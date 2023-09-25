Connect with us

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: SEPTEMBER 18 – SEPTEMBER 24

Manny Machado's career milestone of winning the 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award displayed on Petco Park scoreboard - Image Credit: San Diego Padres/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday September 18th – Sunday September 24th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

FERNANDO TATIS JR. MAKES INSANE GRAB AT THE WALL AND FOLLOWS UP WITH A DANCE OF HIS OWN!

Dodgers left-fielder David Peralta keeps Giants off the board in LA! 

Manny Machado honored and presented with his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award

Andrés Giménez crushes one to right!

Yordan Álvarez receives his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Award

Jeremy Peña celebrates his 26th Birthday with young Astros fans in batting practice

HISTORY! Ronald Acuna Jr. becomes the 5th player in MLB history to achieve 40 Home Runs and 40 Stolen Bases in a season

30th stolen base for Elly Da La Cruz!

Oswald Peraza with some lockdown defense at third-base

Manuel Margot wins it for Rays and walks off Angels at the Trop!

Alexander Canario electrifies all of Wrigley Field! Have a night, kid!

Nestor Cortes presented with his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Award

Mark Vientos with a 377 foot shot!

Reds’ Fernando Cruz shuts the door on Twins

Sandy Alcántara receives his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award

Luis Robert Jr. sends one to the bullpen in D.C.

Luis Arráez connects for his 200th hit of the 2023 season!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X

Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks

1 Comment

  1. Julio & Luka

    September 25, 2023 at 10:33 am

    TATIS stealing that home run was our favorite video. 😂

    Reply

