HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 15 – MAY 21

Nestor Cortes - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 15th – Sunday May 21st. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Framber Valdez – Complete Game Shutout

Christopher Morel Makes History!

Luis Severino’s 2023 Debut

Luis Robert Jr. With Some Opposite-Field Power 

El Niño Socks One To Left

Vladdy Jr. Makes A Lifetime Memory – More Than Baseball

Welcome Back José Altuve!

Alexis Díaz 1, 2, 3 Against Bronx Bombers

Francisco Lindor Walks It Off Against His Former Team

Jose Siri At The Warning Track!

Willson Contreras Receives Standing Ovation From St. Louis Crowd

Watch Out, Here Comes “Nasty” Nestor

Francisco Álvarez With A Jolt Of Energy!

Don’t Run on Christian Vázquez!

Thairo Estrada Gets Giants Going In The First

Keibert Ruiz With Gold Glove Magic

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

