HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: SEPTEMBER 18 – SEPTEMBER 24

Manny Machado's career milestone of winning the 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award displayed on Petco Park scoreboard - Image Credit: San Diego Padres/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday September 18th – Sunday September 24th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!

FERNANDO TATIS JR. MAKES INSANE GRAB AT THE WALL AND FOLLOWS UP WITH A DANCE OF HIS OWN!

Dodgers left-fielder David Peralta keeps Giants off the board in LA!

Manny Machado honored and presented with his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award

Manny (2022 National League Latino MVP) Machado 👏 pic.twitter.com/Xmoekt1FAn — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 24, 2023

Close up of Manny Machado’s LatinoMVP career milestone during his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award presentation. The artwork for Manny’s one-of-a-kind award was done by James Fiorentino @JFiorentinoArt 🏆⚾️🇩🇴#LatinoMVP #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/qqM1atBaFl — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 24, 2023

Andrés Giménez crushes one to right!

¡Súbele el volumen! 🔊 ¡JONRONAZO de Andrés Giménez! pic.twitter.com/MRUN8K0P2X — MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) September 24, 2023

Yordan Álvarez receives his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Award

AIR YORDAN! The 2022 American League LatinoMVP ⚾️🏆🇨🇺 Yordan Álvarez was presented with his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Award in a special presentation prior to the Royals-Astros game on Friday night at Minute Maid Park! #LatinoMVP #LatinoSports #MLB 📸Houston Astros/MLB pic.twitter.com/vT3Ge2r7gD — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 23, 2023

Jeremy Peña celebrates his 26th Birthday with young Astros fans in batting practice

For every Astros home game on Fridays, Jeremy Peña treats a group of kids to autographs and more during batting practice ⚾️🙌#Astros #Ready2Reign #MLB #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/FxjreHhJiQ — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 22, 2023

HISTORY! Ronald Acuna Jr. becomes the 5th player in MLB history to achieve 40 Home Runs and 40 Stolen Bases in a season

30th stolen base for Elly Da La Cruz!

¿Vuela o corre? 👀 ¡Ya son 30 bases robadas para Elly De La Cruz en la presente temporada! 💨 pic.twitter.com/IMwIck4JJL — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 22, 2023

Oswald Peraza with some lockdown defense at third-base

Smooth Operator 👏 pic.twitter.com/6CFsTiPJGt — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 23, 2023

Manuel Margot wins it for Rays and walks off Angels at the Trop!

Alexander Canario electrifies all of Wrigley Field! Have a night, kid!

Alexander Canario siempre recordará su primer cuadrangular en @LasMayores, ¡GRAND SLAM! 😱 pic.twitter.com/IMX906szqA — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) September 20, 2023

Nestor Cortes presented with his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Award

NASTY NESTOR 🏆⚾️🇨🇺 Prior to tonight’s game, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes was presented his 2022 American League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award by Latino Sports founder Julio Pabón and our exclusive LatinoMVP award artists James Fiorentino and Maz Adams #LatinoMVP #MLB pic.twitter.com/QeahnnZO4R — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 20, 2023

Mark Vientos with a 377 foot shot!

Hit this one on the mark! @MarkVientos_5 pic.twitter.com/0I5Ity0jKA — New York Mets (@Mets) September 20, 2023

Reds’ Fernando Cruz shuts the door on Twins

Fernando Cruz repartió 4️⃣ ponches hoy. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HmqajjCrUp — MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) September 20, 2023

Sandy Alcántara receives his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award

Sandy Alcántara was presented with his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Pitcher Award by Latino Sports South Florida representative German DuBois III at loanDepot Park this past Tuesday night! ⚾️🇩🇴🏆#LatinoMVP #LatinoSports #MLB #MakeItMiami 📸Jason Vinelove/Miami Marlins pic.twitter.com/4O5AKslcWL — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) September 22, 2023

Luis Robert Jr. sends one to the bullpen in D.C.

¡LA PANTERA! 🫡 El HR #36 de Luis Robert Jr. en la temporada. pic.twitter.com/59ygBchmni — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 19, 2023

Luis Arráez connects for his 200th hit of the 2023 season!

2⃣0⃣0⃣ hits para Luis Arráez en la temporada. ESTE MUCHACHO TIENE CERO INTENCIÓN DE PARAR 🥵 pic.twitter.com/UwXhdq2B04 — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 18, 2023

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X

