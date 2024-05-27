HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 20 – MAY 26

Ranger Suárez continues to dominate opponents this 2024 season - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, May 20th – Sunday, May 26th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Look At MJ Melendez GO!

¡MJ Meléndez logró una atrapada que cualquier lanzador puede apreciar! pic.twitter.com/yfLbog4s2s — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 26, 2024

2023 National League LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year Alexis Díaz closes the door on Dodgers

Otro día, otro salvamento para Alexis Díaz. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/yAa1xvZ0S3 — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 26, 2024

Omar Narváez walks off Giants in Queens!

THAT'S A GAME WINNER! 👊 pic.twitter.com/vD4v8lXls7 — New York Mets (@Mets) May 26, 2024

Ezequiel Durán with a laser from left field

Ezequiel Durán right on the money to keep the lead. 🎯 (MLB x @Casamigos) pic.twitter.com/HPNqXQgwjU — MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2024

Bigger Than The Game: Former teammates and LatinoMVP winners Manny Machado and Juan Soto catch up before first pitch

Man, I missed you Soto much. pic.twitter.com/4IgbrjWhqx — MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2024

Ezequiel Tovar activates Clutch Mode

Ezequiel Tovar's 4th hit of the game is an extra-innings #walkoff winner for the @Rockies! pic.twitter.com/6KZ1ZS7M64 — MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2024

Luis Matos AT THE WALL!

Luis Matos sigue en modo COBERTURA TOTAL 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/zMCn7vZkxi — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 25, 2024

Alex Verdugo makes a visit to the Yankee Stadium team store with young fans

Dugie surprised fans at the @yankeestadium Team Store this week! You know he had to hook some fans up with new chains 🥶🐶 pic.twitter.com/mlfCxNoVFZ — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 24, 2024

Raisel Iglesias mows down the Cubs in the ninth

Raisel Iglesias = 🔒 12 SALVAMENTOS EN 2024 pic.twitter.com/DCfDtJu9EH — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) May 24, 2024

Luis Arráez knew this one was gone off the bat

Ranger Suárez tosses 10 Ks across seven frames of work

El dominio de Ranger Suárez no para de crecer en 2024. 📈 pic.twitter.com/Vt6SNo1eGH — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 22, 2024

Oneil Cruz unloads on an absolute missile in crunch time

Oneil Cruz es de otro planeta… ¡DOBLETE A 121.5 MPH! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yD5oX5SCtQ — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 22, 2024

Elly De La Cruz beats out the throw to second from Fernando Tatís Jr.

ART: Reynaldo López records 4 Ks against the Padres

Reynaldo López esta tarde: 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K 💪 pic.twitter.com/OnbVHDzRPZ — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 20, 2024

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports