HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: SEPTEMBER 25 – OCTOBER 1

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday September 25th – Sunday October 1st. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 Postseason.
Join in on the fun with us at Latino Sports! Leave a comment below on which highlight was your favorite!
Venezuelan legend Miguel Cabrera, a future Cooperstown Hall of Famer with one final farewell to Detroit
No, Miggy.
Thank YOU. 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/RIH63Inyw4
— MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2023
Braves fans give Ronald Acuña Jr. a round of applause for his stellar 2023 season
Una temporada que será recordada por muchos años llega a su fin. 🇻🇪 👏 pic.twitter.com/QAdAVHMAgC
— MLB Venezuela (@MLBVenezuela) October 1, 2023
Esteury Ruiz sets a new American League Rookie Stolen Base Record with 67!
— Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 1, 2023
ON-THE-FIELD VIEWS: Manny Machado receives his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award
Behind the scenes look at Manny Machado’s National League LatinoMVP Award presentation with Latino Sports president and founder Julio Pabón as the Padres celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month last weekend at Petco Park! ⚾️🏆 #LatinoMVP #MLB #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/2XFNX47691
— Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 1, 2023
Francisco Álvarez with a GRAND SLAM!
ALVY. SLAM. pic.twitter.com/U3OSnBz1fG
— New York Mets (@Mets) October 1, 2023
33rd Home Run for J.D. Martinez — the most by Martinez since 2019
J.D. homer? Winning. pic.twitter.com/mlVcnfnirf
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 30, 2023
CLUTCH DEFENSE BY JEREMY PEÑA
UNREAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3bp0zoDX5u
— Houston Astros (@astros) September 30, 2023
Elly De La Cruz = Elly De La MANIA
¡¡ELLY!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/DU1wz9WcLB
— MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) September 30, 2023
EL BOMBI! Adolis García sends one to deep left center field!
Staying red hot in the cold weather. #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/rHSJ5AdRcY
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) September 29, 2023
José Berríos shuts down Yankees in Toronto with 10 strikeouts
La Mákina repartió 🔟 ponches en su apertura de hoy. pic.twitter.com/iEOMI8iPBb
— MLB Puerto Rico (@MLBPuertoRico) September 28, 2023
The 2022 American League LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez
Yordan la buscó y la envió lejos para su HR #30. pic.twitter.com/nL1iNJyFNX
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) September 26, 2023
Johan Rojas punches Phillies ticket into MLB’s Postseason
WALK IT OFF INTO RED OCTOBER. pic.twitter.com/usqUiUVlNu
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 27, 2023
Raisel Iglesias secures save for Braves
The @Braves score SEVEN unanswered runs to stun the Cubs at Truist Park. 😤 pic.twitter.com/plxCxL0RRI
— MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2023
Elly De La Cruz delivers an absolute moonshot!
EN-CEN-DI-DO 🔥
¡El primer juego de 2+ jonrones en #LasMayores para Elly De La Cruz! pic.twitter.com/vDUTHOj4f6
— LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 27, 2023
Baltimore’s flamethrower Yennier Cano strikes out the side
Asegurando la victoria con Yennier Cano 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6VPUAJwdJv
— MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) September 27, 2023
Rays rookie Junior Caminero records his first hit in the Big Leagues!
Junior gets his first knock in @mlb 🙌 pic.twitter.com/A42M0s6lv9
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 23, 2023
