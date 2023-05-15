Connect with us

Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 8 – MAY 14

Manny Machado, 2022 National League LatinoMVP - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 8th – Sunday May 14th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Crushes One – 421 Feet, 114 MPH Exit Velocity

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. & D-Backs Walk It Off On Mother’s Day!

Miguel Vargas Tacks On Insurance Runs

Snow Cone From Anthony Santander!

Clutch Mode Activated by Oswaldo Cabrera

Francisco Lindor Pumps Up Mets With Bases Clearing Double

Randy Arozarena – The Superhero!

Welcome to the Show – Eury Pérez

Willson Contreras Goes Yard At Fenway

Freddie Fermin Wins Game On Small Ball!

Carlos Correa Shifts Momentum

Cristian Javier’s 11 Strikeout Performance

Christopher Morel Drills One!

Javier “El Mago” Báez – The Magician

Carlos Estévez Completes The Save With A Heater!

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

