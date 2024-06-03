HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 27 – JUNE 2

Fellow Puerto Ricans Xander Zayas and Francisco Lindor share a moment together during Mets batting practice - Image Credit: MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, May 27th – Sunday, June 2nd. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Pitchers are athletes too, just ask José Alvarado

¡JUGADÓN! José Alvarado LUCIÉNDOSE con el guante. pic.twitter.com/aTQkuiK6CY — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 3, 2024

His name is Juan Soto, he is Juan of a Kind

CLUTCH MODE ACTIVATED BY NELSON VELÁZQUEZ

🗣️ NELSON VELÁZQUEZ pic.twitter.com/D8O0hiBDPz — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) June 2, 2024

A Ketel Mart-AY Party in Queens!

Javier Báez making his annual appearance on Highlights of the Week

¡Imposible para otros, rutina para El Mago!🪄 pic.twitter.com/RIcrQpIYD6 — Tigres de Detroit (@TigresdeDetroit) June 1, 2024

José Ramírez scores from second on a wild pitch!

José Ramírez = Velocidad y determinación 🏃😤 pic.twitter.com/X6KFx7JR1O — LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 1, 2024

Heads up play by Orlando Arcia

Orlando Arcia ve la jugada donde nadie más la ve. 👊 pic.twitter.com/LbOhaiqcdu — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 31, 2024

Former All-Star José Bautista takes batting practice with the Blue Jays

Joey Bats is still hitting tanks! pic.twitter.com/DAJ8coQTxF — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2024

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets to a 3-2 Thursday win with four hits, one for a HR & 2 RBI

Richie Palacios walks off the A’s at the Trop

¡Richie Palacios lo acabó! pic.twitter.com/7QNuUDSQXM — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 30, 2024

Diamondbacks Latino Trio getting loose

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Latino Trio of Ketel Marte 🇩🇴, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 🇨🇺, and Eugenio Suárez 🇻🇪, taking swings in BP earlier today at Citi Field#LatinoSports #MLB #Dbacks #LasMayores ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ZcoVXD6BbS — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) May 30, 2024

2022 National League LatinoMVP Manny Machado locking down the hot corner

Xander Zayas visits Citi Field and spends some time with Francisco Lindor, Edwin Díaz, Tomás Nido, and Kiké Hernández

Nuestro campeón Xander Zayas de visita en @Lasmayores. 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/4Fe9K92JYq — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) May 29, 2024

Andrés Muñoz secures the save for Seattle against Houston

Willy Adames destroys this baseball for his 8th Home Run of 2024

Willy Adames had the 3-0 green light. He didn't miss. pic.twitter.com/SknnYheCjT — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2024

