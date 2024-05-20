HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 13 – MAY 19

Elly De La Cruz, recipient of 2023 National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year award, sprints to first base in Reds-Dodgers series finale on Sunday at Dodger Stadium - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, May 13th – Sunday, May 19th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

The Guardians’ Venezuelan Duo of Brayan Rocchio and Andrés Giménez with some lockdown defense

La combinación venezolana de Cleveland sigue brillando. 👀 pic.twitter.com/BrYm2CX66e — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 19, 2024

Camilo Doval records his 8th save of 2024 season

¡Ya son 8 salvamentos en el año para Camilo Doval! 🔒 pic.twitter.com/O2oPBXfTHL — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 19, 2024

BIGGER THAN THE GAME: At a youth baseball camp, Oswaldo Cabrera facetimes Juan Soto

When they found out Juan Soto was on the call ❤️🥹 📹: @thebronxzoo_tbz pic.twitter.com/ttEX9HzJWX — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2024

Adolis García connects for his 11th home run of 2024

¡Adolis despedazó el cambio para su 11mo cuadrangular del 2024! pic.twitter.com/YmjrowVn8H — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 19, 2024

Edmundo Sosa showing off his defensive versatility

WHAT A MOMENT: Yanks RHP Luis Gil strikes out 14 White Sox batters – setting a new single-game Yankees rookie record, set by Orlando (El Duque) Hernández in 1998

14 Ks. Absolutely Electric. pic.twitter.com/ZeSBBB1xx1 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 18, 2024

Today, Luis Gil recorded 14 strikeouts, a Yankees single-game rookie record. Who held that record before him? El Duque — who just so happened to throw out today's ceremonial 1st pitch. Baseball is the Best. pic.twitter.com/zsboKhIpbz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 18, 2024

NO FLY ZONE: 2023 American League LatinoMVP Julio Rodríguez commits home run robbery!

The Stars Come Out In Hollywood: 2023 NL LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz dashes for career-high four stolen bases

What a night for Elly De La Cruz. A career-high 4 stolen bases for the @Reds star! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/qV9iEbuAy8 — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2024

Cristian Javier tosses six innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts

Cristian Javier, POR TODO LO ALTO.

¡8 ponches y 0 carreras en 6 entradas esta noche! pic.twitter.com/If6Ptm4Dls — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 17, 2024

LUIS MATOS AT THE WALL

Luis Matos makes an INCREDIBLE catch at the wall. pic.twitter.com/ksJls1lIlF — MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2024

Victor Caratini walks off the A’s in H-Town

VICTOR CARATINI DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/LKvMdJx3Uf — Houston Astros (@astros) May 15, 2024

Kiké Hernández sends one to deep left field to mark his 400th career RBI

WOW is the only way to describe this play made by José Berríos

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports