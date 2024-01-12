The above picture is of a CD "Remembering Clemente" many comments from celebrities & dignitaries on Clemente. CD is available on our on-line store. (Photo Latino Sports)

CABO ROJO, PR — It was interesting to read this morning an article in the New York Times titled, “How a Congressman Wants to Honor Roberto Clemente.” The congressman is Democratic Representative Adriano Espaillat representing upper Manhattan and West Bronx). Espaillat is also a friend that I know way before he was a congressman and he has always been a sports enthusiasts. Espaillat has been a Roberto Clemente admirer and was an early supporter of retiring Clemente’s #21. Therefore it was no surprise to read that he had submitted a bill to honor Clemente. Enjoy reading the article.

Read NY Times article

