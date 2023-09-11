Connect with us

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: SEPTEMBER 4 – SEPTEMBER 10

D-Backs Lourdes Gurriel Jr. makes incredible catch at Wrigley, keeps game alive in extra innings - Image Credit: Arizona Diamondbacks/MLB

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday September 4th – Sunday September 10th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Pablo López finishes outing with 14 strikeouts (career-high), 213 K on the season

Everson Pereira makes his way onto Highlights of the Week!

2022 AL LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez hits a moonshot in H-Town

Luis García comes up Clutch on Defense for Nats

What a catch by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Yandy Díaz walks off Mariners at the Trop!

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames meets his childhood hero Derek Jeter during Yankees Old-Timers Day

2021 AL LatinoMVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. electrifies Toronto crowd

Luis Castillo strikes out eight Rays batters across six innings

Eddie Rosario saves the day for Braves!

FRIENDS HAVIN’ FUN ON THE DIAMOND: Julio Rodríguez and Noelvi Marte play stellar defense against one another in Mariners-Reds

Just how José Quintana and Ronny Mauricio drew it up

Puerto Rican Connection between Carlos Correa and Christian Vázquez? 100% ON POINT!

Edmundo Sosa goes yard in San Diego

