Baseball

Home Run Derby: Giants-Padres in Mexico City Series

Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2023 Mexico City Series - Image Credit: San Diego Padres/MLB

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO — On Saturday evening at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, MLB’s first-series ever held in Mexico City, the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres took part in a home run derby, or in other words, a California slugfest. 

Final Score: Padres 16 – Giants 11

  • 27 Runs Scored
  • 11 Home Runs
  • 30 Hits
  • 72 Total Bases
  • Seven players finished with two or more hits 
  • Ten players hit at least one home run

It goes without saying, the altitude at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium definitely played a major factor, however, no one expected this. The projected total on the majority of sportsbooks heading into Saturday was set at 15.5 runs scored… 

Players of the Game

Nelson Cruz – 2021 Roberto Clemente Award Recipient

5-6, one HR, five RBI, with one stolen base

Manny Machado – 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award Recipient

3-4, two HR, three RBI, with two walks, and one stolen base

Despite the massive numbers in the box score, Giants and Padres players experienced a different type of emotion on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 19,611. The atmosphere and intensity stood similar to the 2023 World Baseball Classic as fans arrived with cowboy hats, little maraca-type noisemakers and even Lucha Libre masks.

Fernando Tatis Jr. signs autograph for fan – Image Credit: Fox Sports/MLB

