HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 20 – MAY 26

Ranger Suárez continues to dominate opponents this 2024 season - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, May 20th – Sunday, May 26th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Look At MJ Melendez GO!

2023 National League LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year Alexis Díaz closes the door on Dodgers

Omar Narváez walks off Giants in Queens!

Ezequiel Durán with a laser from left field

Bigger Than The Game: Former teammates and LatinoMVP winners Manny Machado and Juan Soto catch up before first pitch

Ezequiel Tovar activates Clutch Mode

Luis Matos AT THE WALL!

Alex Verdugo makes a visit to the Yankee Stadium team store with young fans

Raisel Iglesias mows down the Cubs in the ninth

Luis Arráez knew this one was gone off the bat

Ranger Suárez tosses 10 Ks across seven frames of work

Oneil Cruz unloads on an absolute missile in crunch time

Elly De La Cruz beats out the throw to second from Fernando Tatís Jr.

ART: Reynaldo López records 4 Ks against the Padres

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter 

