Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 6 – MAY 12

Moments before Teoscar Hernández launches a home run into Dodger Stadium's left field seats - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday, May 6th – Sunday, May 12th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2024 regular season.

Emmanuel Rivera walks-off the Phillies on Mother’s Day

Don’t Run on the 2023 American League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Yainer Díaz

Gleyber Torres jacks a three-run homer

The 2023 National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Elly De La Cruz stays HOT

Jo Adell records his 6th HR of 2024

Ranger Suárez this season: 7-0 record with a 1.50 ERA and 55 K

Isaac Paredes with some lockdown defense at the hot corner

2023 NL LatinoMVP: Ronald Acuña Jr. being Ronald Acuña Jr.

How did Lourdes Gurriel Jr. track this one down?

Rock, Paper, Scissors with Juan Soto

A Defensive Wiz Ketel Marte

Thairo Estrada from across the diamond

Patrick Sandoval posts seven shutout innings

 

Carlos Correa showing off his range

A beautiful swing from Teoscar Hernández

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/X, formerly known as Twitter 

  1. Julio Pabon

    May 13, 2024 at 2:41 pm

    They are all excellent, but I would say that the Gurriel catch and the Correa ground out catch, spin from the 2nd base almost outfield to throw out runner were the best for me.

