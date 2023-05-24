How to beat the record of Fernando Tatis father – Cómo batir el record de Fernando Tatis padre

“Why do I complain if nobody listens to me”… Pachomio.

-O-O-

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your full name and town or city from where you write. Otherwise, I can’t answer you,

Fellow journalist and professor, Daniel Rojas R. from Barquisimeto, Venezuela comments and asks: “After reading your column, I took stock of what was necessary to break the record for runs driven by Fernando Tatis senior.

You would have to hit no less than three times. For example, first inning: fourth man at bat of the inning, no outs, home run, four RBIs; second inning: 13th man at bat of the inning, home run, four RBIs, and eight to go; 3rd inning: 22nd batter in inning, with man in scoring position or three on; there are two outs, at least hit hit, or receive a base on balls, or hit an infield hit, one more RBI, for a total of nine.

It would be the new record. Well, in that last turn, make it a home run, and also, with three on bases, to enter “The Twilight Zone”, like that series from the sixties. The next batter misses out and ends the inning.

Total hit 23. Suppose there are three on base, plus three outs. 17 runs in the inning. If the bases are clean it would be 20 runs.

“What is the greatest number of runs in one inning in Major League Baseball?

Amigo Dano: Thank you very much for the accurate accounting. This record is 14, by the Indians, in the second inning, against the Yankees, on April 18, 2009. Final score, Indians 22-Yankees 4.

Nina Calatrava, from The Bronx, exposes and asks: “Why, according to yourself and other journalists, including Americans, do you think that the best World Series has not been the Yankees, but the Reds-Red Sox in 1975? I’ve only turned 21 and even though I love baseball, I have a lot to learn.”

Amiga Ni: The number of Series does not guarantee the Yankees have played the best. That one from ’75 had many reasons to be superior, such as the cold, the snow and the rain, which forced the postponement in Boston, the sixth game, for three days in a row, the home run of the sixth game that Carlton Fisk seemed to push in Fenway Park from foul to fair, the confrontation of two great managers, Darrell Johnson and Sparky Anderson, plus the display of good baseball by The Most Valuable, Pete Rose.

-o-o-o-

ATTENTION.- Read the recent file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, for “sport unites us again”.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbaseball5@aol.com

@juanvene5

—————Español—————

Cómo batir el record de Fernando Tatis padre

“Para qué me quejo si nadie me oye”… Pacomio.

-O-O-

BEST SIDE, NEW YORK (VIP-WIRE) Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda nombre completo y población o ciudad desde donde escribes. En caso contrario, no puedo contestarte,

El compañero periodista y profesor, Daniel Rojas R. de Barquisimeto, Venezuela comenta y pregunta: “Tras leer tu columna, saqué cuentas acerca de lo necesario para superar el record de carreas impulsadas por Fernando Tatis padre.

Habría que batear no menos de tres veces. Por ejemplo, primer turno: cuarto hombre al bate de la entrada, sin outs, jonrón, cuatro empujadas; segundo turno: décimo tercer hombre al bate de la entrada, jonrón, cuatro impulsadas, y van ocho; tercer turno: vigésimo segundo bateador en la entrada, con hombre en posición anotadora o tres embasados; hay dos outs, como mínimo batea incogible, o recibe base por bolas, o batea infield hit, una más empujada, para total de nueve.

Sería el nuevo récord. Bueno, en ese último turno, que sea jonrón, y además, con tres en bases, para entrar en “La Dimensión Desconocida”, como la serie aquella de los sesentas. El siguiente bateador falla y termina la entrada.

Total batean 23. Supongamos que quedan tres en bases, más tres outs. 17 carreras en la entrada. Si quedan las bases limpias serían 20 carreras.

“¿Cuál es el mayor número de carreras en una entrada en el beisbol de Grandes Ligas?

Amigo Dano: Muchas gracias por la contabilidad tan precisa. Este record es de 14, por los Indios, en el segundo inning, frente a los Yankees, el 18 de abril, 2009. Pizarra final, Indios 22-Yankees 4.

Nina Calatrava, de El Bronx, expone y pregunta: “¿Por qué, según Ud. mismo y otros periodistas, incluso estadounidenses, opinan que la mejor Serie Mundial no ha sido de los Yankees, sino la de Rojos-Medias Rojas de 1975? Solo he cumplido 21 años y aún cuando amo al beisbol, tengo mucho qué aprender”.

Amiga Ni: El número de Series no garantiza a los Yankees haber jugado la mejor. Esa del ’75 tuvo muchos motivos para ser superior, como el frío, la nieve y la lluvia, que obligaron a posponer en Boston, el sexto juego, durante tres días seguidos, el jonrón del sexto juego que Carlton Fisk pareció empujar en Feanway Park de foul a fair, el enfrentamiento de dos grandes mánager, Darrell Johnson y Sparky Anderson, más la exhibición de buen beisbol de El Más Valioso, Pete Rose.

-o-o-o-

ATENCIÓN.- Lee el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, por “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5