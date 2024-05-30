HISTORIC SECOND PLACE IN P.R.’s WOMEN’S SOFTBALL WORLD RANKING

PR Women's Softball ranked #2 in the world - Image Credit: PR

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (May 30, 2024) – The Puerto Rican Women’s National Softball Team achieved a historic feat by placing second in the world rankings. The rankings were announced today by the World Softball Confederation (WBSC) as per the latest WBSC/KONAMI Women’s Softball World Rankings.

Of the top 10 teams in the world ranking, Puerto Rico moves to a record No. 2 spot, taking a 96-point lead over Japan, now No. 3 in the world.

Puerto Rico added 100 points after winning its first U-18 Women’s Pan American Softball Championship, with a dramatic 2-1 victory in extra innings. The total points are 2,975.

“It is a historic day for Softball, we have achieved the best position in our history. This is the consolidation of the National Program and the National Teams, on this occasion the performance of the Women’s U-18 in Monteria, Colombia that contributed 100 points that made a difference,” stated the President of the Puerto Rico Softball Federation, Mr. Tommy Velázquez.

Reaching second place was no coincidence when summarizing the achievements of the last year which includes winning the group stage of the World CUP, Gold Medal in the Central American and Caribbean Games, Silver Medal in the Pan American Games, all with the adult team, Silver Medal in the U-15 World CUP, being the team that accumulated the most points in 2023 and adding to the Gold Medal in the U18 Pan American Championship.

Velázquez, who has been an important part of the success of the program, explained that this achievement is one that motivates the most, “this motivates us to continue working in all aspects to maintain what we have achieved today,” he said.

The next games of the National Program are the Women’s World Cup – Final Phase and U18 Women’s World Cup – Group Phase in Castion Di Strada, Italy and Ping tan, China respectively.

