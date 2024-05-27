HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 20 – MAY 26

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, May 20th – Sunday, May 26th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Look At MJ Melendez GO!
¡MJ Meléndez logró una atrapada que cualquier lanzador puede apreciar! pic.twitter.com/yfLbog4s2s
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 26, 2024
2023 National League LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year Alexis Díaz closes the door on Dodgers
Otro día, otro salvamento para Alexis Díaz. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/yAa1xvZ0S3
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 26, 2024
Omar Narváez walks off Giants in Queens!
THAT'S A GAME WINNER! 👊 pic.twitter.com/vD4v8lXls7
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 26, 2024
Ezequiel Durán with a laser from left field
Ezequiel Durán right on the money to keep the lead. 🎯
(MLB x @Casamigos) pic.twitter.com/HPNqXQgwjU
— MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2024
Bigger Than The Game: Former teammates and LatinoMVP winners Manny Machado and Juan Soto catch up before first pitch
Man, I missed you Soto much. pic.twitter.com/4IgbrjWhqx
— MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2024
Ezequiel Tovar activates Clutch Mode
Ezequiel Tovar's 4th hit of the game is an extra-innings #walkoff winner for the @Rockies! pic.twitter.com/6KZ1ZS7M64
— MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2024
Luis Matos AT THE WALL!
Luis Matos sigue en modo COBERTURA TOTAL 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/zMCn7vZkxi
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 25, 2024
Alex Verdugo makes a visit to the Yankee Stadium team store with young fans
Dugie surprised fans at the @yankeestadium Team Store this week! You know he had to hook some fans up with new chains 🥶🐶 pic.twitter.com/mlfCxNoVFZ
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 24, 2024
Raisel Iglesias mows down the Cubs in the ninth
Raisel Iglesias = 🔒 12 SALVAMENTOS EN 2024 pic.twitter.com/DCfDtJu9EH
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) May 24, 2024
Luis Arráez knew this one was gone off the bat
Luis. Arráez. Pelota… ¡PULVERIZADA! 💥 pic.twitter.com/vjNxdvq1f2
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 22, 2024
Ranger Suárez tosses 10 Ks across seven frames of work
El dominio de Ranger Suárez no para de crecer en 2024. 📈 pic.twitter.com/Vt6SNo1eGH
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 22, 2024
Oneil Cruz unloads on an absolute missile in crunch time
Oneil Cruz es de otro planeta… ¡DOBLETE A 121.5 MPH! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yD5oX5SCtQ
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 22, 2024
Elly De La Cruz beats out the throw to second from Fernando Tatís Jr.
¡No, no, no! -Elly De La Cruz 😅 pic.twitter.com/fRsGYAaSwK
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 21, 2024
ART: Reynaldo López records 4 Ks against the Padres
Reynaldo López esta tarde: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K 💪 pic.twitter.com/OnbVHDzRPZ
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 20, 2024
