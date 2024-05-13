HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 6 – MAY 12

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, May 6th – Sunday, May 12th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.
Emmanuel Rivera walks-off the Phillies on Mother’s Day
¡Emmanuel Rivera con el walk-off hit y los Marlins se apuntan la victoria!#LasMayores x @CoronaUSA pic.twitter.com/UjtLWRf8pL
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 12, 2024
Don’t Run on the 2023 American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Yainer Díaz
¿¡Pa' dónde ibas!? 👀 #Sacató | @cristalproducts pic.twitter.com/EzAoLrVHDH
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 12, 2024
Gleyber Torres jacks a three-run homer
¡GLEYBER DAVID! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Va54kcDBBe
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 12, 2024
The 2023 National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz stays HOT
El poder de La Cocoa, versión sabatina. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Gjh0K9mlto
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 12, 2024
Jo Adell records his 6th HR of 2024
Just listen to the sound off of Jo Adell's bat 😲
(MLB x @Chevrolet) pic.twitter.com/8hKVhsXVGx
— MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2024
Ranger Suárez this season: 7-0 record with a 1.50 ERA and 55 K
¡Ranger Suárez fue intratable en Miami!
¡Nueve ponches en 7 IP! pic.twitter.com/O51wrWb8uo
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 11, 2024
Isaac Paredes with some lockdown defense at the hot corner
#PorSiNoLoViste Isaac Paredes lució a la defensiva 🛡️, en el juego de ayer ante los Yankees 👏🏻#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/dTbdSAXqMw
— MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) May 11, 2024
2023 NL LatinoMVP: Ronald Acuña Jr. being Ronald Acuña Jr.
Ronald goes 461 feet! 💪 pic.twitter.com/riNmyTuyr7
— MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2024
How did Lourdes Gurriel Jr. track this one down?
¡Yunito! ¡Qué captura! pic.twitter.com/0cEiK212P1
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 10, 2024
Rock, Paper, Scissors with Juan Soto
Juan Soto, competitivo en absolutamente todo. 🪨📄✂️ pic.twitter.com/QhXRdsnQWQ
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 10, 2024
A Defensive Wiz Ketel Marte
¡Qué asistencia, Ketel! 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/Emwsz23A7u
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 9, 2024
Thairo Estrada from across the diamond
¡Háblame, Thairo! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/oepLIXIlRJ
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) May 8, 2024
Patrick Sandoval posts seven shutout innings
¡PATRICK SE LUCIÓ!😮💨⚾️ 7 entradas en blanco, 3 hits y otorgó una base por bola 🔥 ¡Clase de actuación el día de hoy! Déjale tu felicitación en los comentarios porque se la merece 🫵🏼#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/aTqze3RKA6
— MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) May 8, 2024
Carlos Correa showing off his range
¡Correa no la dejó pasar al jardín central! 🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/XUSpMj7cKw
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 7, 2024
A beautiful swing from Teoscar Hernández
¡Teoscar!
¡Lleva 9 cuadrangulares en la temporada y 3 en la actual estadía! pic.twitter.com/GsOm1Y6upg
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 7, 2024
Julio Pabon
May 13, 2024 at 2:41 pm
They are all excellent, but I would say that the Gurriel catch and the Correa ground out catch, spin from the 2nd base almost outfield to throw out runner were the best for me.