Just as Yadier Molina (Bayamón, PR) and Carlos Beltrán (Manati, PR) helped Carlos Correa (Ponce, PR) throughout the early goings of his MLB career in developing his game, José Berríos (Bayamón, PR) experienced the same with Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez (Vega Baja, PR). And now, the 29-year-old right-hander Berríos, has taken the responsibility upon himself to mentor and assist aspiring Puerto Rican baseball athletes.
“I know a lot of young kids who had the chance to meet major-league players — that’s a big experience for them and they use that for motivation and try to be like us,” said Berríos.
“It’s so important. I mean, we are major-league players, but also we are human, so we have to be around them and close to them to show them that they have the same opportunity we had to get here.”
To read more about Berríos, check out this article published by David Singh on SportsNet.CA – How Blue Jays’ Berríos is helping aspiring players in Puerto Rico
