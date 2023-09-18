HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: SEPTEMBER 11 – SEPTEMBER 17

2016 AL LatinoMVP Francisco Lindor rounds first base on Roberto Clemente Day (September 15th) and represents the great one with #21 on his uniform - Image Credit: Maz Adams/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday September 11th – Sunday September 17th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

2022 American League LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez sends one 390 feet to right!

¡Yordan Álvarez no cree en nadie! 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/5uO4ZhxuBc — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) September 17, 2023

Latino Sports’ Michelle Davila presents Julio Rodríguez with his 2022 AL LatinoMVP Rookie Award at T-Mobile Park!

Michelle Davila represented Latino Sports today handing Julio Rodríguez his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Rookie award in front of his hometown fans at T-Mobile Park as the Mariners celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month ⚾️🏆🇩🇴 Congrats @JRODshow44 !#LatinoMVP #LatinoSports #MLB pic.twitter.com/ANYceK9oJt — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 17, 2023

‘Big Sexy’ Bartolo Colón retired as a Met this past Sunday at Citi Field

Bartolo Colón returned to NY today to visit his former team, the Mets & be honored by them retiring his number. Bartolo has many achievements, but one major one is surpassing Juan Marichal as the Dominican with the most MLB wins. Congrats Bartolo! 🇩🇴⚾️#LGM #Mets #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/GxiZ0MSlk9 — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 17, 2023

Marlins southpaw Jesús Luzardo strikes out eight Braves hitters across six innings

Una tarde magistral para Jesús Luzardo. 💯 pic.twitter.com/ERCZUXCw0O — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) September 17, 2023

Gabriel Moreno walks off Cubs in Arizona!

A wild finish to a wild game! 😱 pic.twitter.com/deN48nEU6M — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 17, 2023

Rafael Devers goes Oppo Taco at Rogers Centre!

Carita sigue dándole en la cara a la pelota. pic.twitter.com/BuKRdfYCFJ — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) September 17, 2023

Francisco Lindor representing beloved humanitarian and Puerto Rico legend Roberto Clemente on Clemente Day, September 15th by wearing #21

Francisco Lindor rePResentando. pic.twitter.com/og3Rzd0Ut5 — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) September 16, 2023

Eduardo Escobar, the Mysterious Flamethrower!

36 y luego 83 MPH… qué habilidad, El de La Pica. 😂 pic.twitter.com/F7ZeavYnsq — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) September 16, 2023

Elly De La Cruz making lifelong memories for a young fan in Queens

Elly De La Cruz signing for kids before the Reds game against the Mets. pic.twitter.com/AuGhvpkGjj — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 15, 2023

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. unloads a moonshot to the second deck in Toronto!

¡PLÁKATA! Qué clase de TABLA de Vladdy Jr. pic.twitter.com/NTFYFMDvAy — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 14, 2023

Two-Run Homer off the bat of José Ramírez

CLUTCH MOMENTS: Randy Arozarena comes up BIG for Rays

Randy Arozarena to the THIRD DECK to break the tie 😳 (via @BallyRays) pic.twitter.com/WeEqkJlZjU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 13, 2023

First Career Home Run for Ronny Mauricio!

.@Ronny__Mauricio goes to the 2nd deck for his 1st career homer! pic.twitter.com/DZubNI62OB — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2023

Stop, and Admire Ronald Acuña Jr.

2022 National League LatinoMVP Manny Machado homers off his former team in Hollywood!

El Ministro tiene el poder, HAY PRUEBAS Y CERO DUDAS. pic.twitter.com/zoKZQ4FY7I — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 12, 2023

