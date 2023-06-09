Home SWEEP Home – Rays Update

Randy Arozarena, recipient of 2020 American League LatinoMVP Rookie Award - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — The American League Central Division leading Minnesota Twins came to town for a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, who have the best record in baseball.

Tuesday, June 6th: Tampa Bay 7 – Minnesota 0

Eflin is Cheap!!!

Zach Eflin started for the Rays, pitching into the seventh inning, giving up only three hits, no runs and striking out nine for his eighth victory of the season. Luke Raley continued his hot hitting with a triple and home run, his 11th, and Jose Siri hit his 11th home run. The Rays only had seven hits but made the most of them in the victory.

The win was their 44th, best in baseball, in a game that lasted only two hours, seventeen minutes. Left-handers Jalen Beeks and Jake Diekman completed the shutout.

Wednesday, June 7th: Tampa Bay 2 – Minnesota 1

Randy is Dandy!!!!

In a pitchers duel, the Rays used six relief pitchers on a scheduled “bullpen day”, holding the Twins to three hits and only one run. Twins pitcher Pablo López pitched seven innings giving up only five hits including a second inning home run to Isaac Paredes. Brock Stewart pitched a scoreless eighth and in a hectic ninth inning with Jason Adam in to pitch the “wheels fell off the wagon”.

After a fly ball out to Jose Siri, Donovan Solano was hit by a pitch. Michael Taylor came into the game to run for Solano, stole second and following a walk to Max Kepler, stole third. Royce Lewis singled to left to drive in Taylor to tie the game.

Taylor: steals 2nd and 3rd.

A hit batter and single loaded the bases. Ryan Jeffers hit a bullet to third baseman Isaac Paredes, who fielded it and while falling toward the foul line, somehow threw to Taylor Walls at second for the force out and on to first for the game-ending double play. Whew!!

Leading off the ninth Randy Arozarena swung wildly at the first pitch, then on the 0-1 pitch drilled a home run to right field to end the game and give the Rays their 45th victory.

Thursday, June 8th: Tampa Bay 4 – Minnesota 2

Ramírez and Raley (Not a Law Firm!!!)

Twins pitcher Bailey Ober mowed down the first eleven Rays batters including a stretch of six consecutive swinging strikeouts and gave a one run lead in the fourth on a Carlos Correa home run.

The “perfect game” and shutout ended when, in the fourth inning, Randy Arozarena walked, scored on a Luke Raley triple (his second of the series), followed by a Harold Ramírez home run to deep center field.

The Rays added another run in the sixth when Josh Lowe singled, and was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice by Wander Franco. Arozarena walked, sending Franco to second who subsequently stole third and scored on a throwing error by the pitcher.

The Twins added a run in the eighth inning on a Michael A. Taylor home run. Jason Adam finished the game with a scoreless ninth to earn his tenth save. Next up for the Rays, a three-game series at home against the AL West Division leading Texas Rangers.

