HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 27 – JUNE 2

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, May 27th – Sunday, June 2nd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.
Pitchers are athletes too, just ask José Alvarado
¡JUGADÓN!
José Alvarado LUCIÉNDOSE con el guante. pic.twitter.com/aTQkuiK6CY
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 3, 2024
His name is Juan Soto, he is Juan of a Kind
El poder de LA FIERA en todo su esplendor. 🔥#BatesEnFuego | @betcrisdo pic.twitter.com/hSIu9upsmf
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 2, 2024
CLUTCH MODE ACTIVATED BY NELSON VELÁZQUEZ
🗣️ NELSON VELÁZQUEZ pic.twitter.com/D8O0hiBDPz
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 2, 2024
A Ketel Mart-AY Party in Queens!
No es repetición, simplemente KETEL MARTE lo volvió a hacer. 😤 #BatesEnFuego | @betcrisdo pic.twitter.com/S9fuIWwxTm
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 2, 2024
Javier Báez making his annual appearance on Highlights of the Week
¡Imposible para otros, rutina para El Mago!🪄 pic.twitter.com/RIcrQpIYD6
— Tigres de Detroit (@TigresdeDetroit) June 1, 2024
José Ramírez scores from second on a wild pitch!
José Ramírez = Velocidad y determinación 🏃😤 pic.twitter.com/X6KFx7JR1O
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 1, 2024
Heads up play by Orlando Arcia
Orlando Arcia ve la jugada donde nadie más la ve. 👊 pic.twitter.com/LbOhaiqcdu
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 31, 2024
Former All-Star José Bautista takes batting practice with the Blue Jays
Joey Bats is still hitting tanks! pic.twitter.com/DAJ8coQTxF
— MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2024
Francisco Lindor leads the Mets to a 3-2 Thursday win with four hits, one for a HR & 2 RBI
Four-hit night for Francisco 🔥@STIHLUSA | #LGM pic.twitter.com/sUbu0CI5q9
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 31, 2024
Richie Palacios walks off the A’s at the Trop
¡Richie Palacios lo acabó! pic.twitter.com/7QNuUDSQXM
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 30, 2024
Diamondbacks Latino Trio getting loose
Arizona Diamondbacks’ Latino Trio of Ketel Marte 🇩🇴, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 🇨🇺, and Eugenio Suárez 🇻🇪, taking swings in BP earlier today at Citi Field#LatinoSports #MLB #Dbacks #LasMayores ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ZcoVXD6BbS
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) May 30, 2024
2022 National League LatinoMVP Manny Machado locking down the hot corner
¡Jugada de PlayStation! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/V0BRglrP4Q
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 29, 2024
Xander Zayas visits Citi Field and spends some time with Francisco Lindor, Edwin Díaz, Tomás Nido, and Kiké Hernández
Nuestro campeón Xander Zayas de visita en @Lasmayores. 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/4Fe9K92JYq
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 29, 2024
Andrés Muñoz secures the save for Seattle against Houston
Andrés Muñoz: Eres arte 🎨🖌️🖼️#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/ydQAZ1aWqQ
— MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) May 28, 2024
Willy Adames destroys this baseball for his 8th Home Run of 2024
Willy Adames had the 3-0 green light.
He didn't miss. pic.twitter.com/SknnYheCjT
— MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2024
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter
