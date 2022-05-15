Hitting is harder than throwing 90 MPH – Batear es más difícil que lanzar a 90 MPH

“Before, if two people were punching each other, the tendency was to separate them. Now what we do is record them with the cell phone”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – These days we ponder, and with great enthusiasm, the immense speed of the pitchers this year. In many cases between 95 and 103 miles per hour.

But, well, until yesterday’s games, there were 23 batters with averages from 301 to 377, which was not the case in mid-May 14 seasons ago. In addition, it is noteworthy that last year the total batting average, added from the two Leagues, was the lowest in history, 236.

Those nearly two dozen tremendous crashers of 2022 are headed by Eric Hosmer 377.

And they continue…: Manny Machado 371, Xander Bogaerts 347, Josh Bell 342, J.P. Crawford 330, Tim Ánderson 327, Ty France 326, Andrew Benintendi 324, Ke’Bryan Hayes 324, Mike Trout 323, Jeff McNeill 318, José Iglesias 316, Owen Miller 314, Alec Bohm 313, Freddie Freeman 310, Rafael Devers 308, Ben Gamel 307, Jean Segura 307, J.D. Martinez 306, Nolan Arenado 305, Aaron Judge 305, Jose Ramirez 302, Brandon Nimio 301.

If Ty Cobb had been an engineer and out of every thousand buildings 634 had fallen on him, he would deserve the title of the worst in that profession.

But out of every thousand at-bats he failed in 634, which is why he holds the title as the best hitter in history, with an average of 366.

Pete Rose, even with his lead of 4,256 hits, is number 147 in batting average, with 303.

There are 178 who have a lifetime batting average of 300 or more, among those six assets, of which three are natives of Latin America, Miguel Cabrera 310, is number 91 on that list; José Altuve 307, number 112; and Róbinson Canó, 302, 155.

Well, which is more difficult, throwing the fastball at 100 miles per hour or hitting the pitches well?

Throwing relies 80 percent on arm, shoulder and leg strength. And only 20% of your knowledge and effort.

Now, to hit, you bring 25 percent instinct and ability to hit by birth. The other 75 is personal preparation to control the strike zone, swing properly on every pitch and have the courage to face that hotrod coming home.

Nothing more difficult than connecting the small round ball with the round thin wood.

So if you miss seven hundred out of every thousand turns you take, you’re a hell of a hitter.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you…

ATTENTION.- You can read the archive of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering “sport unites us again.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————————————-Español—————————————-

Batear es más difícil que lanzar a 90 MPH

“Antes, si dos personas se agarraban a puñetazos, la tendencia era separarlos. Ahora lo que hacemos es grabarlos con el celular”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Ponderamos en estos días, y con sonado entusiasmo, la inmensa velocidad de los lanzadores este año. En muchos casos entre las 95 y las 103 millas por hora.

Pero, bueno, hasta antes de los juegos de ayer, había 23 bateadores con promedio desde 301 y hasta 377, lo que no ocurría a mediados de mayo hace 14 temporadas. Además, llama la atención, que el año pasado el promedio total al bate, sumado de las dos Ligas, fue el menor en la historia, 236.

Esas casi dos docenas de tremendos chocadores de 2022 están encabezadas por Eric Hosmer 377.

Y siguen…: Manny Machado 371, Xander Bogaerts 347, Josh Bell 342, J.P. Crawford 330, Tim Ánderson 327, Ty France 326, Andrew Benintendi 324, Ke’Bryan Hayes 324, Mike Trout 323, Jeff McNeill 318, José Iglesias 316, Owen Miller 314, Alec Bohm 313, Freddie Freeman 310, Rafael Devers 308, Ben Gamel 307, Jean Segura 307, J.D. Martínez 306, Nolan Arenado 305, Aaron Judge 305, José Ramírez 302, Brandon Nimio 301.

Si Ty Cobb hubiera sido ingeniero y de cada mil edificios se le hubieran caído 634, merecería el título del peor de esa profesión.

Pero de cada mil turnos al bate él falló en 634, por lo que posee el título como el mejor chocador en la historia, con 366 de promedio.

Pete Rose, aún con su liderazgo de los 4.256 hits, es el número 147 en promedio al bate, con 303.

Son 178 los que tienen 300 o más de promedio al bate de por vida, entre esos seis activos, de los cuales, tres son nativos de Latinoamérica, Miguel Cabrera 310, es el número 91 en esa lista; José Altuve 307, número 112; y Róbinson Canó, 302, 155.

Bien, ¿qué es más difícil, tirar la recta a 100 millas por hora o conectar bien los lanzamientos?

Lanzar depende en un 80 por ciento de la fortaleza del brazo, los hombros y las piernas. Y sólo un 20% de tus conocimientos y esfuerzo.

Ahora, para batear, aportas de nacimiento un 25 por ciento de instinto y habilidad para chocar. El otro 75 es preparación personal para controlar la zona de strike, hacer el swing apropiado sobre cada lanzamiento y tener el valor de enfrentarse a ese bólido que viene hacia home.

Nada más difícil que conectar la pequeña y redonda pelota con el redondo y delgado madero.

Por eso, si fallas en setecientos de cada mil turnos que tomes, eres tremendo bateador.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú…

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5