Baseball

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: SEPTEMBER 11 – SEPTEMBER 17

2016 AL LatinoMVP Francisco Lindor rounds first base on Roberto Clemente Day (September 15th) and represents the great one with #21 on his uniform - Image Credit: Maz Adams/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday September 11th – Sunday September 17th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

2022 American League LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez sends one 390 feet to right!

Latino Sports’ Michelle Davila presents Julio Rodríguez with his 2022 AL LatinoMVP Rookie Award at T-Mobile Park! 

‘Big Sexy’ Bartolo Colón retired as a Met this past Sunday at Citi Field

Marlins southpaw Jesús Luzardo strikes out eight Braves hitters across six innings

Gabriel Moreno walks off Cubs in Arizona!

Rafael Devers goes Oppo Taco at Rogers Centre!

Francisco Lindor representing beloved humanitarian and Puerto Rico legend Roberto Clemente on Clemente Day, September 15th by wearing #21

Eduardo Escobar, the Mysterious Flamethrower!

Elly De La Cruz making lifelong memories for a young fan in Queens

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. unloads a moonshot to the second deck in Toronto!

Two-Run Homer off the bat of José Ramírez

CLUTCH MOMENTS: Randy Arozarena comes up BIG for Rays

First Career Home Run for Ronny Mauricio!

Stop, and Admire Ronald Acuña Jr.

2022 National League LatinoMVP Manny Machado homers off his former team in Hollywood!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X

Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks

