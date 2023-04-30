Home Run Derby: Giants-Padres in Mexico City Series

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO — On Saturday evening at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium, MLB’s first-series ever held in Mexico City, the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres took part in a home run derby, or in other words, a California slugfest.
Final Score: Padres 16 – Giants 11
- 27 Runs Scored
- 11 Home Runs
- 30 Hits
- 72 Total Bases
- Seven players finished with two or more hits
- Ten players hit at least one home run
It goes without saying, the altitude at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium definitely played a major factor, however, no one expected this. The projected total on the majority of sportsbooks heading into Saturday was set at 15.5 runs scored…
The @SFGiants and @Padres will be playing a two-game series at Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium in Mexico City this weekend (April 29-30). The ballpark opened in 2019 and seats 20,576. It’s 7,320 feet above sea level (Coors Field is 5,200 h/t @jonschaeffer) pic.twitter.com/Y502M36ThQ
— MLB Cathedrals (@MLBcathedrals) April 24, 2023
Players of the Game
Nelson Cruz – 2021 Roberto Clemente Award Recipient
5-6, one HR, five RBI, with one stolen base
Cruz lo hace ver fácil 🚀#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/1eyKPrctop
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 29, 2023
Manny Machado – 2022 National League LatinoMVP Award Recipient
3-4, two HR, three RBI, with two walks, and one stolen base
Manny lo vuelve a hacer 💥#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/ieH9L9o9Ud
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 30, 2023
Despite the massive numbers in the box score, Giants and Padres players experienced a different type of emotion on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 19,611. The atmosphere and intensity stood similar to the 2023 World Baseball Classic as fans arrived with cowboy hats, little maraca-type noisemakers and even Lucha Libre masks.
¡Ya inició la fiesta en la #MexicoCitySeries!
El mariachi da la bienvenida a los fans.#YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/WpLfcz1GIx
— MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) April 29, 2023
The scene in Mexico City before today's Padres-Giants game 🇲🇽
(via @susanslusser)pic.twitter.com/KTvc5wIIlg
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 29, 2023
Sergio Romo reacts to the warm reception he received in Mexico and what this series means for the country 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XtXfI26er2
— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 29, 2023
