter.com/If6Ptm4Dls
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 17, 2024
LUIS MATOS AT THE WALL
Luis Matos makes an INCREDIBLE catch at the wall. pic.twitter.com/ksJls1lIlF
— MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2024
Victor Caratini walks off the A’s in H-Town
VICTOR CARATINI DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/LKvMdJx3Uf
— Houston Astros (@astros) May 15, 2024
Kiké Hernández sends one to deep left field to mark his 400th career RBI
¡KIKÉÉÉ! ¡QUÉ TABLAZO SEÑOR! 😤 pic.twitter.com/99bhB0cgcX
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 14, 2024
WOW is the only way to describe this play made by José Berríos
De Bayamón pa' Nizao, más na' 🥵 @MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/mHZak2Lo04
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 14, 2024
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter
Michelle Davila
May 20, 2024 at 5:19 pm
Favorite is between Julio’s home run robbery (although I’m getting used to it!) and the Venezuelan Dynamic Duo !! I love these clips!!!