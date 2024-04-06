History of Ohtani’s 1st Homer With the Dodgers – Historia Del 1er Jonrón de Ohtani Con los Dodgers

“Castilian mischief. Voting is elevating someone to a place. To throw away is to remove someone or something from its place and eliminate it”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – For $700 million reasons, whatever Shohei Ohtani does, says or doesn’t do and say is news.

A good example was his first home run in the blue, white and red of Los Angeles, which was off Giants left-hander Taylor Rogers at 3-1.

And by the way, the Holy Father helps to make his actions more notable. For example, the ball from that hit was not caught by any buildup teenager, but by a beautiful, very happy girl, according to her enormous smile.

That ball had flown at 107 miles per hour, along 430 feet from home plate and deep into left center, at Dodgers Stadium.

The hit was so violent that he seemed to want to make people forget the suspicions that Ippei Mizuhara did not rob him, but that they were partners in betting through illegal mafias.

But that, that instead of a teen or a man, it was a girl who caught the ball, plus the speed and distance of the home run, have been just some of the other news details.

The young woman in the story was dressed in the colors of the local team, adorned with an elegant cap, which showed the logo with LA intertwined on the front. She, logically, is a Dodgers fan.

Well, the logical thing was for her to buy one of the transparent plastic containers, to display her souvenir, placing it in the best place in the home. Or that she would give it to the Dodgers, in exchange for a season ticket.

Ultimately, if she had suffered financial problems she could have found a buyer for the treasure for a thousand or more dollars.

Well no. What the lady with the big smile did, at the end of that game on Wednesday, which the Dodgers won against the visiting Giants 5-4, was move fast to give the ball as a gift to Ohtani.

As expected, Japanese gentleness and chivalry emerged immediately. Shohei smiled, said he was very grateful and gave the girl another new ball, two caps, a bat and they talked for a few minutes.

This is what she said afterward: “I think he needs that ball more than I do, because it’s an interesting chapter in his professional history.”

And one says to oneself: This is just beginning. It’s a 10-year contract, but we’ve already had betting troubles, revelations about a marriage and the home run thing… You’re doing well, guy, you’re doing well!

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Historia Del Primer Jonrón de Ohtani Con Los Dodgers

“Travesuras del castellano. Votar es elevar a alguien a un sitial. Botar es sacar a alguien o algo de su lugar y eliminarlo”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Por $700 millones de motivos, cuanto haga, diga o deje de hacer y de decir Shohei Ohtani, es noticia.

Un buen ejemplo ha sido su primer jonrón uniformado con el azul, blanco y rojo de Los Ángeles, el cual fue frente al zurdo de los Gigantes, Taylor Rogers, en 3-1.

Y por cierto, Papa Dios ayuda para que sus hechos sean más notables. Por ejemplo, la pelota de ese batazo, no fue capturada por ningún adolescente zagaletón, sino por una bella muchachona muy alegre, según su enorme sonrisa.

Aquella bola había volado a 107 millas por hora, a lo largo de 430 pies desde el home plate y hasta lo profundo del sector left center, en Dodgers Stadium.

Fue tan violento el batazo, que parecía querer hacer olvidar así las sospechas de que Ippei Mizuhara no le robó, sino que eran socios en las apuestas a través de las mafias ilegales.

Pero eso, que en vez de un mozo fuera una moza quien capturara la pelota, más la velocidad y la distancia del batazo, han sido solo algunos de otros detalles noticiosos.

La joven de la historia, estaba trajeada con los colores del equipo local, adornada con una elegante gorra, que dejaba ver al frente el logo con LA entrelazadas. Lógicamente, fanática de los Dodgers.

Pues, lo lógico era que comprara uno de los contenedores plásticos transparentes, para exhibir su souvenir, colocándolo en el mejor lugar del hogar. O que la entregara a los Dodgers, a cambio de un abono por toda la temporada.

En último caso, de haber sufrido problemas económicos pudo haber conseguido un comprador del tesoro por mil o más dólares.

Pues no. Lo que hizo la dama de la sonrisota, al terminar ese juego del miércoles, que les ganaron a los visitantes Gigantes 5-4, fue correr a entregarle la bola de regalo a Ohtani.

Como era de esperarse, la gentileza y la caballerosidad nipona surgieron en seguida. Shohei sonrió, se dijo muy agradecido y regaló a la chica otra pelota nueva, dos gorras, un bate y conversaron unos minutos.

Lo que dijo ella después: “Creo que él necesita esa pelota más que yo, porque es un interesante Capítulo de su historia profesional”.

Y uno se dice: Esto apenas comienza. Son 10 años de contrato, pero ya hemos tenido líos de apuestas, revelaciones de un matrimonio y lo del jonrón… ¡Vas bien, muchachón, vas bien!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

