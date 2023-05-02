HRS ladder. never in mlb – Escalera de HRS. nunca en MLB

“The wife sued my neighbor for divorce, accusing him of being sterile, and at the same time, his secretary won a lawsuit for irresponsible paternity”… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Today Tuesday and tomorrow are Mail Days. Remember, if you do not send your name, surname and city or town from where you write, I cannot reply to you. Thank you.

Héctor De Luna, from Aguascalientes, asks: “Has any short-career player been elevated to the Hall of Fame, like Tim Lincecum, for example?”

Friend Jeity: “Short career”, for the purposes of the Hall of Fame, is less than 10 seasons. Lincecum pitched just fine, for 10 years, until 2016. Now, in his first run as a Cooperstown candidate, in 2022, he only got 2.3% of the vote out of the 75% needed to be elevated. I don’t think he deserves a niche there.

Julio Rodríguez, from Barquisimeto, asks: “Who has hit the home run cycle or ladder in the Major Leagues?”

Amigo Yuyo: I understand that is, a home run with no runners on the bases, and others with one, two and three on base. It has never been the case. But 18 have managed to hit four home runs in a game, just without those runners on base.

David Salmeron, from Annapolis, Maryland, asks: “What has been the biggest change since 1960, when you devoted yourself, as a journalist, only to baseball?”

Amigo Vido: The designated hitter, the indoor stadiums, the artificial grass, plus the fees of the players and the commissioner

María Mota, from Orlando, expresses, among other elegant details: “You are a dream.”

Friend Mary: It seems to me that you have no idea what that is. For your information, see, “Entelequia…: Ideal and perfect thing, situation or person, which exists only in the imagination. Synonyms: illusion, chimera”,

Gerardo Rebolledo N. from Caracas, requests: “Allow me to suggest to your reader, Katiuska Raigthie, that instead of asking you to write about politics, ask so many annoying writers of politics to write about baseball. And I’m afraid none of them would even serve for a column”.

Guillermo Loayza R. from Culiacán, asks: “My father, who studied in San Luis, told me that there, in the same stadium, Sportsman’s Park, an American League team played, in addition to the Cardinals. What club was that and where is it now?

Amigo Memo: They were the much loved Carmelitas or Browns, converted in 1953 into the Baltimore Orioles.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

—————Español—————

Escalera de HRS. nunca en MLB

“La esposa demandó en divorcio a mi vecino, acusándolo de estéril, y al mismo tiempo, su secretaria le ganó un juicio por paternidad irresponsable”… Pacomio.-

-o-o-o-

Best Side, New York (VIP-WIRE). Hoy martes y mañana son Días del Correo. Recuerda, si no envías nombre, apellido y ciudad o población desde donde escribes, no puedo responderte. Gracias.

Héctor De Luna, de Aguascalientes, pregunta: “¿Algún jugador de carrera corta ha sido elevado al Hall de la Fama, como Tim Lincecum, por ejemplo?”.

Amigo Jeity: “Carrera corta”, para los efectos del Hall de la Fama, es la de menos de 10 temporadas. Lincecum lanzó justamente, durante 10 años, hasta 2016. Ahora, en su primera oportunidad como candidato a Cooperstown, en 2022, solamente obtuvo el 2.3% de los votos del 75% necesario para ser a elevado. No creo que él merezca un nicho allá.

Julio Rodríguez, de Barquisimeto, pregunta: “¿Quiénes han bateado en Grandes Ligas el ciclo o la escalera de los jonrones?”.

Amigo Yuyo: Entiendo que eso es, un jonrón sin corredores en las bases, y otros con uno, dos y tres embasados. Nunca se ha dado el caso. Pero 18 han logrado disparar cuatro jonrones en un juego, sólo que sin esos corredores en las bases.

David Salmeron, de Annápolis, Maryland, pregunta: “¿Cuál ha sido el mayor cambio desde 1960, cuando Ud. se dedicó, como periodista, sólo al beisbol?”.

Amigo Vido: El bateador designado, los estadios techados, la grama artificial, más los honorarios de los peloteros y del comisionado

María Mota, de Orlando, expresa, entre otros elegantes detalles: “Usted es una entelequia”.

Amiga Mary: Me da la impresión de que no tienes la menor idea de qué es eso. Para tu información, mira, “Entelequia…: Cosa, situación o persona ideal y perfecta, que existe únicamente en la imaginación. Sinónimos: ilusión, quimera”,

Gerardo Rebolledo N. de Caracas, solicita: “Permítame sugerirle a su lectora, Katiuska Raigthie, que en vez de pedirle a Ud. que escriba de política, le pida a tantos escribidores fastidioso de la politiquería, que escriban de beisbol. Y me temo que ninguno serviría ni para una columna”.

Guillermo Loayza R. de Culiacán, pregunta: “Mi padre, quien estudió en San Luis, me contaba que allá, en el mismo estadio, el ‘Sportsman´s Park’, jugaba un equipo de la Liga Americana, además de los Cardenales. ¿Qué club era ese y dónde está ahora?”.

Amigo Memo: Eran los muy queridos Carmelitas o Browns, convertidos en 1953, en los Orioles de Báltimore.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

