HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WEEK: SEPTEMBER 4 – SEPTEMBER 10

Latino Sports presents ‘Highlights of the Week’ – a weekly recap featuring a ton of highlights from the previous week: Monday September 4th – Sunday September 10th. Whether it be a walk-off hit, a defensive web gem, a strong pitching performance, or a home run in the clutch, you’ll be able to find it here on our highlight reel at Latino Sports. We will continue to post ‘Highlights of the Week’ each and every Monday throughout the 2023 regular season.

Pablo López finishes outing with 14 strikeouts (career-high), 213 K on the season

El Dr. Pablo López estuvo repartiendo ponches esta tarde en Minnesota. 👨‍⚕️ ¡14 K! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gumFE8YLq1 — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 10, 2023

Everson Pereira makes his way onto Highlights of the Week!

What a play from Pereira 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZclGwims5J — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 10, 2023

2022 AL LatinoMVP Yordan Álvarez hits a moonshot in H-Town

Yordan gets the scoring started in Houston with a moonshot. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/lOEQxGjMDc — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2023

Luis García comes up Clutch on Defense for Nats

¡LUIS GARCÍA, JUGADÓN EN EL MOMENTO CLAVE! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/hWMLssYqh4 — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 10, 2023

What a catch by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Yandy Díaz walks off Mariners at the Trop!

¡YANDY DÍAZ, EL HÉROE DE LOS RAYS! 💪 pic.twitter.com/89fgNVXj4S — MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) September 9, 2023

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames meets his childhood hero Derek Jeter during Yankees Old-Timers Day

¡MOMENTO ESPECIAL! ❤️ Willy Adames conoció a su héroe de la infancia, Derek Jeter. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V4dMYyEoVg — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 9, 2023

2021 AL LatinoMVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. electrifies Toronto crowd

FIRE US UP, VLADDY 💥 pic.twitter.com/88qe9P4FmE — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 9, 2023

Luis Castillo strikes out eight Rays batters across six innings

Fueron 8 los ponches recetados por Luis Castillo esta noche. pic.twitter.com/0zMFXFoGNe — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) September 8, 2023

Eddie Rosario saves the day for Braves!

What a game ending catch by Eddie Rosario! 👏 (via @BravesOnBally)pic.twitter.com/pZ2ERMKQOG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 8, 2023

FRIENDS HAVIN’ FUN ON THE DIAMOND: Julio Rodríguez and Noelvi Marte play stellar defense against one another in Mariners-Reds

La amistad de J-Rod y Noelvi va más allá del terreno de juego. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7rSE1fzNhR — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) September 7, 2023

Just how José Quintana and Ronny Mauricio drew it up

Puerto Rican Connection between Carlos Correa and Christian Vázquez? 100% ON POINT!

Edmundo Sosa goes yard in San Diego

