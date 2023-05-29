Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 22 – MAY 28

Fernando Tatis Jr. signing autographs for young fans in the Bronx - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 22nd – Sunday May 28th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Yordan Álvarez – 2022 American League LatinoMVP

Eddie Olivares Towers One

William Contreras – 417 Feet Later

Six Innings, 10 Ks and One Hit Allowed By Luis Castillo

Miguel Vargas Tacks On Another

Make It Two On The Day For Willi Castro

Francisco Lindor 1st Inning Home Run in Colorado

Fernando Tatis Jr. Goes Second Deck At Yankee Stadium

Andrés Giménez Makin’ It Look Easy

Can Anyone Stop Jorge Soler!?!

Christopher Morel Once Again!

What A Day For Rougned Odor

BONUS REEL FROM THE MINORS: Elly De La Cruz Over The Scoreboard!

Jhoan Durán The Flamethrower

Juan Soto Sends Ball Into Orbit!

Watch Out For Ronald Acuña Jr.

Tucupita Marcano Raises The Jolly Roger With A Grand Slam

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

