HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: MAY 8 – MAY 14

Manny Machado, 2022 National League LatinoMVP - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday May 8th – Sunday May 14th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

Ronald Acuña Jr. Crushes One – 421 Feet, 114 MPH Exit Velocity

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. & D-Backs Walk It Off On Mother’s Day!

Miguel Vargas Tacks On Insurance Runs

Snow Cone From Anthony Santander!

WE LOVE YOU ANTHONY SANTANDER!!! pic.twitter.com/ka4iJvfMma — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 14, 2023

Clutch Mode Activated by Oswaldo Cabrera

Francisco Lindor Pumps Up Mets With Bases Clearing Double

BASES ARE CLEARED! pic.twitter.com/RYo7OjpJmL — New York Mets (@Mets) May 13, 2023

Randy Arozarena – The Superhero!

Welcome to the Show – Eury Pérez

Fueron 7 los ponches de Eury Pérez en su debut en @LasMayores. pic.twitter.com/lY4mlXdKKg — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 13, 2023

Willson Contreras Goes Yard At Fenway

Contreras crushes one to the opposite field! #STLCards pic.twitter.com/xxPqTycKk1 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 13, 2023

Freddie Fermin Wins Game On Small Ball!

Carlos Correa Shifts Momentum

Cristian Javier’s 11 Strikeout Performance

11 ponches y victoria para Cristian Javier. pic.twitter.com/qvJjuhG73w — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 10, 2023

Christopher Morel Drills One!

Javier “El Mago” Báez – The Magician

Javy Báez living up to the name El Mago. 🎩 pic.twitter.com/DQNQqbd3Fk — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2023

Carlos Estévez Completes The Save With A Heater!

99 MPH 🥵 Así selló Carlos Estévez su octavo juego salvado de la temporada. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/zeEbnmmNBM — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 9, 2023

All Video – Courtesy from Major League Baseball/Twitter

