HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 15 – MAY 21

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 15th – Sunday May 21st. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Framber Valdez – Complete Game Shutout
Framber Valdéz es el 2do lanzador zurdo nacido en la República Dominicana con blanqueada en temporadas consecutivas (2022 y 2023).#MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/EZegYoVdnX
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 21, 2023
Christopher Morel Makes History!
Christopher Morel is the first Cub in franchise history (since 1901) to record eight home runs in the first 11 games of a season! pic.twitter.com/zwZWl3NSw3
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 21, 2023
Luis Severino’s 2023 Debut
¡REGRESÓ SEVERINO! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1x0hpqHzB5
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 21, 2023
Luis Robert Jr. With Some Opposite-Field Power
Luis Robert Jr. put it on the board! pic.twitter.com/H6yPDqZT2l
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 21, 2023
El Niño Socks One To Left
440' for Fernando 🤯 @tatis_jr | #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/mxa0M7Bo11
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 21, 2023
Vladdy Jr. Makes A Lifetime Memory – More Than Baseball
.@27vladdyjr saw a young fan in the crowd with a sign that he beat cancer, so Vladdy gifted him a bat. #BiggerThanBaseball ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ncA3TDlxEI
— MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2023
Welcome Back José Altuve!
Yeah, he's back. pic.twitter.com/OjYk3qJu8w
— Houston Astros (@astros) May 20, 2023
Alexis Díaz 1, 2, 3 Against Bronx Bombers
Tan sencillo como 1, 2 y 3 para Alexis Díaz. pic.twitter.com/NVGZTPka6Y
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 20, 2023
Francisco Lindor Walks It Off Against His Former Team
BALLGAME WON!!! pic.twitter.com/fI3mSAsbFa
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 20, 2023
Jose Siri At The Warning Track!
¡SIRI! ¡SIRI! ¡SIRI! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iwpCqWQBTo
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 19, 2023
Willson Contreras Receives Standing Ovation From St. Louis Crowd
Take a bow, Willson!
Willson Contreras drilled two home runs and drove in SIX runs vs. the Dodgers last night!#STLCards x @Phillips66Gas pic.twitter.com/caGTIp3m0J
— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 19, 2023
Watch Out, Here Comes “Nasty” Nestor
Nes-Quick. pic.twitter.com/9HuC5R9rg3
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 19, 2023
Francisco Álvarez With A Jolt Of Energy!
¡Francisco!
¡Clutch!
¡Álvarez!
🏌️🏌️🏌️ pic.twitter.com/DkXeqLIlp4
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 18, 2023
Don’t Run on Christian Vázquez!
¡¿Por qué le corren a "El Colo", POR QUÉ?! 🥵#Sacató | @CristalProducts pic.twitter.com/NHyeryoaqy
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 17, 2023
Thairo Estrada Gets Giants Going In The First
1, 2, how do you do pic.twitter.com/YBaQnuX64H
— SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 17, 2023
Keibert Ruiz With Gold Glove Magic
"Perdóname esa, paisano 😅", – Keibert Ruiz a Francisco Álvarez, probablemente. pic.twitter.com/sX9Wpx9N3A
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 15, 2023
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
