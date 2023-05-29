HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 22 – MAY 28

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 22nd – Sunday May 28th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Yordan Álvarez – 2022 American League LatinoMVP
Nothing new. pic.twitter.com/308XKBLxe5
— Houston Astros (@astros) May 28, 2023
Eddie Olivares Towers One
Off the HoF!#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/5xAX9TQIWh
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 28, 2023
William Contreras – 417 Feet Later
417ft rocket! #ThisIsMyCrew | @Wcontreras42 pic.twitter.com/Il36Gfz1ZD
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 28, 2023
Six Innings, 10 Ks and One Hit Allowed By Luis Castillo
Luis Castillo Saturday vs. PIT:
6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 Ks 😤 pic.twitter.com/JVj3sO0ujF
— MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2023
Miguel Vargas Tacks On Another
Hello, Miggy! pic.twitter.com/mmrt3qMTO3
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 27, 2023
Make It Two On The Day For Willi Castro
Willi Castro le tiene tomada la medida a ese CF. ¡Ya tiene 2 HR hoy! pic.twitter.com/6TCgPjtC6s
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 27, 2023
Francisco Lindor 1st Inning Home Run in Colorado
Absolutely CRUSHED 💪 pic.twitter.com/OGFE2VU8Ab
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 27, 2023
Fernando Tatis Jr. Goes Second Deck At Yankee Stadium
Home Run Probability? 100%#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/7p2AqX1OVY
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 27, 2023
Andrés Giménez Makin’ It Look Easy
Es un MAESTRO. ¡Niveles! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/4DHzXD3o7T
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 27, 2023
Can Anyone Stop Jorge Soler!?!
At this point @solerpower12 homering should be a scheduled tweet. pic.twitter.com/L5CzstilV2
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 27, 2023
Christopher Morel Once Again!
¿Quién lo para? ¡Son 5 juegos consecutivos conectando HR! pic.twitter.com/RQ6ms4T9h2
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 24, 2023
What A Day For Rougned Odor
¡Rougned Odor estuvo encendido con el bate! 🔥
#QuéPadre | #PorSiTeLoPerdiste pic.twitter.com/Q9xWZDl0fI
— Padres de San Diego (@LosPadres) May 26, 2023
BONUS REEL FROM THE MINORS: Elly De La Cruz Over The Scoreboard!
Top-ranked @Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz hit a ball over the State of New York for the @LouisvilleBats.
Honestly, he did: https://t.co/fxMadtqxy6 pic.twitter.com/zM4oTKVc3Z
— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 26, 2023
Jhoan Durán The Flamethrower
Heat advisory: Jhoan Duran throws flames. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jKflRLz94y
— MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2023
Juan Soto Sends Ball Into Orbit!
441 pies de JUAN. JOSÉ. SOTO. PACHECO. pic.twitter.com/Y2UOSmCyKh
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 24, 2023
Watch Out For Ronald Acuña Jr.
WOW @ronaldacunajr24 #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/XU4QHPsel8
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 23, 2023
Tucupita Marcano Raises The Jolly Roger With A Grand Slam
MARCANO'S FIRST CAREER GRAND SLAM!
Happy 4 Grand Slams presented by @DairyQueen pic.twitter.com/bej6cDC0XQ
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 23, 2023
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
