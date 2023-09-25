HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: SEPTEMBER 18 – SEPTEMBER 24

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday September 18th – Sunday September 24th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.
FERNANDO TATIS JR. MAKES INSANE GRAB AT THE WALL AND FOLLOWS UP WITH A DANCE OF HIS OWN!
¿Así? 🤯 ¡Fernando Tatis Jr.! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/4lOuRTauvj
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 24, 2023
Dodgers left-fielder David Peralta keeps Giants off the board in LA!
¡David “TODOTERRENO” Peralta! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/1WBfAItPLX
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) September 24, 2023
Manny Machado honored and presented with his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award
Manny (2022 National League Latino MVP) Machado 👏 pic.twitter.com/Xmoekt1FAn
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 24, 2023
Close up of Manny Machado’s LatinoMVP career milestone during his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award presentation. The artwork for Manny’s one-of-a-kind award was done by James Fiorentino @JFiorentinoArt 🏆⚾️🇩🇴#LatinoMVP #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/qqM1atBaFl
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 24, 2023
Andrés Giménez crushes one to right!
¡Súbele el volumen! 🔊 ¡JONRONAZO de Andrés Giménez! pic.twitter.com/MRUN8K0P2X
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) September 24, 2023
Yordan Álvarez receives his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Award
AIR YORDAN! The 2022 American League LatinoMVP ⚾️🏆🇨🇺
Yordan Álvarez was presented with his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Award in a special presentation prior to the Royals-Astros game on Friday night at Minute Maid Park! #LatinoMVP #LatinoSports #MLB
📸Houston Astros/MLB pic.twitter.com/vT3Ge2r7gD
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 23, 2023
Jeremy Peña celebrates his 26th Birthday with young Astros fans in batting practice
For every Astros home game on Fridays, Jeremy Peña treats a group of kids to autographs and more during batting practice ⚾️🙌#Astros #Ready2Reign #MLB #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/FxjreHhJiQ
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 22, 2023
HISTORY! Ronald Acuna Jr. becomes the 5th player in MLB history to achieve 40 Home Runs and 40 Stolen Bases in a season
40 HOME RUNS FOR @ronaldacunajr24!!!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/YtoiDKcE4D
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 22, 2023
30th stolen base for Elly Da La Cruz!
¿Vuela o corre? 👀
¡Ya son 30 bases robadas para Elly De La Cruz en la presente temporada! 💨 pic.twitter.com/IMwIck4JJL
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 22, 2023
Oswald Peraza with some lockdown defense at third-base
Smooth Operator 👏 pic.twitter.com/6CFsTiPJGt
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 23, 2023
Manuel Margot wins it for Rays and walks off Angels at the Trop!
.@RaysBaseball scores 2 in the 9th to complete the comeback! #Walkoff pic.twitter.com/KPspfx4baF
— MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2023
Alexander Canario electrifies all of Wrigley Field! Have a night, kid!
Alexander Canario siempre recordará su primer cuadrangular en @LasMayores, ¡GRAND SLAM! 😱 pic.twitter.com/IMX906szqA
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) September 20, 2023
Nestor Cortes presented with his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Award
NASTY NESTOR 🏆⚾️🇨🇺
Prior to tonight’s game, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes was presented his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award by Latino Sports founder Julio Pabón and our exclusive LatinoMVP award artists James Fiorentino and Maz Adams #LatinoMVP #MLB pic.twitter.com/QeahnnZO4R
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 20, 2023
Mark Vientos with a 377 foot shot!
Hit this one on the mark! @MarkVientos_5 pic.twitter.com/0I5Ity0jKA
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 20, 2023
Reds’ Fernando Cruz shuts the door on Twins
Fernando Cruz repartió 4️⃣ ponches hoy. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HmqajjCrUp
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) September 20, 2023
Sandy Alcántara receives his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award
Sandy Alcántara was presented with his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award by Latino Sports South Florida representative German DuBois III at loanDepot Park this past Tuesday night! ⚾️🇩🇴🏆#LatinoMVP #LatinoSports #MLB #MakeItMiami
📸Jason Vinelove/Miami Marlins pic.twitter.com/4O5AKslcWL
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 22, 2023
Luis Robert Jr. sends one to the bullpen in D.C.
¡LA PANTERA! 🫡
El HR #36 de Luis Robert Jr. en la temporada. pic.twitter.com/59ygBchmni
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 19, 2023
Luis Arráez connects for his 200th hit of the 2023 season!
2⃣0⃣0⃣ hits para Luis Arráez en la temporada.
ESTE MUCHACHO TIENE CERO INTENCIÓN DE PARAR 🥵 pic.twitter.com/UwXhdq2B04
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 18, 2023
All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X
Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks
1 Comment
Julio & Luka
September 25, 2023 at 10:33 am
TATIS stealing that home run was our favorite video. 😂