Home Run Derby: Giants-Padres in Mexico City Series

Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2023 Mexico City Series - Image Credit: San Diego Padres/MLB

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO — On Saturday evening at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, MLB’s first-series ever held in Mexico City, the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres took part in a home run derby, or in other words, a California slugfest.

Final Score: Padres 16 – Giants 11

27 Runs Scored

11 Home Runs

30 Hits

72 Total Bases

Seven players finished with two or more hits

Ten players hit at least one home run

It goes without saying, the altitude at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium definitely played a major factor, however, no one expected this. The projected total on the majority of sportsbooks heading into Saturday was set at 15.5 runs scored…

The @SFGiants and @Padres will be playing a two-game series at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City this weekend (April 29-30). The ballpark opened in 2019 and seats 20,576. It’s 7,320 feet above sea level (Coors Field is 5,200 h/t @jonschaeffer) pic.twitter.com/Y502M36ThQ — MLB Cathedrals (@MLBcathedrals) April 24, 2023

Players of the Game

Nelson Cruz – 2021 Roberto Clemente Award Recipient

5-6, one HR, five RBI, with one stolen base

Cruz lo hace ver fácil 🚀#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/1eyKPrctop — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 29, 2023

Manny Machado – 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award Recipient

3-4, two HR, three RBI, with two walks, and one stolen base

Manny lo vuelve a hacer 💥#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/ieH9L9o9Ud — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 30, 2023

Despite the massive numbers in the box score, Giants and Padres players experienced a different type of emotion on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 19,611. The atmosphere and intensity stood similar to the 2023 World Baseball Classic as fans arrived with cowboy hats, little maraca-type noisemakers and even Lucha Libre masks.

¡Ya inició la fiesta en la #MexicoCitySeries!

El mariachi da la bienvenida a los fans.#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/WpLfcz1GIx — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) April 29, 2023

The scene in Mexico City before today's Padres-Giants game 🇲🇽 (via @susanslusser)pic.twitter.com/KTvc5wIIlg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 29, 2023

Sergio Romo reacts to the warm reception he received in Mexico and what this series means for the country 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XtXfI26er2 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 29, 2023

