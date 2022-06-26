Houston Astros throw 18th Combined No-Hitter in MLB History

Image Credit: Daniel Budasoff

Bronx, NY- This weekend, in what feels like a playoff atmosphere, the Houston Astros and New York Yankees have scrapped and clawed at each other all series long. With every game in the series living up to the hype, Yankee Stadium has been roaring. In the series opener on Thursday night, Aaron Judge led the Yankees to a 7-6 comeback victory with a 9th inning walk-off single down the left field line. On Friday evening, with 47,528 in attendance, RHP Justin Verlander carried the Astros to a 3-1 win by going seven complete innings while allowing 1 earned run, 4 hits, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts. And to add to this incredible matchup on Saturday afternoon, the Astros penned their name in the record books by throwing the 18th combined no-hitter in MLB history. This marked the first time the Yankees were no-hit since June 11, 2003, when six Astros pitchers combined for the feat at the old Yankee Stadium.

Pitching Line and Stats on Astros Combined No-No

3rd Combined No-Hitter and 14th No-Hitter in Franchise History

RHP Cristian Javier: 7 IP, 1BB, 13 K (career high) – 115 pitches, 71 strikes, 23 batters faced

RHP Héctor Neris: 1.0 IP, 2 BB – 20 pitches, 10 strikes, 5 batters faced

RHP Ryan Pressly: 1.0 IP, 2 K – 15 pitches, 9 strikes, 3 batters faced

The energetic 25-year-old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic put on a pitching clinic in Saturday’s 3-0 win over New York. Javier set a new career-high in strikeouts (13) against arguably the best hitting team across MLB. Before Saturday, his career high in strikeouts was 9. In front of 45,046 at Yankee Stadium, Javier tallied 10 Ks in the first six innings and finished with 13 on the day.

During postgame, Javier stated through the team translator, “I feel really happy, really proud right now for this moment God has given me.” In hopes of keeping the no-no alive, Astros players kept their distance from Javier during his outing. He added, “The guys didn’t come near me, and I didn’t go near them.”

Astros Manager Dusty Baker gave his thoughts on Javier’s incredible outing, “Everybody talks about velocity all the time, but the velocity without command and control is no good. That was the key, getting ahead of the hitters. And he (Javier) was getting ahead of some pretty good hitters, real good hitters over there. So, boy, that’s a day he’ll never forget. Nor us, either.”

Astros reliever Héctor Neris (Villa Altagracia, Dominican Republic) allowed two walks, but was able to complete the 8th inning unscathed. “I said, ‘I have to get it for my team, I have to get it for Javy,’” stated Neris postgame.

To seal the no-hitter, Astros closer Ryan Pressly recorded his 15th save of the season by completing the 9th in fashion with a 1,2,3 inning. “To do it in New York, it’s the best feeling in the world,” said the 33-year-old Pressly during postgame.

Astros Yankees Series Finale – Pitching Projections

RHP José Uriquidy (Mazatlan, Mexico) vs. LHP Nestor Cortes (Surgidero de Batabanó, Cuba)

In the series finale on Sunday afternoon, RHP José Uriquidy (6-3, 4.68 ERA) will take the mound for Houston. Entering his 14th start of the season, Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes looks to keep his All-Star season on point. In 74 innings pitched on the year, Cortes has recorded a 2.31 ERA with 78 strikeouts. First pitch is set for 1:35pm.

