Hometown All-Star leads American League to a victory at the 92nd MLB All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES — The lights that shine throughout Hollywood found their way to 1000 Vin Scully Ave on Tuesday night as Major League Baseball hosted the 92nd MLB All-Star Game at Dodgers Stadium.

The All-Star festivities never fail to exemplify the talent that lies within Major League Baseball. Tuesday evening, we got to see everything from explosive homers, dominant pitching, and the hometown kid bringing home some hardware. It wasn’t hard to feel like a kid again amongst the game’s best in the third oldest stadium in all of the majors.

The biggest highlight in the American League’s 3-2 win over the National League was when New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton crushed a splitter off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin 457 feet into the left-field bleachers in the top of the fourth inning. That notch awarded the five-time All-Star with the MVP award.

The 32-year-old Yankee grew up in the Los Angeles area, coming to Dodgers stadium as a child with his dad and family, sitting in the left field bleachers. Yes, in the same section where he hit his two-run home run.

“It comes full circle,” Stanton said as he began to wrap his mind around his All-Star Game performance. “Me playing there, and me playing in left field. You always try to get a ball thrown to me from whoever was playing left-field when I was a kid. Just to be out there, it’s so fun. So cool.”

Stanton has a lengthy resume of hitting monstrous home runs, and in recency, he’s been able to do so in big spots on the big stage. This stage just happens to be his hometown. “I can’t really explain how special this is. It’s hard to put into words that this is reality right now. It’s really cool. I’m soaking it all in.”

It was Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker’s promise to get every American League All-Star (who was eligible) to bask in the All-Star Game moments. The Astros manager then signaled to his own pitcher Framber Valdez to face Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Freddie Freeman.

This outing in the third inning would help the Dominican Republic native Framber Valdez gain the win for the American League. It’s one of many highlights the 28-year-old can star in his career in the big leagues.

“It feels really good. I’m really proud,” Framber said, beaming as he was recognized for the win. “You know, really appreciative of the experience obviously feels good to represent the Astros, represent my country, the Dominican Republic, along with all the other great Latin players that are here. Just feels great.”

There was no other way to start the All-Star Game than with some loud bombers to set the competition in motion. Like the Home Run Derby, the bats came out hot early and did not disappoint. The National League took an early four-run lead in the bottom of the first inning against Shane McClanahan. One of the runs the Tampa Bay Rays and American League starter gave up was a solo-homer to St. Louis Cardinals’ first baseman Paul Goldshmidt.

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara came into the All-Star game in the top of the second inning, replacing Clayton Kershaw. The Miami Marlins pitcher has a stellar second All-Star game appearance, retiring three-straight batters, Giancarlo Stanton, Byron Buxton, and Tim Anderson, on 13 pitches. However, it wasn’t enough from the National League pitching staff to fend off Stanton and crew when Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton decided to go back-to-back with the Yankees slugger.

One of the highlights for many fans — most notably those who watched the FOX broadcast — was being treated to mic’d commentary from the players themselves. Two players who were a joy to watch and listen to were New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes and catcher Jose Trevino. Two players at the beginning of the season were not entirely on everyone’s list to be an American League All-Star for the New York Yankees.

“I feel like there’s a lot that I can put on the table for people to see,” Cortes said when being consumed by the big stage and finding strength underneath the bright lights. “Average height, average guy, playing the best sport in the world. Puts a lot of kids in perspective about what they’re doing what could what they could accomplish.”

The Dodger Stadium crowd got to witness history as two of the best players to play the game took one last bow and joined in on the All-Star festivities one last time. St. Louis Cardinal and Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera were both able to stand in the batter’s box one time. Despite not recording a hit, it was certainly memorable for the two future Hall of Famers.