Honoring Roberto Clemente  on the 50th Anniversary of His Death

“I want to be remembered as a ballplayer who gave all he had to give.” – Roberto Clemente
A special mass honoring the legacy of Roberto Clemente, a hall-of-fame baseball player, civil rights advocate and humanitarian who lost his life in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve in 1972, while in-route to deliver 26 tons of food, clothes, and medicine for earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
Clemente was the first Latino and Puerto Rican to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and named the 1966 Most Valuable player. Clemente’s .317 lifetime average as a hitter was one of the best in baseball, and his speed and throwing ability in the outfield made him one of the game’s top all-around players. This award was one of his biggest moments in baseball.
Equally, Clemente is remembered for his unparalleled legacy on and off the field. Throughout his career he continued to give back to his homeland of Puerto Rico and loved to work with youth who aspired to be a baseball star like him. Additionally, Clemente leveraged his success to denounce racial and social injustice. His outspokenness and philanthropic efforts continue to be celebrated decades later.
WHEN: December 31, 2022
WHERE: Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart
89 Ridge Street, Newark, NJ 07104
WHO: Mayor Ras J. Baraka, State Senator Teresa Ruiz, Councilman At-Large Luis A. Quintana, North Ward Councilman Anibal Ramos and Members of the City of Newark Municipal Council
WHAT: Mass Commemorating the 50th
Anniversary of Roberto Clemente
12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
MEDIA: Open
To attend and schedule interviews contact:
Wendy S Martinez 201-563-1088 Wendy@atabeycg.com
Councilman-at-Large Quintana is available for interviews prior to the mass to view his authentic Roberto Clemente memorabilia collection.
