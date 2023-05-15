HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 8 – MAY 14

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 8th – Sunday May 14th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Ronald Acuña Jr. Crushes One – 421 Feet, 114 MPH Exit Velocity
Lead-off HR from La Bestia!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/lAVZ6EVB5e
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 14, 2023
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. & D-Backs Walk It Off On Mother’s Day!
WALK US OFF, LOURDES!! pic.twitter.com/Ts0KHI3nRA
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) May 14, 2023
Miguel Vargas Tacks On Insurance Runs
Stay hot, Miggy! pic.twitter.com/EZ6t37GpAH
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 14, 2023
Snow Cone From Anthony Santander!
WE LOVE YOU ANTHONY SANTANDER!!! pic.twitter.com/ka4iJvfMma
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 14, 2023
Clutch Mode Activated by Oswaldo Cabrera
OswaldOMG. pic.twitter.com/87T2MciTCX
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 13, 2023
Francisco Lindor Pumps Up Mets With Bases Clearing Double
BASES ARE CLEARED! pic.twitter.com/RYo7OjpJmL
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 13, 2023
Randy Arozarena – The Superhero!
¡RAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAANDY! 🤯
¡AROZARENAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZQyYjDzans
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 13, 2023
Welcome to the Show – Eury Pérez
Fueron 7 los ponches de Eury Pérez en su debut en @LasMayores. pic.twitter.com/lY4mlXdKKg
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 13, 2023
Willson Contreras Goes Yard At Fenway
Contreras crushes one to the opposite field! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/xxPqTycKk1
— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 13, 2023
Freddie Fermin Wins Game On Small Ball!
🚨 WALK-OFF BUNT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xH2cbA5CPz
— MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2023
Carlos Correa Shifts Momentum
Go ahead, @Twins 🔥🙌
(via @BallySportsNOR) pic.twitter.com/CqcjFvMBBZ
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 11, 2023
Cristian Javier’s 11 Strikeout Performance
11 ponches y victoria para Cristian Javier. pic.twitter.com/qvJjuhG73w
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 10, 2023
Christopher Morel Drills One!
MOREL BOOST! pic.twitter.com/NkZJ9NGT7M
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 10, 2023
Javier “El Mago” Báez – The Magician
Javy Báez living up to the name El Mago. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/DQNQqbd3Fk
— MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2023
Carlos Estévez Completes The Save With A Heater!
99 MPH 🥵
Así selló Carlos Estévez su octavo juego salvado de la temporada. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/zeEbnmmNBM
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 9, 2023
All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter
Highlights From Previous Weeks:
