Today Is All But a Festival Of Phrases – Hoy Es Todo Un Festival De Frases

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Baseball was not invented by anyone, but baseball did invent Abner Doubleday”… J.V.

“Baseball is very different from all other sports, because it was born as a religious rite”… J.V.

“In baseball there is no business for lawyers, because with three strikes you are out and no one can argue successfully”… J.V.

“The most important job in a coach’s job is to accompany the manager to have drinks”… Jim Bouton.

The first time Bill Lee went to play in Boston, upon seeing The Green Monster, he asked:

“And they leave that there during games.”

César Gerónimo was strikeout 3000, for both Bob Gibson and Nolan Ryan. So he said:

“That’s called being in the right place at the right time.”

“I heard that Donald Trump is so rich that he buys children for his dogs”… Yogi Berra.

“There came a time in the team with a slump so horrible that not even those who got drunk every day could hit”… Yogi Berra.

“A triple, many times it is a double hit by a fast runner, just as a double, sometimes it is a triple, made by a slow runner”… J.V.

“If I had a heart transplant, I would want it to be with Commissioner Rob Manfred’s… because, since he has never used his, it should work like new.”… Pantaleon Robinson.

“I drink after our wins, I drink after losses, and I drink after games postponed by rain”… Bob Lemon.

“I use statistics, like drunks use flashlights. Only as support, not to light up the way”… J.V.

“Among many things that I am grateful for, for having been the first Spanish speaker to vote for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, is having known the super low level of culture that the five culopicosos (which are nothing more) have. I feel sorry for them… J.V.

For an official questionnaire, they asked José Rijo:

“Are you a Democrat or a Republican?”

To which he responded: “I am Dominican.”

“If you want a job for many years, drive a truck. Managers get fired all the time”… Nick Leyva.

“Anxiety/to have you in my arms,/mumbling words of love… by Chelique Sarabia; and Woman, divine woman/ you have the poison that fascinates in your gaze/… by Agustín Lara, were the reggaetones of before… La Pimpi.

“To write the lyrics in the old days, you had to be a poet, have class, be very educated… To write the lyrics of reggaetones, you have to be ordinary, clumsy and poorly educated”… La Pimpi.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota, in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Hoy Es Todo Un Festival De Frases

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “EL beisbol no fue inventado por nadie, pero el beisbol sí inventó a Abner Doubleday”… J.V.

“El beisbol es muy diferente a todos los demás deportes, porque nació como un rito religioso”… J.V.

“En el beisbol no hay negocio para los abogados, porque con tres strikes eres out y nadie puede alegar con éxito”… J.V.

“La labor más importante en el trabajo de los coaches, es acompañar al mánager a tomarse sus tragos”… Jim Bouton.

La primera vez que Bill Lee fue a jugar a Boston, al ver El Monstruo Verde, preguntó:

“¿Y ellos dejan eso ahí durante los juegos”.

César Gerónimo fue el strikeout 3000, tanto de Bob Gibson como de Nolan Ryan. Por lo que dijo:

“Eso se llama estar en el sitio correcto a la hora correcta”.

“Oí decir que Donald Trump es tan rico, que le compra hijos a sus perros”… Yogi Berra.

“Llegó un momento en el equipo con un slump tan horrible, que ni los que se emborrachaban todos los días, conectaban hits”… Yogi Berra.

“Un triple, muchas veces es un doble conectado por un corredor rápido, igual que un doble, a veces es un triple, obra de un corredor lento”… J.V.

“Si me hicieran un trasplante de corazón, me gustaría fuera con el del comisionado Rob Manfred… porque, como él nunca ha usado el suyo, debe funcionar como nuevo”. Pantaleón Robinson.

“Tomo después de nuestras victorias, tomo después de nuestras derrotas y tomo después de los juegos pospuestos por lluvia”… Bob Lemon.

“Utilizo las estadísticas, como los borrachos usan la linterna. Solo como soporte, no para iluminar el camino”… J.V.

“Entre tantas cosas que agradezco, por haber sido el primero de habla hispana en votar para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, figura haber conocido el súper bajo nivel de cultura que tienen los cinco culopicosos (que no son más). Lo lamento por ellos… J.V.

Para un cuestionario oficial, le preguntaron a José Rijo:

“¿Usted es demócrata o republicano?”

A lo que respondió: “Soy dominicano”.

“Si quieres un trabajo por muchos años, maneja un camión. A los mánagers nos despiden a cada rato”… Nick Leyva.

“Ansiedad/de tenerte en mis brazos,/musitando palabras de amor… de Chelique Sarabia; y Mujer, mujer divina/ tienes el veneno que fascina en tu mirar/… de Agustín Lara, eran los reggaetones de antes”… La Pimpi.

“Para escribir las letras de las canciones de antes, había que ser poeta, fino, muy educado… Para escribir las letras de los reggaetones, hay que ser ordinario, torpe y mal educado”… La Pimpi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5