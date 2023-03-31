Hot Team On A Chilly Night

Los Angeles, California. The new look Dodgers hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks today, sending their new Ace, Julio Urías, Culiacan Rosales, Sinaloa, Mexico to the mound in his first ever Opening Day start. The 2022 Latino Sports starting pitcher MVP didn’t disappoint the sell-out crowd of 52,075, as he went 6 innings while giving up only 4 hits and 2 runs both earned. With 6 strikeouts and no walks. He threw 79 pitches, 57 for strikes. That’s Cy Young and Latino Sports MVP caliber pitching folks. The Dodgers better resign him ASAP.

Arizona’s Ace, Zac Gallen was not sharp. Going 4.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, all earned. He walked 3 and had 7 strikeouts. Most of the damage came off the bat of Dodgers catcher Will Smith as the star catcher went 3 for 4 with a double and 4 RBI’s. Another bright spot for the Dodgers was Rookie center fielder James Outman who went 2 for 3 with a double and a 2 run homer in his very first opening day start.

Cudos for that Dodger player development and the brilliant scouting department as they continue to keep this franchise deep in talent.

The game lasted 2 hours and 35 minutes, something new for all of us. It would have been less if not for a fan who ran onto the field got on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in of stands. When he was tackled by security he lost the ring and it took a few minutes to find it. The pace of the game was very good and the fans seemed to like it. There were also less non baseball things between innings.

The LA fans who came to see their new Ace begin a new era in Dodger history went home happy on this chilly 48 degree night in southern California. There has been a very long list of amazing starting pitchers for this great franchise going back 70 years when they were the Brooklyn Bums and Urías looks to be their new Ace and stopper.

Tomorrow The Dodgers will send out 25 year old righty Dustin May who will face off against 34 year old righty Merrill Kelly in the second game of this 4 game series.