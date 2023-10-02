Connect with us

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: SEPTEMBER 25 – OCTOBER 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. finishes off 2023 regular season with 41 HR and 73 stolen bases - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday September 25th – Sunday October 1st. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 Postseason.

Venezuelan legend Miguel Cabrera, a future Cooperstown Hall of Famer with one final farewell to Detroit

Braves fans give Ronald Acuña Jr. a round of applause for his stellar 2023 season

Esteury Ruiz sets a new American League Rookie Stolen Base Record with 67!

ON-THE-FIELD VIEWS: Manny Machado receives his 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award

Francisco Álvarez with a GRAND SLAM!

33rd Home Run for J.D. Martinez — the most by Martinez since 2019

CLUTCH DEFENSE BY JEREMY PEÑA

Elly De La Cruz = Elly De La MANIA

EL BOMBI! Adolis García sends one to deep left center field!

José Berríos shuts down Yankees in Toronto with 10 strikeouts

The 2022 American League LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez

Johan Rojas punches Phillies ticket into MLB’s Postseason

Raisel Iglesias secures save for Braves

Elly De La Cruz delivers an absolute moonshot!

Baltimore’s flamethrower Yennier Cano strikes out the side

Rays rookie Junior Caminero records his first hit in the Big Leagues!

All Video – Courtesy of Major League Baseball/Twitter/X

Click Here To See Highlights From Previous Weeks

