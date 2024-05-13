HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 6 – MAY 12

Moments before Teoscar Hernández launches a home run into Dodger Stadium's left field seats - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, May 6th – Sunday, May 12th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Emmanuel Rivera walks-off the Phillies on Mother’s Day

¡Emmanuel Rivera con el walk-off hit y los Marlins se apuntan la victoria!#LasMayores x @CoronaUSA pic.twitter.com/UjtLWRf8pL — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 12, 2024

Don’t Run on the 2023 American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Yainer Díaz

Gleyber Torres jacks a three-run homer

The 2023 National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz stays HOT

El poder de La Cocoa, versión sabatina. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/Gjh0K9mlto — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 12, 2024

Jo Adell records his 6th HR of 2024

Just listen to the sound off of Jo Adell's bat 😲 (MLB x @Chevrolet) pic.twitter.com/8hKVhsXVGx — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2024

Ranger Suárez this season: 7-0 record with a 1.50 ERA and 55 K

¡Ranger Suárez fue intratable en Miami!

¡Nueve ponches en 7 IP! pic.twitter.com/O51wrWb8uo — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 11, 2024

Isaac Paredes with some lockdown defense at the hot corner

#PorSiNoLoViste Isaac Paredes lució a la defensiva 🛡️, en el juego de ayer ante los Yankees 👏🏻#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/dTbdSAXqMw — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) May 11, 2024

2023 NL LatinoMVP: Ronald Acuña Jr. being Ronald Acuña Jr.

How did Lourdes Gurriel Jr. track this one down?

Rock, Paper, Scissors with Juan Soto

Juan Soto, competitivo en absolutamente todo. 🪨📄✂️ pic.twitter.com/QhXRdsnQWQ — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 10, 2024

A Defensive Wiz Ketel Marte

Thairo Estrada from across the diamond

Patrick Sandoval posts seven shutout innings

¡PATRICK SE LUCIÓ!😮‍💨⚾️ 7 entradas en blanco, 3 hits y otorgó una base por bola 🔥 ¡Clase de actuación el día de hoy! Déjale tu felicitación en los comentarios porque se la merece 🫵🏼#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/aTqze3RKA6 — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) May 8, 2024

Carlos Correa showing off his range

¡Correa no la dejó pasar al jardín central! 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XUSpMj7cKw — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 7, 2024

A beautiful swing from Teoscar Hernández

¡Teoscar!

¡Lleva 9 cuadrangulares en la temporada y 3 en la actual estadía! pic.twitter.com/GsOm1Y6upg — LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 7, 2024

