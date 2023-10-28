How Do They Top This Wild Opening Game?

Adolis García's walk-off heroics in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series - Image Credit: MLB

LOS ANGELES, CA — Where do I begin? Yes, there have been great World Series game ones. One that comes to mind is a game I was at in 1963 when Sandy Koufax struck out 15 Yankees over nine complete innings in a 5-2 win on the way to sweeping the “Bronx Bombers.” But nothing could prepare us for the game we saw tonight between Arizona and Texas, two polar opposite teams.

Texas scored two in the first inning, only to see that lead erased in the third when the Diamondbacks scored three on an infield hit by speedy Alek Thomas, a single by Evan Longoria, a sacrifice bunt by Geraldo Perdomo, Santo Domingo, Dominican, and then a triple by super fast Corbin Carroll that tied the game at 2-2. Carroll then scored on a routine grounder to first, beating the throw from first baseman Nathaniel Lowe after a mad dash from third to make it a 3-2 game playing “Small Ball.” Eventually, taking a 5-3 lead into the ninth inning.

Texas responded with what they are best at doing, power hitting. First a two-run home run by Corey Seager off of Arizona’s closer, Paul Sewald in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 5-5.

Sewald until then was un-hittable this postseason and hadn’t allowed a run. Lastly a dramatic walk-off homer by Adolis García, Ciego de Avila, Cuba, in the bottom of eleventh to end one of the most exciting opening games to a World Series in many years.

The young Latino, García, now has the record for RBIs in a postseason with 22 with a possible six more games to play. He is batting a staggering .357 with eight home runs, an OBP of .400, a SLG of .804 and an OPS of 1.204 in the playoffs. He has also homered in five consecutive games, tied for the second-longest streak in postseason history. Unbelievable!

There was outstanding pitching by Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi, who began the game dominating the Diamondbacks until he was the victim of their small ball in the third inning. Arizona’s starter, Zack Gallen, was the opposite, as he had a shaky start and then dominated for the remainder of his five-inning 99-pitch night. Again, polar opposites.

How do they top this? Hopefully these two surprise pennant winners can continue playing with their unique opposite styles of play and make this a World Series to remember for many years.

