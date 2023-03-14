Historic distances at the Polo Grounds – Históricas distancias las del Polo Grounds

“What everyone should be careful of after 14 years of age is the mischief of sex”… La Pimpi.-

As usual, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. Please, do not forget to send your full name and town or city from where you write.

Javier Márquez, from Caracas, asks: “How many home runs of his 54 in 1920 and 50 in 1921 did Babe Ruth hit at the Polo Grounds, since he had the long fields on all sides of that stadium in Manhattan as his home club?”

Amigo Javo: Not “everywhere”, just by the left field-center, 450 feet, 137 meters; down the center, 483 feet, 147 meters; and by the right field-center, 449 feet, 136 meters. Instead, just 279 feet, 85 meters for the left field, and 258 feet, 78 meters for the right.

Ruth hit most of his 51 home club home runs, to right field, 43.

Efraín Parra, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Are the new Rules created by Rob Manfred, ESPN and FOX mandatory in Japan, Korea and Latin America?”

Amigo Frano: Each League can decide whether to welcome them or not

Leonardo Martis asks: “Can you send me information about the native player from the Netherlands, Shairon Martis?”

Leo Friend: Shairon Benjamin Martis Martis, is native and educated in Willemstad, Curaçao. He pitched for the Nationals from September 2008 to September 2013 and on March 30 he will be 37 years old.

Antonio Villalba M. from Caracas, opines: “Adding the titles of Cervecería de Caracas and those of Los Leones, goes against history.”

Friend Toño: It will be your personal story. Can’t you see it’s the same franchise? Like Highlanders and Yankees, Brooklyn Dodgers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Manuel S. García T. from Santa Cruz de Aragua, asks: “How is it possible that there are no homosexuals in the Major Leagues?”

Friend Manolo: And who told you that?! Two out of 10 bigleagers have been and are homosexual, according to percentage, scientifically proven, in all humans and all animals. There have even been big leaguers who have come out publicly, like my friend, Glenn Burke, who wrote the book on his life. He was the victim, when he played with the Dodgers, of the homophobic manager, Tom LaSorda.

He also published the autobiography of his fellow gay ballplayer, Billy Bean.

And no fewer than two major league umpires are known to be gay, Del Scott and Dave Pallone.

The coming out of the closet of these four figures has cooperated a lot for the understanding of humanity.

You can read the file of "Juan Vené en la Pelota" on the internet, entering by "sport unites us again.

Históricas distancias las del Polo Grounds

“De lo que más debe cuidarse toda persona después de los 14 años de edad, es de las travesuras del sexo”… La Pimpi.-

Como de costumbre, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Por favor, no olvides enviar nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Javier Márquez, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cuántos jonrones de sus 54 de 1920 y 50 en 1921 disparó Babe Ruth en Polo Grounds, ya que tenía de home club a los largos jardines por todos lados de ese estadio de Manhattan?”.

Amigo Javo: No “por todos lados”, sólo por el left field-center, 450 pies, 137 metros; por el centro, 483 pies, 147 metros; y por el right field-center, 449 pies, 136 metros. En cambio, apenas 279 pies, 85 metros por el left field, y 258 pies, 78 metros por el right.

Ruth sacó la mayoría de sus 51 cuadrangulares de home club, por el right field, 43.

Efraín Parra, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Son obligatorias en Japón, Korea y Latinoamérica las nueva Reglas creadas por Rob Manfred, ESPN y FOX?”.

Amigo Frano: Cada Liga puede decidir, acogerlas o no

Leonardo Martis, pregunta: “¿Puede enviarme información sobre el jugador nativo de los Países Bajos, Shairon Martis?”.

Amigo Leo: Shairon Benjamín Martis Martis, es nativo y educado en Willemstad, Curazao. Lanzó para los Nationals desde septiembre de 2008, hasta septiembre de 2013 y el 30 de marzo cumplirá 37 años de edad.

Antonio Villalba M. de Caracas, opina: “Sumar los títulos del Cervecería de Caracas y los de los Leones, va contra la historia”.

Amigo Toño: Será tu personal historia. ¿No ves que es la misma franquicia? Como Highlander y Yankees, Dodgers de Brooklyn y Dodgers de Los Ángeles.

Manuel S. García T. de Santa Cruz de Aragua, pregunta: “¿Cómo es posible que no haya homosexuales en Grandes Ligas?”.

Amigo Manolo: ¡¿Y quién te dijo eso?!. Dos de cada 10 bigleagers han sido y son homosexuales, según porcentaje, científicamente comprobado, en todos los humanos y todos los animales.

Incluso ha habido bigleaguers que lo han confesado públicamente, como mi amigo, Glenn Burke, quien escribió el libro de su vida. Fue víctima, cuando jugó con los Dodgers, del homofóbico mánager, Tom LaSorda.

También publicó su autobiografía otro pelotero gay, Billy Bean.

Y se sabe de no menos de dos umpires de las Mayores homosexuales, Del Scott y Dave Pallone.

La salida del closet de estas cuatro figuras, ha cooperado mucho para la comprensión de la humanidad.

Puedes leer el archivo de "Juan Vené en la Pelota" en internet, entrando por "el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

